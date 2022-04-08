Stock Images Market Size to Grow by USD 1.22 billion | Adobe Inc. and Depositphotos Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.24% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights
Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The stock images market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The report also covers the following areas:
Geographical Market Analysis
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that includes offering custom stock images will drive the stock images market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the stock images market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Key Segment Analysis
By application, the market has been segmented into editorial and commercial. The stock images market share growth by the editorial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories. Once marked for editorial purposes, these images cannot be used for any other commercial purposes. The growing number of publishing houses and news publications is one of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing is driving the growth of the stock images market. The rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets increased the exposure to social and digital media platforms. This has increased the visibility of these images and enhanced the growth prospects for stock image providers.
The declining profit margins are challenging the stock images market. The average price per image has been declining over the years due to changes in consumption and technology patterns. It has become easier for vendors to deliver images to buyers directly with the rise in Internet penetration. This has limited the need for physical interaction or the delivery of products to clients.
Stock Images Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
