Stock futures muted, oil lower ahead of key week for US economy: Stock market news today
Stock futures were little-changed early Monday morning while the price of oil was off more than 2% ahead of a key week for data about the US economy.
The May reading on inflation due out Tuesday morning and the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision set for Wednesday afternoon highlight a schedule that will also offer investors updates on retail sales, consumer sentiment, and small business confidence.
- M
Goldman Sachs lifts 2023 S&P 500 price target to 4,500
David Kostin and the equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs are the latest Wall Street strategists to raise their 2023 price target on the benchmark S&P 500.
In a note to clients published late Friday, Goldman's team raised their year-end target to 4,500 from 4,000, citing new forecasts for a "soft landing" for the US economy and earnings that come in at $224 per share for the index, above the $206 the Street is expecting companies to earn this year.
"The P/E multiple of 19x is greater than we expected, led by a few mega cap stocks," the firm writes. "But prior episodes of sharply narrowing breadth have been followed by a 'catch-up' from a broader valuation re-rating. The potential profit boost from AI has expanded the right tail for equities, while left tail risks from recession and hawkish Fed policy remain."
With this move, Goldman becomes the latest Wall Street investment firm to raise their outlook for the index. Teams at Bank of America, BMO, RBC, and Truist have all raised expectations for the S&P 500 in recent weeks as the index entered a new bull market last week.
Goldman's price target implies 5% upside in the stock market through the end of the year; through Friday, the S&P 500 was up 12% in 2023.
As Brian Sozzi noted last week, Goldman strategists argued increased AI adoption could lift overall economic growth for the US economy and push earnings more than 10% higher over the next two decades as a result. Some of this optimism appears to be coming through in this latest update.
- M
Stocks look to build on new bull market
Tech looked set to lead markets early Monday with futures on the Nasdaq higher by about 0.5% near 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.2%, and futures tied to the Dow were roughly flat.
Last week, the S&P 500 entered a new bull market — defined as a 20% rise from its most recent 52-week low, which was reached in mid-October — after having spent 248 trading days in a bear market, the longest run for the index since 1948.
