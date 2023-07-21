Stock futures signal a recovery in techs, another Dow win: Stock market news today

Stock futures nudged higher on Friday, putting the Dow on track for a 10th day of gains and for tech stocks to recover from their stumble, as investors assessed the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.1%, after the blue-chip index bucked its peers with a Johnson & Johnson-led win on Thursday. Coming off losing sessions, S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose about 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added almost 0.5%.

The market is starting to look ahead to big tech results from the likes of Microsoft next week, after uninspiring second-quarter updates from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) dragged the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) to a 2% drop Thursday. In focus are signs the recent roaring rally in techs can keep going.

American Express is the highlight on the earnings docket Friday, as the season keeps up its solid start.

Investors are also starting to brace for the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week, as they grapple with the chances of the US economy avoiding a severe slowdown. A stream of encouraging data hias signaled it's proving resilient in the face of the central bank's rate-hike campaign.

