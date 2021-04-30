U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.00
    -23.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,787.00
    -164.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,848.00
    -105.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.10
    -24.30 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    -1.48 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.19 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    +0.97 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,713.81
    +620.48 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,299.25
    +24.12 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.04
    +27.56 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures retreat after S&P 500 logs new record high

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock futures fell Friday morning after a record-setting session a day earlier, with stocks taking a pause after strong earnings results and more encouraging economic data helped fuel the latest leg higher in risk assets. 

The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, after the index closed at an all-time high of more than 4,200 on Thursday. Dow and Nasdaq futures also retreated. 

Shares Amazon (AMZN) bucked the trend and jumped in early trading after reporting first-quarter results and current-quarter guidance that exceeded expectations, with online shopping still booming even as more in-person businesses reopen. Shares of Twitter (TWTR), on the other hand, sank 13% after its current-quarter revenue guidance fell short of estimates, disappointing investors who had hoped to see a stronger pick-up in the company's ad sales to match trends seen at peer social media companies like Snap (SNAP) and Facebook (FB). Overall, companies comprising about two-thirds of the S&P 500 market capitalization have so far reported results, and 84% of these have topped estimates, according to data from Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub. 

Equities have climbed to new highs this week amid these signs of rebounding corporate profits and economic activity, and after more dovish messaging from the Federal Reserve. A new report Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, bringing overall output within striking distance of its pre-pandemic levels. 

Though concerns over rising inflation during the economy and possible eventual tax hikes remain, investors have at least temporarily set aside these fears until more developments emerge on both fronts. 

"The economic backdrop is still very encouraging. I think there's a lot of really strong tailwinds behind this recovery, whether it's the vaccination story, the fiscal stimulus story, and very clearly an earnings season that's done very well," Jack Manley, JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "But it wouldn't necessarily surprise me if markets moved more or less sideways moving forward."

"I think what we're going to see, as we've seen throughout the course of this year, is a continued story of winners versus losers," he added. "So we still have to be careful about security selection, about sector selection, moving forward. And to me, I think a lot of that has to do with this continued rotation into some of the more cyclical parts of the market."

Others struck a similar tone. 

"This positive backdrop does not mean that the current period of low volatility will persist. We expect bouts of market turbulence, as investors fret over rising inflation and the uneven global progress in combating the pandemic," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS, wrote in a note Thursday. "With global stocks close to record highs, the market is also likely to be vulnerable to disappointing news on the economy or COVID-19." 

9:02 a.m. ET: Employment costs rose more than expected in the first quarter, suggesting pick-up in inflation

Employment costs increased more than expected in the first three months of the year amid a pick-up in wages, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The quarterly employment cost index rose 0.9% in the first quarter, coming in faster than the 0.7% anticipated, based on Bloomberg consensus data. This followed a 0.7% increase in the fourth-quarter employment cost index. 

The rise came amid a 1.0% increase in wages and salaries, extending an advance of 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 

8:35 a.m. ET: Personal income surges by the most on record in March following fiscal stimulus 

Personal income soared by the most ever recorded last month, with historic levels of fiscal stimulus helping increase consumer spending power. 

Personal income jumped 21.1% in March over February, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. This came in better than the 20.3% rise expected, according to Bloomberg consensus data. This followed a drop of 7.0% in February that was mostly attributed to some payback after the January round of stimulus checks.

Personal spending also increased more than expected last month, gaining 4.2% versus the 4.1% gain expected. The personal saving rate, or percentage that personal savings comprises of disposable personal income, climbed to 27.6%, the second-highest on record after April 2020's rate of 33.7%. 

