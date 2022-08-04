U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

Stock Images Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing as a Key Driver - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Stock Images Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.73% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The Global Stock Images Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Can Stock Photo Inc.

  • Death to Stock Ltd.

  • Depositphotos Inc.

  • Dissolve Inc.

  • Dreamstime.com LLC

  • Envato Pty Ltd.

  • Getty Images Inc.

  • Ingram Image Ltd.

  • Inmagine Group

  • Masterfile Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of market growth. The two biggest stock image markets in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the projection period, the growth of the stock pictures market in North America will be facilitated by the introduction of cutting-edge service delivery techniques and an expanding business model that includes providing custom stock images.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Stock Images Market during the forecast period. Download FREE Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising use of stock photos in digital and social media marketing is one of the major factors boosting the market for photographic images globally. Growing exposure to social and digital media platforms is a result of increasing Internet usage and increased use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.

Social media has grown to be a crucial component of advertising and marketing plans to increase the clientele for other vendors as well. Stick images are becoming increasingly popular on these platforms, which will boost market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining profit margins may impede market growth.

Buy a sample report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Stock Images Market.

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The magazine publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 0.51%.

Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stock video market share is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Stock Images Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.73

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Depositphotos Inc.

  • 10.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

  • 10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

  • 10.7 Getty Images Inc.

  • 10.8 Inmagine Group

  • 10.9 PIXTA Inc.

  • 10.10 Pond5 Inc.

  • 10.11 Shutterstock Inc.

  • 10.12 Snapwire Media Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-images-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-34-billion-market-research-insights-highlights-the-increased-popularity-of-stock-images-for-digital-and-social-media-marketing-as-a-key-driver---technavio-301599006.html

SOURCE Technavio

