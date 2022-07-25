U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.84
    +5.21 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,990.04
    +90.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,782.67
    -51.45 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.77
    +10.89 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.79
    +2.09 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    -9.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6630
    +0.6130 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,135.80
    -580.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.74
    -3.76 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Stock market live updates: Stocks mixed, tech lags in lackluster trading session

Myles Udland
·Senior Markets Editor
·3 min read

U.S. stocks finished uninspiring session mixed on Monday as investors kick off the busiest week of the year for corporate earnings and economic data.

When the closing bell rang, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was the laggard, falling some 0.4%.

Last week, all three major indexes logged weekly advances with the S&P 500's advance since mid-June lows coming in at about 8%. The Nasdaq has gained over 10% during this period.

In the coming days, quarterly results from over 150 companies in the S&P 500 are expected, with Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and Thursday's GDP data also expected to move markets. On Tuesday, headline earnings will include results from McDonald's, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

And yet as always happens in markets, surprise announcements had some stocks on the move early Monday.

Shares of Weber (WEBR) fell over 12% after the company announced the departure of its CEO and offered preliminary results for its most recent quarter that disappointed. The grill maker cited slower retail traffic in-store and online, as well as forex pressures, in cutting its outlook.

Weber also said it is, "pursuing a number of financial transformation initiatives, which may include workforce reductions, reducing other COGS and SG&A expenses, as well as tightening its global inventory levels and working capital positions." Weber also suspended its dividend.

Shares of WWE (WWE) were also on the move on Monday, gaining over 8% after the company announced late Friday its founder Vince McMahon would retire following reports regarding hush money paid to cover up sexual misconduct through the years.

WWE said Monday it would restate past financials to account for expenses made by McMahon, and said McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and Nick Khan would be elevated to the co-CEO role. Former wrestler Paul Levesque, known as Triple H in the ring, will be the company's creative director.

The company also said second-quarter revenue is expected to come in better than expectations.

Tesla (TSLA) was also making headlines Monday morning after the company disclosed in its most recent 10-Q it received a second subpoena from the SEC related to Elon Musk's tweets about the company going private back in 2018.

Musk and Tesla were also in the news over the weekend after the Wall Street Journal reported an affair between Musk and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin spurred Brin's divorce, which was disclosed earlier this year. Musk tweeted late Sunday the report was "total bs."

Tesla shares fell 1.4% on Monday.

Another bear market rally?

"Whether it’s a rally from an established bottom by the market or a 'bear market rally,' there’s fodder for argument between bulls and bears in any given moment in day to day market action," said John Stoltzfus, chief market strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management in a note to clients on Monday.

Looking at sector-level performance since June 16, Stoltzfus and his team note the rally since June 16 has been almost a mirror image of the market's performance this year.

Ten of 11 S&P 500 sectors are higher since the mid-June lows, with only Energy (XLE) seeing losses over this period, falling over 7%. On a year-to-date basis, Energy remains the only S&P 500 sector higher in 2022 through Friday's close, up some 28%.

The Consumer Discretionary (XLY) has led the market since mid-June, rising over 15% in the last five weeks. Year-to-date, this has been the second-worst performing sector in the S&P 500, falling 24% through Friday, with only Communication Services (XLC) — down almost 30% in 2022 — faring worse.

The market rally since mid-June has seen Energy lag and Consumer Discretionary lead, a reversal from what had held so far this year in markets. (Source: Oppenheimer Asset Management)
The market rally since mid-June has seen Energy lag and Consumer Discretionary lead, a reversal from what had held so far this year in markets. (Source: Oppenheimer Asset Management)

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Pressley: Student debt is an ‘intergenerational crisis'

    Student debt affects over 43 million Americans, including 14% of parents who helped finance their child’s education.

  • Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft earnings: A crucial week for Big Tech

    Big Tech companies Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple will report their earnings this week.

  • Why the stock market has defied the odds in July (so far)

    Not a bad July for investors, for now.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • What Wall Street strategists recommend doing in this bear market

    In a new Yahoo Finance series, "What to do" we're taking a look how strategists say about navigating a bear market.

  • Weber replaces CEO Chris Scherzinger, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger is stepping down and Alan Matula will replace him as interim CEO.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond is in a 'world of hurt,' according to a former retail CEO

    Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in the grave and may be at risk of being pulled six feet under, one former retail CEO warned.

  • Sen. Kelly on CHIPS+ Act: 'We'll get it to the president'

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Kelly said he expected the CHIPS+ measure to clear the Senate this week.

  • Weber replaces CEO, warns of layoffs as inflation bites into business

    Weber Inc on Monday replaced top boss Chris Scherzinger with an insider and warned that mounting inflationary and supply chain pressures could hit the grill maker's financials and workforce, sending its shares down 20% in premarket trading.

  • Weber CEO Out as Grill Maker Withdraws Guidance, Suspends Dividend

    The company’s nonexecutive chairwoman said inflation and supply-chain challenges are hurting spending patterns and margins.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Tech stock earnings 'seem to be getting worse': Analyst

    Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer & Co. head of internet research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta, Snap, Amazon, and other major tech names.&nbsp;

  • 'It still looks a bit wobbly': HSBC strategist doubts recent market rally

    The stock market's nearly 10% rally since mid-June has some investors hoping the worst is over for this bear market. But one strategist at HSBC isn't convinced this move is signaling an all clear for investors.

  • Alphabet Earnings Preview: Will Tech Giant Post a Report Like Snap's?

    After its 20-for-1 stock split, the Google parent's stock has not traded all that well. Here's how it's setting up ahead of the earnings report.

  • WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

    McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman. He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The exit, which several industry insiders considered inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

  • CEO Departure, Job Cuts, Dividend Suspension: Read More On Weber's Latest Update

    Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) expects third-quarter FY22 sales of $525 million - $530 million, below the consensus of $532.74 million. The company noted its sales performance was affected by slower retail traffic and continued foreign currency devaluations. The company attributed the slower retail traffic patterns to pressured consumer shopping behaviors globally due to rising inflation, supply chain constraints, fuel prices, and geopolitical uncertainty. WEBR expects these market headwinds to continue

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing t

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as market awaits Fed hike

    The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , a possible signal of a looming recession when the short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted for more than two weeks and was last at -21.5 basis points. It's going to slow because of the Fed rate increases and that's why you're seeing the inverted yield curve. The two-year Treasury yield rose 4.2 basis points to 3.033%, a bit higher after the sale of $45 billion in two-year notes, while the 10-year's yield was up 3.9 basis points at 2.820%, or basically steady after the auction.

  • WWE Stock Jumps After Vince McMahon Retires

    Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment rose more than 7% in early trading Monday after the wrestling company late Friday [said Vince McMahon retired](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wwes-vince-mcmahon-retires-as-ceo-chairman-11658521448) as chief executive officer and chairman. The announcement came after [disclosures by The Wall Street Journal](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wwes-vince-mcmahon-agreed-to-pay-12-million-in-hush-money-to-four-women-11657289742) of payouts to women who had alleged sexu

  • Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates

    Adele has announced rescheduled dates for her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency, which was abruptly postponed the day before it was scheduled to begin in January. The new dates — including one on Christmas Eve — will take place at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and begin November 18; they are […]