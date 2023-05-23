Stock futures slip as debt crunch continues: Stock market news today

US stock futures were lower ahead of the open on Tuesday after President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt-ceiling talks the previous day ended with both taking an optimistic tone, but without a deal.

Contracts on the S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were all trading with small losses.

In Treasuries, yields moved higher across the curve Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to 3.75%. Two-year yields climbed to 4.39%, and those on the 30-year bond rose to 3.98%. The gains came as worries over the debt-ceiling standoff intensified, as the prospect of a default moves closer.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday’s meeting was a “productive discussion” but the two sides still remained short of a deal.

McCarthy said he anticipates talking with Biden every day "until we get this done." But he warned that "there's nothing agreed to, everything's being talked about.”

This has left investors on edge in the countdown to the June 1 "X-date", which is when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a default is likely to come.

“Our base case remains that the debt ceiling ultimately does get lifted/suspended though the journey to that end could be at the eleventh hour and drive significantly higher market instability than appreciated by the market currently,” Dubravko Lakos, chief US equity strategist at JPMorgan, wrote in a note Monday.

“We expect a temporary/comprehensive deal on the debt ceiling to negatively impact federal spending and for a likely contentious budget negotiation process later this year,” Lakos added.

Investors will get S&P Global's flash readings on US manufacturing and services PMIs on Tuesday morning. A report on new homes sales readings is also set for release.

In single stock moves, shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP) rallied over 11% as activist investor TCS Capital Management confirmed its stake in the company and asked the company to explore strategic alternatives including a sale, according to an open letter to the Yelp board of directors on Tuesday.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) shares slipped after the home-improvement company cut its full-year sales forecast Tuesday, citing lower demand as high inflation impacts discretionary spending.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rose after the company topped its first fiscal quarter sales and earnings, while maintaining its outlook for this year

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares moved higher after the videoconferencing software company posted a beat on their results for its fiscal first quarter. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) advanced after a study showed positive weight-loss results for patients taking the drug maker’s oral diabetes treatment.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares ticked down after the retailer reported revenue that came in below analysts expectations. Comparable club sales not including gasoline were lower than anticipated.

After the closing bell, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) are expected to report results.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

