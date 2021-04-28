U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,932.75
    -20.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.50
    -4.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.51
    +0.57 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.38 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0140 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    17.40
    -0.24 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,988.35
    +107.61 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.47
    +52.56 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.47
    +22.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, Microsoft shares drop after earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

undefined

Stock futures were mixed Wednesday morning on the heels of a meandering day for the three major indexes, with investors digesting an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looking ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 ticked higher, after the index ended just short of a record high during the regular trading day on Tuesday. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) gained more than 5% in early trading after the company posted first-quarter sales and profit that easily exceeded estimates, fueled by a resurgence in advertising spending among customers. Shares of peer tech giant and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT), however, declined even after earnings topped expectations across virtually all major metrics. Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) are poised to report results after market close on Wednesday. 

A monetary policy decision from the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday will punctuate what has otherwise been a busy week full of corporate earnings results. Many pundits expect the April FOMC meeting will yield virtually no new developments, with policymakers waiting until more data emerges on the economic recovery to determine the timing for an adjustment to their ultra-accommodative policy. 

"We expect no major developments for the Fed’s core policies at the April FOMC meeting. Fedspeak since the March meeting has been consistent in acknowledging improved activity amid accelerating vaccinations, re-opening and fiscal stimulus," Lewis Alexander, U.S. chief economist at Nomura, said in a note Tuesday. 

"However, participants have also been clear that they are likely to remain patient in removing accommodation," he added. "As a result, we expect the post-meeting statement to acknowledge better economic activity but do not look for changes to the Fed’s key forward guidance for interest rates and asset purchases. We think April is likely too early for conversations around tapering to accelerate." 

But the likely uneventfulness of the April FOMC meeting will belie the significant role the central bank has continued to play in underpinning markets over the course of the pandemic. As a result, even the slightest hints at tweaks to current policies – whether in the form of tapering the central bank's $120 billion per-month asset purchase program or raising rates – have been closely eyed by market participants. 

“The main directional driver for equities is the fact that the Fed continues to pump money into the market,” Interactive Brokers' Steve Sosnick told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "That is what's putting a floor under things and that's what's providing the ammunition so to speak for the market rally that we're seeing."

But in the very near-term, many noted that the economy, at least, remains well positioned to continue on its current, stimulus- and vaccine-fueled trajectory. 

"I think right now we're seeing the perfect equation for near-term growth. We see trillions of dollars in stimulus flooding into the economy, creating a stimulus-fueled consumer that's anxious to rush into the markets and businesses that are anxious to open up and welcome those consumer back in with open arms," Lindsey Piegza, Stifel chief economist, told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "So what we're seeing is this flurry of demand prompting a flurry of production, and in fact production now is falling short of that surge in demand which is likely to continue to carry growth forward, not only through the first quarter, but much of 2021." 

8:42 a.m. ET: Boeing shares dip as losses mount in Q1, free cash flow burn comes in greater than expected

Boeing (BA) posted first-quarter results that still reflected a deep hit in the company's commercial airplanes business, with the ongoing pandemic and lingering fallout from its 737 Max crisis weighing on results. Losses and negative free cash flow were larger than expected.

"While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery," Boeing CEO David Calhoun said in a statement.

Negative adjusted free cash flow for the first three months of the year totaled $3.68 billion, with this cash burn coming in greater than the $3.34 billion expected. Revenue of $15.22 billion was greater than expected, but was still down 10% over last year. This came as commercial airplanes revenue fell 31%, more than outweighing a 19% gain in defense, space and security revenue. 

Core losses per share were $1.53, whereas a loss of 90 cents per share had been expected. On the 737 Max jet specifically, Boeing said it has delivered more than 85 of these aircraft since it was given approval to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration in November. 

7:23 a.m. ET: Mortgage applications resume declines as low inventory weighs on purchases 

U.S. mortgage applications sank during the week ended April 23, with tight housing inventory weighing on purchase activity even as mortgage rates dipped in recent weeks.

Mortgage applications fell 2.5% week-on-week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This followed a jump of 8.6% last week, which had marked the first rise in seven weeks. Refinance applications were down 1% week-over-week and were 18% lower year-over-year. Purchase applications were down 4% on an unadjusted basis, but were still 34% higher than the same week last year. 

