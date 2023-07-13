Stock futures rise with fresh inflation data ahead: Stock market news today
Stocks were poised to keep up their rally on Thursday, as investors waited for fresh data to confirm inflation is cooling and geared up for the start of earnings season.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up 0.3%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures led gains with a 0.6% rise. All three gauges booked solid gains at the close.
A drop in headline consumer inflation to a two-year low gave markets a boost of energy on Wednesday, and was acting as a drag on the dollar.
A cooldown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve reason ease up on its rate-hike campaign, though the CME FedWatch Tool shows most traders still see odds above 90% for an increase in July.
Later Thursday, a reading on the Producer Price Index (PPI) should be closely watched for more signs that pricing pressures are loosening.
Another potential impetus for the rally arrives with the start of earnings season. Upbeat reports from PepsiCo and Delta got the ball rolling Thursday, but the true kickoff comes Friday with results from Wall Street banks like JPMorgan and Citi.
