Stock futures higher as inflation, jobs data looms: Stock market news today

Stock futures were higher across the board early Monday as investors continued to wade through the fallout from Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech on Friday and braced for key inflation and jobs data due out this coming Thursday and Friday.

Near 8:20 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were up about 0.3%, while futures tied to the Dow and Nasdaq were each up about 0.4%.

The economic and earnings calendars are sparsely populated to start the week, with no major earnings announcements expected while the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing report will be the most notable economic report.

Stocks finished last week's trading mixed, with the Dow falling about 0.5% while the Nasdaq rose 2.2% after Nvidia's (NVDA) strong earnings report on Wednesday and a market rally that followed Powell's speech in Jackson Hole Friday morning.