“Even with a few weeks of lower rates, most borrowers have likely already refinanced, which is why activity has decreased in seven of the last eight weeks,” Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a press statement. “The purchase market’s recent slide comes despite a strengthening economy and labor market. Activity is still above year-ago levels, but accelerating home-price growth and low inventory has led to a decline in purchase applications in four of the last five weeks.”

7:18 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures drift sideways 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Wednesday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,183.50, up 4.50 points or 0.11%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,848.00, down 35 points or 0.1%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,943.75, down 9.25 points or 0.07%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.39 (+0.62%) to $63.33 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$12.70 (-0.71%) to $1,766.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.9 bps to yield 1.641%

6:13 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures edge higher

Here's where markets were trading late Tuesday: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,180.75, up 1.75 points or 0.04%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,817.00, down 66 points or 0.19%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,966.75, up 13.75 points or 0.1%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points Tuesday as tech stocks surged and optimism over the recently passed Covid relief bill cheered investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points Tuesday as tech stocks surged and optimism over the recently passed Covid relief bill cheered investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts another big loss; sees 'inflection point' as COVID-19 recovery takes shape

    The aerospace giant continued its slow recovery from the double-barreled blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and the idling of its flagship 737 MAX plane.

  • Consumers haven't felt this good since the pandemic started: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

  • Microsoft beats Q3 revenue expectations on strength of cloud and PC sales

    Microsoft reported its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The S&P 500 is showing a 6-month gain of 24%. Stocks generally have been gainers as the coronavirus crisis recedes, economies reopen, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to low-rate regime. In this environment, it’s no wonder that many companies are considering going public through an IPO. The high-return environment we’re experiencing right now makes the IPO attractive as a way to not just raise capital but to also cash in on the rising stock market. With interest rates at historic lows, stocks have become the go-to vehicle for investors seeking growth, and for companies seeking investors – the cohort conducting or contemplating IPOs – the partnership is natural. An IPO brings costs with it, in the form of compliance and disclosure rules – the market’s rapid gains outweigh them for the present. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And just this week, they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 60% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Compass, Inc. (COMP) Tech meets real estate in Compass, Inc., a technology company founded in 2012 to make relevant, cloud-based tools available to realtors. The company’s platform facilitates buying, renting, and selling real estate. The company aims to replace the real estate industry’s antiquated ‘paper’ model with a seamless digital experience that empowers agents and satisfies both buyers and sellers. The company’s large size, and its agent-centered approach, give it advantages over online rivals such as Redfin and Zillow. Compass boasts a 4% market share in the crowded residential segment; by comparison, competitor Redfin’s market share is 1%. Looking at Compass by the numbers paints an impressive picture. In its fiscal year 2020, Compass employed over 19,000 real estate agents, facilitated over 145,000 transactions with a total gross value of $152 billion, saw top-line revenues of $3.7 billion, and operated in 46 markets across 16 states. Based on that performance, on April 1, the company went public. Compass put 25 million shares of common stock on the market, at price of $18 each, and netted $450 million. Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Michael Ng, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. “Compass is the largest independent U.S. real estate brokerage by gross transaction value (GTV) and differentiates itself from competing brokerages by providing its residential real estate agents with a first party, end-to-end platform for workflow and customer management, driving higher annual commissions for Compass agents over time. Compass targets the $2 trillion existing home sales addressable market in the US and, within that, ~$95 bn in annual real estate agent commissions,” the analyst wrote. Getting to the bottom line, Ng adds, “[We] believe that attractive valuation and adjacent services optionality create a positive risk-reward…” To this end, Ng rates Compass shares a Buy along with a $32 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~79% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To view Ng's track record, click here) After less than month in the public markets, Compass has already picked up 9 analyst reviews. These break down to 5 Buys and 4 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target of $23 implies an upside of 28% from the current trading price of $17.89. (See COMP stock analysis on TipRanks) Smart Share Global (EM) Smart Share Global, also called Energy Monster, is a Chinese firm that has staked out a fascinating niche in the digital world: it rents out power banks. The company has backing from Alibaba, and in the last three years has secured a 34% market share and over 219 million users, making it the largest charging service provider in China’s mobile device ecosystem. Large market share in a large market has brought in the cash. The company’s revenue in 2020 hit 2.8 billion yuan, or $431 million at current exchange rates, and has spread out to encompass a network of 664,000 power bank rental spots across more than 1,500 of the country’s 2,846 counties and local districts. The user base expanded by 47% in 2020. Smart Share Global started trading on the NASDAQ on April 1, with the offering of 17.65 million shares to the public at an initial price of $8.50. The stock actually opened at $10, and closed that first day at $8.54, putting the total capital raised in the neighborhood of $150 million. Analyst Ronald Keung, of Goldman Sachs, sees plenty of reasons to buy into Smart Share Global, and in his initiation report on the stock he lays them out. "We like EM’s: (1) growing network effect, with an extensive national network of 5mn power banks at 664k POIs across 1,500cities (by YE2020), driving better user experience and brand recognition... (2) better-than-peer unit economics with the company picking POIs of high margin/monetization potential, thereby generating Rmb2 daily revenue per power bank, vs peers’Rmb1-1.5. As a result, EM has a very fast cash payback period of five quarters per power bank, which we estimate will lead to double digit net profit margin by 2022; and (3) improving revenue visibility, thanks to key accounts (KA) such as Disney, HTHT, and KFC that are exclusive and long term in nature," Keung wrote. Keung puts a $13.90 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. At current levels, that suggests a one-year upside potential of ~65% for the shares. (To watch Keung’s track record, click here) The Goldman review is the first on file for this company, which is currently trading for $8.43 per share. (See EM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Microsoft Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Microsoft exceeded the midpoint of its own guidance ranges on all three of its business segments. Microsoft’s “Productivity and Business Processes” segment, which includes Office 365, Teams, and other software, had revenue of $13.55 billion, up 15%, and toward the high end of the guidance range of $13.35 billion and $13.6 billion.

