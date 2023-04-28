Stock futures lower as tech earnings, bank drama weigh: Stock market news today
Stocks on Friday are looking to cap off what's been a topsy-turvy week for investors, with a rush of earnings from big tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) holding investor attention.
Through Thursday's close, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were roughly flat for the week, while the Nasdaq's surge on Thursday put the tech index higher by about 0.5% for the week.
Silicon Valley Bank autopsy reports due out
In addition to the fallout from last night's results from Amazon and Snap, investors will also be eagerly awaiting reports from the Federal Reserve and FDIC on the events surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month.
The Fed's report is due out at 11:00 a.m. ET, while the FDIC is scheduled to publish its report at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Early Friday morning, Reuters reported US government officials are working on talks to find a rescue package for First Republic Bank, the trouble San Francisco-based lender that has been seen for weeks now as the likely next domino to drop in the bank crisis that saw three banks — SVB, Signature, and Silvergate — all shutter last month.
Citing sources, Retuers reported Treasury, the FDIC, and the Fed have sought to, "orchestrate meetings with financial companies about putting together a lifeline for the troubled lender."
As sources familiar with the situation told Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith earlier this week, however, deals that might see another institution, or a group of banks, take over First Republic "[don't] make financial sense."
How sweet regulators are able to make any deal could determine the fate of First Republic as a going concern.
Futures lower near 8:00 a.m. ET
Futures on the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq were all off about 0.4% roughly 90 minutes before the market open on Friday.
With last night's wild ride in Amazon stock still being digested in markets, we're curious how fragile this market really shows itself to be when trading opens. The huge rally seen Thursday — the Nasdaq gained 2.4% after Meta's strong quarter — is, on the one hand, a sign of strength in the market. On the other hand, those sorts of relentless rallies can often suggest a market that remains in a fragile state.
