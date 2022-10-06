U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +1.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    -0.0090 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0161 (-1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1100
    +0.5000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,050.79
    -5.47 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     
2

Why the stock market may skip the usual midterm election rally

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

History shows the stock market loves the period after the midterm elections — but that might not be the case in the wake of this year's Nov. 8 election.

"A lot of things will drive the stock market,” Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy at BlackRock Americas, said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I don't want to base it entirely upon the Fed and elections only. ... But all else equal, if you are just giving me a hawkish Fed and a divided government, I think it is just going to be really hard for the equity market to make new highs or to get back to levels that we had seen for perhaps in the second quarter of this year with that framework."

The S&P 500 index (^GSPC) has historically outperformed in the 12-month period after a midterm election with an average return of 16.3%, according to data from U.S. Bank. For perspective, the last time the S&P 500 produced negative returns in the year following a midterm election was in 1939.

American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Stocks tumbled worldwide Friday on more signs the global economy is weakening, just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The backdrop for stocks this time around remains rocky, to say the least.

"I think it is going to be very difficult for the stock market to have the rallies that we saw in the first two days of October," Chaudhuri stated.

The Federal Reserve continues on its mission to stomp out inflation by forcefully jacking up interest rates. Such a hawkish policy stance from the Fed has rippled across an array of asset markets, from the surging U.S. dollar to rising mortgage rates that are nearing 7%.

Despite impressive rallies in the first two trading days of October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) remain mired in double-digit percentage declines for the year. Shares of big-name tech companies such as Meta (META) and Netflix (NFLX) are each down close to 60% on the year as investors take profits from higher-risk stocks.

Oil prices have also started to spike again, particularly after OPEC+ announced it would cut output. That has reignited a major headwind to corporate profits.

"I think we really need to see a fundamental shift in the earnings picture where earnings growth is very healthy across all sectors," Chaudhuri said, "and I just don't see how that happens when we have an economy that is slowing down because the Fed wants it to."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Officials Keep Hammering Hawkish Message on Rates Heading Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials kept up the drumbeat of support for extending their run of interest-rate hikes, stressing the need to quash inflation that’s proved unexpectedly stubborn.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slid

  • Jobless Claims Rise to 219,000, More Than Expected

    The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment claims last week rose more than expected, which is welcomed in a “bad news is good news” environment. Initial jobless claims climbed to 219,000, the highest level since late August, in the week ended Oct. 1. Jobless claims from the previous week were revised down to 190,000 from 193,000.

  • First US Cobalt Mining Operation to Begin After More Than 30-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling US cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Repo

  • Chevron Likely To Resume Oil Production In Venezuela As Biden Administration Considers Easing Sanctions

    The Biden administration plans to bring down sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) to restart oil pumping there. The potential resumption of oil pumping, the Wall Street Journal reported, is expected to reopen U.S. and European markets to oil exports from Venezuela. In return for the sanctions relief, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the country’s opposition to discuss ways to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024. The report noted that t

  • September jobs report preview: Labor market likely softened as Fed hikes take effect

    The Labor Department is set to release its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are Wall Street's expectations for the report.

  • Bitcoin miners see revenue tumble 80% from peak. Can they all survive?

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Here's Why One Crypto CEO Thinks Bear Markets Are Actually Good

    Bear markets are a part of investing, especially in crypto. While the stock market was on a bull run for the most part until late last year, ever since the Great Recession, there have been a handful of periods when cryptocurrencies have gone through their own bear markets. When this happens, it's called a crypto winter, and it isn't uncommon for the cryptocurrency market class to collectively fall by more than 60%.

  • Aehr Test Systems Crushes Quarterly Targets, Keeps Full-Year Growth Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Aehr Test Systems late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal first quarter.

  • Interest, Investment in Robo-Advisors Declining: Report

    A new study from Parameter Insights finds that investors are turning away from robos, which may be another victim of the postpandemic market downturn.

  • PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

    PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

  • Adidas Puts Yeezy Collaboration Under Review

    The controversial Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, signaled he is ready to move on, as he had with his other corporate partner, Gap.

  • Adidas Places Kanye West Partnership Under Review. The Stock Drops.

    Adidas Yeezys have become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. But they may be discontinued soon if either party decides to end the partnership.

  • Bill Gross Sides With Pimco Bond Bulls in Seeing Yields Peaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross and his former colleagues at Pacific Investment Management Co. can agree on at least one thing: bonds are attractive now. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets

  • Ford warns of supply chain slowdown while hiking price of F-150 Lightning EV

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Ford's latest supply chain concerns after announcing another price hike in its EV truck.

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.