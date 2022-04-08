U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Stock Images Market Size to Grow by USD 1.22 billion | Adobe Inc. and Depositphotos Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.24% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For additional insights related to the market growth, View our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The stock images market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The report also covers the following areas:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that includes offering custom stock images will drive the stock images market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the stock images market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into editorial and commercial. The stock images market share growth by the editorial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories. Once marked for editorial purposes, these images cannot be used for any other commercial purposes. The growing number of publishing houses and news publications is one of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing is driving the growth of the stock images market. The rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets increased the exposure to social and digital media platforms. This has increased the visibility of these images and enhanced the growth prospects for stock image providers.

The declining profit margins are challenging the stock images market. The average price per image has been declining over the years due to changes in consumption and technology patterns. It has become easier for vendors to deliver images to buyers directly with the rise in Internet penetration. This has limited the need for physical interaction or the delivery of products to clients.

Download free sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Stock Images Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PA Group Ltd., PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., and Shutterstock Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Publishing

2.3.1 Content development

2.3.2 Application develoment

2.3.3 Content formatting

2.3.4 Application design

2.3.5 Printing and binding

2.3.6 Marketing and sales

2.3.7 Outbound logistics

2.3.8 Support activities

2.3.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Editorial

  • Commercial

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 17: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 18: Comparison by Application

5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Editorial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Requirements for perfect documentary and illustrative editorial images

Exhibit 21: Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing

8.1.2 Increased evolution of business models

8.1.3 Growth of e-commerce market

8.1.4 Restrictions on the commercial use of copyrighted images by organizations

8.1.5 Rising use of marketing intelligence

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Declining profit margins

8.2.2 Increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content

8.2.3 Concerns regarding the reliability of images

8.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the digital marketing industry

8.2.5 Concerns related to data privacy and copyright issues

8.2.6 Significant competition from unorganized sectors

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising investments in related business portfolios

8.3.2 Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers

Exhibit 41: Examples of IT products and services that use stock images for providing personalization services

8.3.3 Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography

Exhibit 42: Different types of technologically advanced photographic equipment available

8.3.4 Increasing demand for moving images

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 48: Adobe Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Depositphotos Inc.

Exhibit 52: Depositphotos Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Depositphotos Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Depositphotos Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

Exhibit 55: Dreamstime.com LLC - Overview

Exhibit 56: Dreamstime.com LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Dreamstime.com LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Envato Pty Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Envato Pty Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Envato Pty Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 61: Envato Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Getty Images Inc.

Exhibit 62: Getty Images Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Getty Images Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Getty Images Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 65: Getty Images Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Inmagine Group

Exhibit 66: Inmagine Group - Overview

Exhibit 67: Inmagine Group - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Inmagine Group - Key offerings

10.9 PA Group Ltd.

Exhibit 69: PA Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: PA Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: PA Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PIXTA Inc.

Exhibit 72: PIXTA Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: PIXTA Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: PIXTA Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Pond5 Inc.

Exhibit 75: Pond5 Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Pond5 Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Pond5 Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Shutterstock Inc.

Exhibit 78: Shutterstock Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Shutterstock Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Shutterstock Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-images-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-22-billion--adobe-inc-and-depositphotos-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301520125.html

SOURCE Technavio

