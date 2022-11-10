Stock Images Market to grow by USD 1.34 Bn; High growth expected in editorial segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock images market size is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2021 and 2026. The report segments the market by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By application, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the editorial segment during the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will account for a significant market share. Identify key revenue-generating segments and regions and make informed business decisions. Download Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2022-2026

Stock Images Market: Key Segment

The editorial segment is the largest application segment of the global stock images market. In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories. Editorial images are largely used by publishing houses, which publish books as well as newspapers and magazines to support their content. There are largely two types of editorial stock images offered in the market, namely, documentary, editorial images, and illustrative editorial images. One of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images is the growing number of publishing houses and news publications. In addition, the growing number of bloggers and the rising trends in blogging will fuel the demand for editorial images.

Stock Images Market: Increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing. Rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, have resulted in growing exposure to social and digital media platforms. In addition, the popularity of stock images on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Snapchat has been growing rapidly. The popularity and use of stock images on social media platforms have also encouraged several players in the market to introduce different tools that aid their clients in transforming their images easily for use on different social media platforms. All these factors are fostering the growth of the market in focus.

Stock Images Market: Vendor Analysis

The global stock images market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors. Intense competition, change in consumer spending patterns, demographic trends, and frequent changes in consumer preferences present significant risks to publishers. Vendors compete based on digital content, app availability, product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Spring colors, Into the wild, Natural selection, Love and affection, and Soul space.

Depositphotos Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Abstract and backgrounds, Holidays, Landscape and Nature, Business and city, Coronavirus, and Family and love.

Dreamstime.com LLC: The company offers stock images such as Abstract, Free Illustrations, Objects, Animals, Technology, and Travel.

Envato Pty Ltd.: The company offers stock images such as Beautiful landscapes, Big city vibes, Caffine fix, Fashion, Furry friends, Human kinds, In bloom, and Mother nature.

Getty Images Inc.: The company offers stock images such as Food and Celebration, Modern Family, Editors Picks, Business and Industry, and Conceptual Trends.

Can Stock Photo Inc.

Death to Stock Ltd.

Dissolve Inc.

Ingram Image Ltd.

Inmagine Group

As per Technavio, the rising investments in related business portfolios will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Stock Images Market: Rising Investments In Related Business Portfolios

The declining profit margins and the increased adoption of substitute products by customers of stock image providers have forced market vendors to invest in related business portfolios to provide enhanced customer experiences. The adoption of related business portfolios helps marketers with their business and geographical expansion activities and gain a larger customer base, and expand their product portfolios. Such investments have emerged as a rising trend in the market.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

