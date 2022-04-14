Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted as investors look ahead to mega bank earnings

U.S. equity futures were little changed in pre-market trading Thursday after stocks capped the previous session sharply higher on hopes for an earnings season boost to markets. Investors look ahead to a flurry of reports due out from big banks like Citigroup and Wells Fargo before the opening bell.

Futures tied to all three major indexes were mostly flat in pre-market trading after the Nasdaq Composite gained 2% Wednesday in its best day since March 18 following a streak of heavy losses in tech. The S&P 500 jumped 1% to end a three-day slide, and the Dow was up 340 points at the closing bell. Meanwhile, Treasury yields pulled back across the curve after the 10-year benchmark hovered above 2.7% throughout the week.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) surged as much as 13% in early-hour trading after Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy the social media giant for $54.20 per share, or about $41 billion in cash, a new SEC filing on Thursday showed. Musk said the social media company he has often criticized must go private in order to make effective changes.

Sentiment on Wall Street recovered Wednesday after inflation data spooked investors to start the week. Traders weighed a flurry of first quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Delta rose 6.2% despite another loss in its quarterly results after the airline said it returned to profitability in March following an Omicron hit on business and predicted revenue will reach between 92% and 97% of pre-pandemic levels this quarter. Meanwhile, JPMorgan shares closed down 3.2% to the lowest level since January 2021 after the largest U.S. bank by assets reported a 42% drop in profit from last year on losses tied to higher inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. Bed, Bath & Beyond also faltered after it missed sales expectations.

Market-watchers will get a better picture of what’s ahead on Thursday as reports trickle in from more big names including mega banks Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Citigroup (C), and drugstore chain Rite Aid (RAD).

The initial batch of reports preface a milder quarter for earnings growth than previous periods. However, earnings are expected to be a bright spot for investors who much of this year so far have grappled with sharp market swings tied to worsening geopolitical risk, inflationary pressures and fears monetary tightening may prompt an economic contraction as the Federal Reserve sets out on its rate hiking plans.

Analysts have tempered their expectations on first quarter earnings, lowering bottom-up EPS forecasts in aggregate for the Q1 by 0.7% from $52.21 to $51.83, according to data from FactSet. On the other hand, EPS forecasts for the second quarter are up by 1.6% from $55.16% to $56.07, by 2.4% from $57.82 to $59.23 for the third quarter, by 3.9% from $58.31 to $60.59 for the fourth quarter and by 2.0% from $223.43 to $227.80 for 2022 overall.

Economists at Bank of America in a note out this week also predicted a resilient earnings quarter despite grim macroeconomic headlines throughout the period.

“Leading signals and early reporters suggest a high likelihood of an EPS beat in Q1,” BofA said, adding the financial institution expects a 4% beat, or $53.50 vs. consensus $51.54. However, the bank warned analyst expectations for record margins in the coming quarters were “too high.”

“History suggests that oil shocks spawn weaker consumption with a three-to-four quarter lag, indicating a 2H slowdown,” the note said.

7:17 a.m. ET: Stock futures little changed as major bank reports trickle in

Here's where future markets were trading before Thursday's opening bell:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -0.50 points (-0.01%) to 4,441.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +68.00 points (+0.20%) to 34,550.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): +2.75 points (+0.02%) to 14,224.25

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$1.20 (-1.15%) to $103.05 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$6.90 (-0.35%) to $1,977.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +6.7 bps to yield 2.7800%

7:05 a.m. ET: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, discloses plans to take company private

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 per share, or about $41 billion in cash, a new SEC filing on Thursday showed. Musk said the social media company he has often criticized must go private in order to make effective changes.

Musk's offer price represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the billionaire revealed he purchased a 9.2% stake in the company.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, as disclosed in the filing. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he added. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it."

Twitter shares surged 13% in pre-market trading.

6:10 p.m. ET Wednesday: Futures open flat as Wall Street looks ahead to more bank earnings

Here were the main moves in markets heading into overnight futures trading Wednesday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -4.00 points (-0.09%) to 4,438.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -21.00 points (-0.06%) to 34,461.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): -7.50 points (-0.05%) to 14,214.00

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.23 (-0.22%) to $104.02 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$3.90 (-0.20%) to $1,980.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +6.7 bps to yield 2.7800%

