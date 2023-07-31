Stock futures meander in run-up to tech results, jobs report: Stock market news today

Stock futures wavered around the flatline on Monday, as investors prepared for earnings from two more megacap techs and for the July jobs report to land later this week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Nasdaq 100 were all little changed. All three gauges closed out Friday with weekly and session gains, after a cooling in the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation measure spurred hopes for an easing in interest-rate hikes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on track for their fifth monthly win in a row, if the futures direction holds.

Second-quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) take center stage, after Meta's (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) releases wowed Wall Street last week. Eyes are on what the iPhone maker says about its Vision Pro headset and what the Facebook parent reveals about its cloud business.

The countdown is also on to the monthly nonfarm-payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to show jobs growth is still moderating, but still resilient. That's raising optimism the Fed can bring inflation down to its target without triggering a recession.

