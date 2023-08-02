Stock futures slide after Fitch downgrades US debt
Global stocks and futures in the US slid on Wednesday and Treasury yields fell after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's credit rating, citing fiscal and political instability.
Before the bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell around 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped by 0.7%.
The downgrade drew an angry response from the Biden administration, with the Treasury Department calling it "arbitrary" after the White House and Congress averted a debt default more than two months ago.
With the downgrade top of mind, investors also geared up for another full day of earnings. CVS (CVS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) were among the top names to report before the bell. PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Etsy (ETSY), and Robinhood (HOOD) are among those due after the bell.
e.l.f. Beauty, CVS, Kraft Heinz: Trending stocks before the bell
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday:
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF): Shares in the beauty group surged by 18% on Wednesday, a day after it announced its quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
CVS Health Corporation (CVS): The healthcare company’s share price was up 2%, as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it had begun implementing a restructuring program to cut costs.
Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): The food and beverage company saw its share prices fall by 1% on Wednesday after it reported it had missed its quarterly sales estimates due to inflation hitting consumers' pockets.
Humana Inc. (HUM): Shares in the health insurance company rose by 3% after posting positive second-quarter profit.