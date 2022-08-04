Stock Images Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing as a Key Driver - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Stock Images Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.73% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Vendor Insights
The Global Stock Images Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Adobe Inc.
Can Stock Photo Inc.
Death to Stock Ltd.
Depositphotos Inc.
Dissolve Inc.
Dreamstime.com LLC
Envato Pty Ltd.
Getty Images Inc.
Ingram Image Ltd.
Inmagine Group
Masterfile Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 44% of market growth. The two biggest stock image markets in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the projection period, the growth of the stock pictures market in North America will be facilitated by the introduction of cutting-edge service delivery techniques and an expanding business model that includes providing custom stock images.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Stock Images Market during the forecast period. Download FREE Sample Report
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising use of stock photos in digital and social media marketing is one of the major factors boosting the market for photographic images globally. Growing exposure to social and digital media platforms is a result of increasing Internet usage and increased use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.
Social media has grown to be a crucial component of advertising and marketing plans to increase the clientele for other vendors as well. Stick images are becoming increasingly popular on these platforms, which will boost market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining profit margins may impede market growth.
Buy a sample report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Stock Images Market.
Stock Images Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.73
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adobe Inc.
10.4 Depositphotos Inc.
10.5 Dreamstime.com LLC
10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.
10.7 Getty Images Inc.
10.8 Inmagine Group
10.9 PIXTA Inc.
10.10 Pond5 Inc.
10.11 Shutterstock Inc.
10.12 Snapwire Media Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
