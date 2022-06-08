U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.50
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,020.00
    -145.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.00
    -50.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.60
    -10.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.82
    +0.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    -0.70 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6260
    +1.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,531.20
    +926.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.71
    +21.07 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.69
    -16.24 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Stock Images Market Size to Grow by USD 1.22 Billion | By Application and Geography | Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2025

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stock Images Market is a part of the global publishing Industry. US-based companies, such as Dreamstime, Getty Images Inc., and Shutterstock were affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Moreover, a decline in spending on marketing budgets by various companies resulted in a decrease in the number of paid downloads. However, as the business impact of COVID-19 reduces, the stock images market is expected to have positive growth. The extension of the containment effort will lead to inflated demand leading to higher revenue potential for the market players. Further, due to increased demand and lower production due to shutdowns, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, resulting in improved topline growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase Our Report: for more additional information about the Stock Images Market

Market Overview

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the stock images market is the increasing popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing.

  • The increasing investments in related business portfolios is one of the key stock images market trends.

  • The declining profit margins is a major challenge for the stock images market.

  • North America will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the stock images market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • The stock images market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the editorial segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Our Sample Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities

The Stock Images Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.61%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Scope of the Report

Stock Images Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Editorial Images Held the Largest Market Share

  • The stock images market share growth by the editorial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • In editorial applications, stock images are mainly used to support stories.

  • One of the major factors driving the demand for editorial images is the significant increase in the number of publishing houses and news publications.

Buy Our Report Now! to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for stock images in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

  • The introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that includes offering custom stock images will facilitate the stock images market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Depositphotos Inc.

  • Dreamstime.com LLC

  • Envato Pty Ltd.

  • Getty Images Inc.

  • Inmagine Group

  • PA Group Ltd.

  • PIXTA Inc.

  • Pond5 Inc.

  • Shutterstock Inc.

The stock images market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Quick Buy to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. 

Recent Developments

  • Adobe Inc.- The company offers a wide range of high-resolution, royalty-free, stock images through its product line Adobe Stock .

  • Depositphotos Inc.- The company supplies a line of products through subscription and on-demand pricing plans.

  • Envato Pty Ltd.- The company offers a line of products such as graphic templates, stock videos, and stock photos among others.

Download Our Sample Report to learn more about recent Developments in Stock Images Market

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The stock video market share is expected to increase by USD 204.3 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The stock music market share is expected to increase by USD 452.89 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2019

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market segmentation by Image source

  • 6.1 Macrostock

  • 6.2 Microstock

7 Market segmentation by License model

  • 7.1 RM

  • 7.2 RF

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Vendor landscape

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 Depositphotos Inc.

  • 12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

  • 12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

  • 12.7 Getty Images Inc.

  • 12.8 Inmagine Group

  • 12.9 PIXTA Inc.

  • 12.10 Pond5 Inc.

  • 12.11 Shutterstock Inc.

  • 12.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-images-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-22-billion--by-application-and-geography--market-size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-2021---2025--301562850.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • China Tech Shares Rally as Game Approvals Raise Hope of Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of China video game approvals is giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could become a sustainable rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe Hang Seng Tech Index jump

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersArk’s lineup holds $15.3 billio

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by

  • BYD May Sell Batteries to Tesla, Executive Tells State Media

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, is readying to sell its own batteries to Tesla Inc., an executive at the Chinese company has told state media.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions“We are good

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.