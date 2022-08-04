Stock Images Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Stock Images Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.73% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (editorial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The Global Stock Images Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Can Stock Photo Inc.

Death to Stock Ltd.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dissolve Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Ingram Image Ltd.

Inmagine Group

Masterfile Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of market growth. The two biggest stock image markets in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the projection period, the growth of the stock pictures market in North America will be facilitated by the introduction of cutting-edge service delivery techniques and an expanding business model that includes providing custom stock images.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising use of stock photos in digital and social media marketing is one of the major factors boosting the market for photographic images globally. Growing exposure to social and digital media platforms is a result of increasing Internet usage and increased use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.

Social media has grown to be a crucial component of advertising and marketing plans to increase the clientele for other vendors as well. Stick images are becoming increasingly popular on these platforms, which will boost market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining profit margins may impede market growth.

Stock Images Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Death to Stock Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., NHK International Inc., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Publitek Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Snapwire Media Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

