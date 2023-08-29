Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

Stocks were little changed ahead of the bell Tuesday, with investors bracing for a flood of new readings on the health of the US economy as a dismal August draws to a close.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were all broadly flat. The three major US gauges scored a win on Monday — a rarity in what's shaping up to be a losing month.

Wall Street will get updates on US consumer confidence, jobs openings and the Case-Shiller home price index on Tuesday, an appetiser for the key PCE inflation and August payrolls reports due Thursday and Friday.

With the question of recession still front of mind for investors, the robustness of that data could sway investors' expectations for more interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve. The cautious tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole last week has left some unconvinced policymakers won't take more action to cool inflation.

