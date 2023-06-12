Stock futures muted, oil lower ahead of key week for US economy: Stock market news today
Stock futures were little-changed early Monday morning while the price of oil was off more than 2% ahead of a key week for data about the US economy.
The May reading on inflation due out Tuesday morning and the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision set for Wednesday afternoon highlight a schedule that will also offer investors updates on retail sales, consumer sentiment, and small business confidence.
- M
Stocks look to build on new bull market
Tech looked set to lead markets early Monday with futures on the Nasdaq higher by about 0.5% near 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.2%, and futures tied to the Dow were roughly flat.
Last week, the S&P 500 entered a new bull market — defined as a 20% rise from its most recent 52-week low, which was reached in mid-October — after having spent 248 trading days in a bear market, the longest run for the index since 1948.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance