U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.50
    +10.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,606.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,862.25
    +31.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.90
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.39
    -0.44 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.43
    +0.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4920
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.57
    -919.55 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.11
    -36.60 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.67
    -15.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Stock Images Market to grow by USD 1.34 Bn; High growth expected in editorial segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock images market size is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2021 and 2026. The report segments the market by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By application, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the editorial segment during the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will account for a significant market share. Identify key revenue-generating segments and regions and make informed business decisions. Download Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2022-2026

Stock Images Market: Key Segment

The editorial segment is the largest application segment of the global stock images market. In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories. Editorial images are largely used by publishing houses, which publish books as well as newspapers and magazines to support their content. There are largely two types of editorial stock images offered in the market, namely, documentary, editorial images, and illustrative editorial images. One of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images is the growing number of publishing houses and news publications. In addition, the growing number of bloggers and the rising trends in blogging will fuel the demand for editorial images.

Stock Images Market: Increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing. Rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, have resulted in growing exposure to social and digital media platforms. In addition, the popularity of stock images on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Snapchat has been growing rapidly. The popularity and use of stock images on social media platforms have also encouraged several players in the market to introduce different tools that aid their clients in transforming their images easily for use on different social media platforms. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus. Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Stock Images Market: Vendor Analysis

The global stock images market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors. Intense competition, change in consumer spending patterns, demographic trends, and frequent changes in consumer preferences present significant risks to publishers. Vendors compete based on digital content, app availability, product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Adobe Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Spring colors, Into the wild, Natural selection, Love and affection, and Soul space.

  • Depositphotos Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Abstract and backgrounds, Holidays, Landscape and Nature, Business and city, Coronavirus, and Family and love.

  • Dreamstime.com LLC: The company offers stock images such as Abstract, Free Illustrations, Objects, Animals, Technology, and Travel.

  • Envato Pty Ltd.: The company offers stock images such as Beautiful landscapes, Big city vibes, Caffine fix, Fashion, Furry friends, Human kinds, In bloom, and Mother nature.

  • Getty Images Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Food and Celebration, Modern Family, Editors Picks, Business and Industry, and Conceptual Trends.

  • Can Stock Photo Inc.

  • Death to Stock Ltd.

  • Dissolve Inc.

  • Ingram Image Ltd.

  • Inmagine Group

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Start for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stock Images Market: Increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing. Rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, have resulted in growing exposure to social and digital media platforms. In addition, the popularity of stock images on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Snapchat has been growing rapidly. The popularity and use of stock images on social media platforms have also encouraged several players in the market to introduce different tools that aid their clients in transforming their images easily for use on different social media platforms. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the rising investments in related business portfolios will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Stock Images Market: Rising Investments In Related Business Portfolios

The declining profit margins and the increased adoption of substitute products by customers of stock image providers have forced market vendors to invest in related business portfolios to provide enhanced customer experiences. The adoption of related business portfolios helps marketers with their business and geographical expansion activities and gain a larger customer base, and expand their product portfolios. Such investments have emerged as a rising trend in the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

  • The Digital Publishing Market share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%. The digitization of paperback books is notably driving the digital publishing market growth, although factors such as high subscription costs may impede market growth.

  • The Stock Video Market share is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high price of stock videos may impede the market growth.

Stock Images Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Depositphotos Inc.

  • 10.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

  • 10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

  • 10.7 Getty Images Inc.

  • 10.8 Inmagine Group

  • 10.9 PIXTA Inc.

  • 10.10 Pond5 Inc.

  • 10.11 Shutterstock Inc.

  • 10.12 Snapwire Media Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Stock Images Market 2022-2026
Global Stock Images Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-images-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-34-bn-high-growth-expected-in-editorial-segment---technavio-301672809.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame As Meta Lays Off 13% Of Workforce, Elon Musk's Tesla Stock Sale May Not Sit Well With Investors, Netflix Eyes Sports Leagues: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 09

    Benzinga Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame For Over-Optimism As Meta To Lay Off 13% Of Its Staff: 'I Was Wrong' Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) , said he was accountable for missteps at the social media giant as the company announced the mass firing of thousands of employees on Wednesday. Zuckerberg interacted with hundreds of Meta employees on Tuesday and was downcast, the company disclosed in an SEC filing. Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees, about 13% of its

  • Portillo’s CEO details ‘slow but steady’ restaurant growth

    Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss restaurant expansion, hiring, the key to maintaining strong culture, and the company's focus on the Sun Belt.&nbsp;

  • Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

    Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website. The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. This transformed Amazon into the dominant reseller of new iPhones and iPads on its website, according to the complaint, after it had previously carried a limited number of Apple products as well as knockoffs.

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX

  • Return To Office: Pfizer To Enforce 2-3 Days In Office Starting January

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said the U.S. employees would have to return to their workplaces two to three days a week starting in January. About one-third of Pfizer's employees have still not returned to the office as concerns about the pandemic have begun fading, Bourla said in a panel discussion at the Paley International Council Summit in New York. Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at top speed during the pandemic

  • Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session as renewed COVID curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world's biggest crude importer. China is battling a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing. "Chinese COVID-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.