  • Apple Earnings Will Blow Past Expectations. What That Means for the Stock.

    The tech giant reports results Wednesday, and Wall Street is expecting double-digit sales increases in all five product categories.

  • Microsoft down after-hours following Q3 earnings

    Microsoft reported revenue of $41.71B, outperforming an estimated revenue $41.05B. D.A. Davidson Managing Director Rishi Jaluria joined Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre to break down the key metrics of Microsoft’s quarterly earnings.

  • Biden’s First 100 Days Have Been Great for the Stock Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    Joe Biden’s 100th day in office is this Thursday, and the S&P 500 is off to its best start to a president’s term since that of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

  • Psychedelic drugmaker MindMed stumbles in Nasdaq debut, CEO says 'still very early innings'

    MindMed’s Nasdaq debut Tuesday made it the second psychedelic drug developer to be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

  • Capital Gains Tax: Are You Exempt From New Top Rate That Biden Wants?

    OK, Joe Biden's proposal would nearly double the top long-term capital gains tax for the wealthiest Americans. But here are five reasons not to panic.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Over 30 million children will get food assistance during summer, government says

    More than 30 million children will continue to get food assistance this summer through an expansion of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefit.s

  • Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday met analysts' quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell slightly reflecting some skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally. By grabbing market share in the booming market for cloud computing and expanding business services such as its Teams collaboration service and LinkedIn social network, the Redmond, Washington company has become one of the world's most valuable companies, worth close to $2 trillion after a 50% stock runup over the past year. Those services were still in demand during the pandemic, with Microsoft's Azure cloud service closing ground on market-share leader Amazon Web Services and growing 50% in the quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Dow, Nasdaq set to open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

    (Reuters) -The Dow and the Nasdaq were set to open lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose. Microsoft Corp met quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell 2.7% in premarket trading on skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally. Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there had been "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.

  • SoftBank to retire treasury shares after group's largest-ever buyback

    SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it would retire treasury shares worth 16.3% of its outstanding stock after the group's largest-ever buyback swelled its holdings. The cancellation will leave the investment conglomerate holding as treasury stock 0.6% of total shares issued. SoftBank has spent more than 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) on buybacks since March last year, largely completing its buyback programme.

  • 28 Days Later: Dozens of Hong Kong Firm Results Are Still AWOL

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith