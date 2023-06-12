Stock futures muted, oil lower ahead of key week for US economy: Stock market news today

Stock futures were little-changed early Monday morning while the price of oil was off more than 2% ahead of a key week for data about the US economy.

The May reading on inflation due out Tuesday morning and the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision set for Wednesday afternoon highlight a schedule that will also offer investors updates on retail sales, consumer sentiment, and small business confidence.

