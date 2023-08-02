Stock futures slide after Fitch downgrades US debt

Global stocks and futures in the US slid on Wednesday and Treasury yields fell after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's credit rating, citing fiscal and political instability.

Before the bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell around 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped by 0.7%.

The downgrade drew an angry response from the Biden administration, with the Treasury Department calling it "arbitrary" after the White House and Congress averted a debt default more than two months ago.

With the downgrade top of mind, investors also geared up for another full day of earnings. CVS (CVS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) were among the top names to report before the bell. PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Etsy (ETSY), and Robinhood (HOOD) are among those due after the bell.