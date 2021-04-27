U.S. markets closed

Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·8 min read
Stocks turned lower Tuesday morning, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday. 

The S&P 500 reversed earlier gains to trade lower after the blue-chip index rose to an all-time high during Monday's regular trading day. The Dow and Nasdaq both also slipped. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell after the company's first-quarter sales results missed estimates, though earnings and automobile gross margins exceeded expectations in the report delivered Monday evening. 

Earnings results will pick up on Tuesday with companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Starbucks (SBUX) poised to report results. The Big Tech names reporting Tuesday and later this week especially are set to be closely watched, with these stocks having largely underperformed against the broader market for the year-to-date as 2020's tech and growth-led rally cooled and investors turned instead to cyclical and value shares. 

"Except for Google, you get the FAANG stocks, and they've been dead money for 7, 8, 9 months now," Matt Maley, managing director and chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. "We're seeing Facebook trying to break out, Amazon finally trying to get to the top end of its range, Netflix last week couldn't break out, so that was a disappointment. So if those things could finally pick up, that would be positive [for stocks]."

Tuesday will also mark the first of the Federal Reserve's two-day rate-setting meeting, with the event ultimately unlikely to yield any major shifts in monetary policy. Officials have telegraphed their commitment to keeping policy highly accommodative during the recovery out of the pandemic, which to date has included keeping interest rates close to zero and maintaining an aggressive asset purchase program at a monthly rate of $120 billion. 

"The Fed has been very clear that this time around they're going to wait to see inflation before they reaction." Kelsey Berro, JPMorgan Asset Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, told Yahoo Finance. "In the past, they've relied on their forecasts, and their forecasts really haven't done a good job. Inflation has consistently missed the mark over the past couple decades. And this time around, they're doing a different approach. They're going to wait and see the data before they react." 

4:04 p.m. ET: Stocks end mixed, S&P 500 drifts just below record high ahead of earnings onslaught, Fed decision

Here were the main moves in markets as of 4:04 p.m. ET:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): -0.94 (-0.02%) to 4,186.68

  • Dow (^DJI): +2.90 (+0.01%) to 33,984.47

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -48.56 (-0.34%) to 14,090.22

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.32 (+2.13%) to $63.23 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$4.50 (-0.25%) to $1,775.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +5.2 bps to yield 1.6220%

2:41 p.m. ET: The Fed continues to be the 'main directional driver for equities': Strategist 

The Federal Reserve, in keeping interest rates near zero and maintaining its asset purchase program at the current pace, remains a key supporter of equity prices, even though Wednesday's monetary policy decision and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely yield little news.

“The main directional driver for equities is the fact that the Fed continues to pump money into the market,” Interactive Brokers' Steve Sosnick told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "I don't mean to be that simplistic, but until or unless the Fed tells us otherwise, which they could tomorrow but it's unlikely, that that is what's putting a floor under things and that's what's providing the ammunition so to speak for the market rally that we're seeing." 

"Bottom line is, as long as the Fed stays supportive, we're still getting the fiscal support working its way through the system, any further stimulus is probably less likely to be a free lunch so to speak because there will be taxes most likely associated with it. But as of now, the Fed is providing the tailwind that the market is enjoying." 

10:15 a.m. ET: Consumer confidence raced to a 14-month high in April: Conference Board 

Consumer confidence surged far more than expected in April, as a faster-than-expected U.S. vaccination program and easing social distancing standards helped boost Americans' outlooks on the economy. 

The Conference Board's monthly consumer confidence index jumped to a reading of 121.7 in April, or well above the 113.0 expected, according to Bloomberg data. The prior month's index was downwardly revised to 109.0, from the 109.7 previously reported. 

“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved significantly in April, suggesting the economic recovery strengthened further in early Q2," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a press statement Tuesday. "Consumers’ optimism about the short-term outlook held steady this month. Consumers were more upbeat about their income prospects, perhaps due to the improving job market and the recent round of stimulus checks. Short-term inflation expectations held steady in April, but remain elevated. Vacation intentions posted a healthy increase, likely boosted by the accelerating vaccine rollout and further loosening of pandemic restrictions.”

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks drift sideways as investors await Big Tech earnings 

Here's where markets were trading after the opening bell Tuesday morning:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +2.32 points (+0.06%) to 4,189.94

  • Dow (^DJI): -50.25 points (-0.15%) to 33,931.32

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +20.11 points (+0.14%) to 14,157.57

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.32 (+0.52%) to $62.23 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$3.80 (+0.21%) to $1,783.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.2 bps to yield 1.592%

9:02 a.m. ET: Home price growth accelerated further in February, with prices growing by the most since 2005 

Home price growth advanced further in February as tight inventory and still-strong demand weighed further on home affordability. 

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index accelerated at a 11.97% year-over-year rate in February, according to a new report Tuesday morning. This marked the fastest pace since 2005, and accelerated from January's 11.22% increase. 

The 20-City Composite Index, which tracks home price changes in the largest U.S. metropolitan areas, grew 11.94% year-over-year, or faster than the 11.80% rise expected, according to Bloomberg composite data. 

