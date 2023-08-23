Stock futures point to modest gains ahead of Nvidia earnings: Stock market news today
Stock futures were pointing to modest gains early Wednesday as investors braced for results from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) after the market close.
Near 8:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures were up about 0.2%.
Stocks lost momentum on Tuesday with the Dow losing about 0.5% as rising Treasury yields continue to weigh on equity markets.
Early Wednesday the yield on the 10-year Treasury note stood near 4.28%, about 7 basis points off the 16-year high reached earlier this week.
Retail stocks continued to be the center of most of this week's biggest moves early Wednesday, with Foot Locker (FL) falling as much as 30% after a disappointing quarter as the company cut its dividend and its outlook for the year.
Peloton (PTON) stock was also down more than 25% early Wednesday after costs for a seat post recall and higher subscriber churn weighed on the exercise bike maker.
Stock futures muted ahead of Nvidia
It's the earnings report that investors won't stop focusing on.
Nvidia will report results after the close on Wednesday, and investors are anxious to see how the company pays this quarter off after forecasting revenue for the quarter that was 50% higher than Wall Street estimates back in May.
The company's central role in the AI hype cycle — which many strategists saw as key to the market's rally in the spring — also has some commentators looking to the stock to kickstart equity markets after a sluggish start to the month.
Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, wrote in a client note earlier this week, "While momentum has certainly slowed a bit in recent weeks, this hardly justifies sufficient technical weakness to avoid NVDA at a time when the stock (in the short run) peaked out right near its former all-time highs near $480."
In Newton's view, the rally we've seen in NVDA this week suggests the stock's next technical barrier comes on the upside rather than the downside, with Newton looking for shares to approach $500 by mid-September.
"Until proper evidence is in place, technicals still appear bullish, and I feel like recent consolidation should be answered with an upside breakout of this recent range, not a downside breakout," Newton wrote. "Thus, my view is that NVDA likely pushes up to $500 into mid-September, and this represents the first meaningful area of resistance to the stock’s rally in the near-term."
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance