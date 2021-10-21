U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Stock Images Market to grow by USD 1.22 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing to boost growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock images market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.61%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing, increased evolution of business models, and growth of e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, declining profit margins, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content, and concerns regarding the reliability of images will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The stock images market report covers the following areas:

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock images market, including Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stock images market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stock Images Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the stock images market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Stock Video Market: The stock video market has been segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

  • Magazine Publishing Market: The magazine publishing market has been segmented by type (print and digital) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Stock Images Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

