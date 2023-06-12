Stock futures muted, oil lower ahead of key week for US economy: Stock market news today

Myles Udland

Stock futures were little-changed early Monday morning while the price of oil was off more than 2% ahead of a key week for data about the US economy.

The May reading on inflation due out Tuesday morning and the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision set for Wednesday afternoon highlight a schedule that will also offer investors updates on retail sales, consumer sentiment, and small business confidence.

    Stocks look to build on new bull market

    Tech looked set to lead markets early Monday with futures on the Nasdaq higher by about 0.5% near 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.2%, and futures tied to the Dow were roughly flat.

    Last week, the S&P 500 entered a new bull market — defined as a 20% rise from its most recent 52-week low, which was reached in mid-October — after having spent 248 trading days in a bear market, the longest run for the index since 1948.