7:26 a.m. ET: UPS shares jump after Q1 results easily exceed estimates, with vaccine-led recovery helping buoy international and business shipping  

Shares of UPS (UPS) jumped more than 6.5% Tuesday morning after the shipping giant posted Q1 results that easily exceeded estimates, with a resurgence in international shipping volumes and extended strength in domestic parcel deliveries helping boost results.

First-quarter revenue grew 27% to $22.91 billion, coming in well above the $20.60 billion expected. U.S. package revenue jumped 22%, while international package revenue jumped 36%. Supply chain and freight revenue rose 34%, underscoring the pick-up in corporate activity as the economy broadly reopens. 

“I want to thank all UPSers for delivering what matters, including COVID-19 vaccines,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a press statement. “During the quarter, we continued to execute our strategy under the better not bigger framework, which enabled us to win the best opportunities in the market and drove record financial results.”

7:17 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures extend overnight gains 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,184.25, up 4.75 points or 0.11%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,891.00, up 14 points or 0.04%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 14,034.50, up 23 points or 0.16%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.42 (+0.68%) to $62.33 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$2.00 (+0.11%) to $1,782.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.3 bps to yield 1.583%

7:01 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge higher

Here's where markets were trading late Monday: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,179.75, up 0.25 points or 0.01%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,873.00, down 5 points or 0.01%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 14,016.00, up 4.5 points or 0.03%

A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mixed early July, 20, 2020 as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mixed early July, 20, 2020 as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

  • FOMC preview: Is the Fed thinking about tapering?

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is unlikely to change his tone on the central bank “not even thinking about thinking about” pulling its aggressive stimulus.

  • CDC says masks no longer necessary outdoors, with caveats

    The CDC announced new mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals outdoors, but cautions unvaccinated individuals to maintain rules.

  • Amazon stock is exciting for these two reasons: analyst

    Amazon's stock is still undervalued, says this top-ranked Wall Street tech analyst.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The S&P 500 is showing a 6-month gain of 24%. Stocks generally have been gainers as the coronavirus crisis recedes, economies reopen, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to low-rate regime. In this environment, it’s no wonder that many companies are considering going public through an IPO. The high-return environment we’re experiencing right now makes the IPO attractive as a way to not just raise capital but to also cash in on the rising stock market. With interest rates at historic lows, stocks have become the go-to vehicle for investors seeking growth, and for companies seeking investors – the cohort conducting or contemplating IPOs – the partnership is natural. An IPO brings costs with it, in the form of compliance and disclosure rules – the market’s rapid gains outweigh them for the present. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And just this week, they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 60% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Compass, Inc. (COMP) Tech meets real estate in Compass, Inc., a technology company founded in 2012 to make relevant, cloud-based tools available to realtors. The company’s platform facilitates buying, renting, and selling real estate. The company aims to replace the real estate industry’s antiquated ‘paper’ model with a seamless digital experience that empowers agents and satisfies both buyers and sellers. The company’s large size, and its agent-centered approach, give it advantages over online rivals such as Redfin and Zillow. Compass boasts a 4% market share in the crowded residential segment; by comparison, competitor Redfin’s market share is 1%. Looking at Compass by the numbers paints an impressive picture. In its fiscal year 2020, Compass employed over 19,000 real estate agents, facilitated over 145,000 transactions with a total gross value of $152 billion, saw top-line revenues of $3.7 billion, and operated in 46 markets across 16 states. Based on that performance, on April 1, the company went public. Compass put 25 million shares of common stock on the market, at price of $18 each, and netted $450 million. Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Michael Ng, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. “Compass is the largest independent U.S. real estate brokerage by gross transaction value (GTV) and differentiates itself from competing brokerages by providing its residential real estate agents with a first party, end-to-end platform for workflow and customer management, driving higher annual commissions for Compass agents over time. Compass targets the $2 trillion existing home sales addressable market in the US and, within that, ~$95 bn in annual real estate agent commissions,” the analyst wrote. Getting to the bottom line, Ng adds, “[We] believe that attractive valuation and adjacent services optionality create a positive risk-reward…” To this end, Ng rates Compass shares a Buy along with a $32 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~79% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To view Ng's track record, click here) After less than month in the public markets, Compass has already picked up 9 analyst reviews. These break down to 5 Buys and 4 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target of $23 implies an upside of 28% from the current trading price of $17.89. (See COMP stock analysis on TipRanks) Smart Share Global (EM) Smart Share Global, also called Energy Monster, is a Chinese firm that has staked out a fascinating niche in the digital world: it rents out power banks. The company has backing from Alibaba, and in the last three years has secured a 34% market share and over 219 million users, making it the largest charging service provider in China’s mobile device ecosystem. Large market share in a large market has brought in the cash. The company’s revenue in 2020 hit 2.8 billion yuan, or $431 million at current exchange rates, and has spread out to encompass a network of 664,000 power bank rental spots across more than 1,500 of the country’s 2,846 counties and local districts. The user base expanded by 47% in 2020. Smart Share Global started trading on the NASDAQ on April 1, with the offering of 17.65 million shares to the public at an initial price of $8.50. The stock actually opened at $10, and closed that first day at $8.54, putting the total capital raised in the neighborhood of $150 million. Analyst Ronald Keung, of Goldman Sachs, sees plenty of reasons to buy into Smart Share Global, and in his initiation report on the stock he lays them out. "We like EM’s: (1) growing network effect, with an extensive national network of 5mn power banks at 664k POIs across 1,500cities (by YE2020), driving better user experience and brand recognition... (2) better-than-peer unit economics with the company picking POIs of high margin/monetization potential, thereby generating Rmb2 daily revenue per power bank, vs peers’Rmb1-1.5. As a result, EM has a very fast cash payback period of five quarters per power bank, which we estimate will lead to double digit net profit margin by 2022; and (3) improving revenue visibility, thanks to key accounts (KA) such as Disney, HTHT, and KFC that are exclusive and long term in nature," Keung wrote. Keung puts a $13.90 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. At current levels, that suggests a one-year upside potential of ~65% for the shares. (To watch Keung’s track record, click here) The Goldman review is the first on file for this company, which is currently trading for $8.43 per share. (See EM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla posts Q1 earnings that top estimates, doubles down on eventual 50% annual deliveries growth target

