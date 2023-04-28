Stock futures lower as tech earnings, bank drama weigh: Stock market news today

Stocks on Friday are looking to cap off what's been a topsy-turvy week for investors, with a rush of earnings from big tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) holding investor attention.

Through Thursday's close, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were roughly flat for the week, while the Nasdaq's surge on Thursday put the tech index higher by about 0.5% for the week.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance