Stock market falls sharply amid fears of further interest rate rises

BOE Stock Market

The stock market fell sharply and Government borrowing costs soared to a 15-year high on Thursday amid a global sell-off triggered by rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

In Britain, the FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level this year, while gilts climbed to their highest since 2008 as investors bet the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6.5pc by the start of next year.

Further chaos was caused by unexpectedly strong US jobs data, leading to fears that price rises might also take off across the Atlantic.

The prospect that higher interest rates would hit company investment and consumer demand sent the FTSE 100 down 2.17pc. Paris markets closed down 3.13pc and in Germany, shares fell 2.57pc. The S&P 500 fell 0.8pc on Wall Street.

In a sign of more pain to come for borrowers, HSBC – one of Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders – announced late on Thursday that it was pulling all deals offered to new customers through brokers for the third time in a month. The bank will return to the market on Monday with higher rates.

The chaos also sent the Treasury’s borrowing costs sharply higher.

Two-year gilt yields, which are more sensitive to interest rate bets, rose above 5.5pc to their highest since 2008. Benchmark 10-year borrowing costs almost hit 4.7pc, rising above their highs in the aftermath of then-Prime Minister Lizz Truss’s tax-cutting mini-Budget.

Nearly all stocks on the FTSE 100 sank on Thursday, with Britain’s blue chip index recording its worst one-day drop since the US regional banking crisis sparked a brutal sell-off in March.

The UK’s blue-chip index ended trading at 7,280.50, its lowest point since November 3. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index finished down 2.59pc at 17,916.46.

It came as US statistics showed that 497,000 new private sector jobs were created last month, more than double analysts’ estimates.

The strong reading will add to speculation of higher rates, a day after the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting revealed that “almost all” policymakers expected more increases despite agreeing to hold rates last month.

The Bank of England has already increased rates 13 times to 5pc in an attempt to cool the economy. Lifting them to 6.5pc would take borrowing costs to the highest level since 1998.

Analysts warned that the surge has also left taxpayers on the hook for much bigger losses from Threadneedle Street’s money-printing programme.

”Losses from QT will be greater the higher Bank Rate and yields go,” she said. “These costs should not be underestimated – a reasonable base case could be that together, the cumulative hit between now and end-2026 could be higher than £150bn.”

This would be around 50pc higher than Bank estimates published only in April.

The Bank estimated in its annual report on Thursday that the Treasury would be forced to stump up £191bn if it sold off its entire bond stockpile in one go under an indemnity deal struck during the financial crisis.

This is up from £22bn last year, and reflects the surge in borrowing costs.

A separate report by Moody’s Analytics warned more fixed-rate mortgages in the UK had created a “refinancing time bomb”, while also damping the impact of rate rises.

It said people who fixed their mortgage two years ago faced the most “severe” increases in payments, with a typical borrower now facing a near £500 jump in monthly payments.

“As a share of average incomes, this represents a larger increase than in those periods of the past when interest rates rose,” said David Muir, . More than a million families will refinance in the next 12 months.