    Tesla results come just weeks after the company posted record deliveries that handily topped Wall Street estimates.

  • US home price growth reaches 15-year high

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 12% annual gain in February, up from 11.2% in January.

  • The corporate tax angle no one is talking about

    Changes in the U.S. tax code are a top of mind consideration for investors.

  • Dow Jones Slips As Tech Stocks Pull Back Ahead Of Major Earnings; Several Growth Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly lower in today's market as the indexes pulled back ahead of major earnings reports.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.

  • The Housing Market Looks Like a Bubble. It’s Time for the Fed to Worry.

    When the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, it ought to consider whether its policies aimed to bolster housing may be having negative side effects. With the market for new and existing homes red hot, the rationale for subsidizing the mortgage market has largely passed. Indeed, the Fed’s policies may be hurting home affordability as much as they’re helping.

  • "There Are Other Factors That Ultimately Take Precedence" Investment Strategist on the Stock Market in President Biden's First 100 Days

    Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab discusses the relationship between politics and the stock market in President Biden's first 100 days in Office.

  • Microsoft beats Q3 revenue expectations on strength of cloud and PC sales

    Microsoft reported its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.

  • Dow ekes out modest gain but Nasdaq slips as investors watch tech earnings

    Major U.S. stock benchmarks finished flat to slightly lower Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite closed at records, as investors sifted through a torrent of corporate earnings reports.

  • Fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors in some cases -U.S. CDC

    Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday. The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The release of these new guidelines is a first step at helping fully vaccinated Americans resume activities they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others," the CDC said.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Bank of America Hires Veteran JPMorgan Banker Winnie Ng

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Winnie Ng, a long-serving investment banker from JPMorgan Chase & Co., to lead its Hong Kong dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Ng, who spent about 17 years at JPMorgan, is going to join Bank of America as head of Hong Kong coverage in late July, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Ng will also be named co-head of Asia Pacific real estate investment banking, the people said.JPMorgan has lost at least two veteran bankers in Hong Kong this month. Mac El-Omari, vice chairman of investment banking for Asia Pacific, announced that he is retiring from the bank after serving nearly three decades.Ng tendered her resignation last week, the people said. The managing director was head of Hong Kong origination and corporate finance at JPMorgan, and was also the head of China and Hong Kong real estate investment banking. She took a family break of about four years, returning to the bank in 2010 as a vice president for investment banking, according to her LinkedIn profile.Representatives for Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.JPMorgan hired Rita Chan last year as head of its real estate investment bank for Asia excluding Japan, Bloomberg News reported. Chan was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anoma Network Raises $6.75M to Make Exchanging Crypto Assets Easy and Private

    Led by Polychain Capital and including prominent backers such as Electric Capital and Coinbase Ventures, the project looks to bring privacy to blockchain interoperability.

  • Bitmain to Release Antminer E9 ASIC for Ethereum Mining

    Bitmain's new Ethereum ASIC miner will be released later this year, in spite of Ethereum's pending switch to proof of stake.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Plans Interest-Free Loans to Lift Staff Morale

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering was suspended in November, people familiar with the matter said.The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. That will allow Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, will be priced at 195 yuan ($30.05) or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said. Ant was valued at $150 billion at the time.Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a $280 billion valuation. Chairman Eric Jing assured employees in March that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.Details of the loan program will probably be announced in the next few days, the people said. Ant declined to comment via email.The company suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff last year to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths including Tencent Holdings Ltd., which saw its shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.The future of Jack Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s $35 billion IPO in November. The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen its chief executive officer Simon Hu exit.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said.That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25% every year thereafter.Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most-recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.Outstanding SERs totaled 114 million at the end of June, according to the latest data disclosed by Ant. If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan.(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence estimate for Ant valuation)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.