7:17 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures point to a lower open 

Here's where markets were trading before the opening bell Friday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,178.00, down 25.5 points or 0.6%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,780.00, down 171 points or 0.5%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,854.00, down 99.5 points or 0.71%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.21 (-1.86%) to $63.80 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$1.20 (+0.07%) to $1,769.50 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.2 bps to yield 1.638%

6:03 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures drift lower after S&P 500 hits record high 

Here's where markets were trading Thursday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,200.75, down 2.75 points or 0.07%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,7927.00, down 24 points or 0.07%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,943.5, down 10 points or 0.07%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points Tuesday as tech stocks surged and optimism over the recently passed Covid relief bill cheered investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points Tuesday as tech stocks surged and optimism over the recently passed Covid relief bill cheered investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings are beating expectations at a record rate: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 30, 2021.

  • Chevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit

    Chevron Corp's first-quarter profit fell 29% from the same period a year ago as gains from oil and gas prices were undercut by weaker refining margins, production losses and the impact of an asset sale that benefited results last year. Chevron and its peers slashed spending, paving the way for several firms to post sharply better results. But as European rivals topped forecasts, Chevron's earnings declined on winter storm production losses, weaker margins and the absence of asset and tax items that benefited year-ago profit.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks hit record highs as traders eye Biden's plans, earnings

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • U.S. SEC enforcement head resigns after five days on the job

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alex Oh, who last week became the first woman of color to lead the U.S. securities watchdog's enforcement division resigned on Wednesday due to potential conflicts of interest created by her previous work as a lawyer, according to the agency and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The unusual turn of events is a blow for new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler, for whom Oh was among his first big hires, and underscores the challenges of filling top agency roles with Wall Street defense attorneys. In her resignation letter to Gensler on Wednesday, shared with reporters, Oh said a "development" relating to one of her previous cases would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division."

  • Why Warren Buffett invested in Coca-Cola and its lesson

    Buffett's Coca-Cola trade provides a time-tested lesson for modern investors looking to navigate the pandemic-induced rotation into new sectors and industries

  • How To Legally Dodge Biden's Capital Gains Tax In Your Portfolio

    Biden's proposal to nearly double the capital gains tax rate is unnerving investors. But there's a legal way to dodge them.

  • Here’s what analysts are saying about Amazon tripling profits

    Swiss Bank UBS raises its price target as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a boom in demand for home deliveries, helping Amazon triple first-quarter profits.

  • J.P. Morgan: 3 Stocks That Could Climb Over 60%

    We’re well into earnings season, and the aggregate corporate earnings are beating expectations once again. In a way, this is not a surprise; earnings are coming out in the midst of a massive economic reopening, which began back in the first quarter. With lockdowns and forced closures receding into the background, it shouldn’t be surprising that overall EPS is up. But we are seeing some surprises – and some contradictions. From JPMorgan, John Normand writes, “Despite already elevated estimates entering the season, earnings delivery has surprised to the upside in both the US and Europe and S&P 500 blended EPS continues to be revised higher. However, stock price reaction has been disappointing despite the strong beats. Misses are being penalized as per usual, and the beats are not translating into positive stock price reaction.” So against a background of rising equities, there are individual stocks that simply aren’t reacting the way we’d expect. Normand isn’t the only one to notice this, or to comment on it. Weighing in from CNBC, Jim Cramer said recently, “Unless your company’s a huge beneficiary from the great reopening, nobody cares. Even then, you’ve gotta deliver a massive upside surprise — not just a regular upside surprise — to get this market’s attention.” It may be fairer to say that, with the overall trend of rising markets and the increasingly positive sentiment related to simply getting back to business, solid earnings were expected. And the market indexes are reflecting this. The S&P 500 is up 5.3% over the past month, and the NASDAQ has gained 7.5%. The key for investors will be, as always, to find the stocks that are fueling overall gains. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve pinpointed 3 stocks that feature a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating with double-digit upside potential. And better yet, according to Normand’s analyst colleagues from JPMorgan, that double-digit upside starts at 60%. Here are the details. Bilibili, Inc. (BILI) Some trends are international in scope, and Japan’s anime and comic universes have shown a clear ability to traverse cultures. So much so, in fact, that the Chinese video sharing site Bilibili has grown to be a $45 billion company by originally focusing on this market. Bilibili’s shares have seen strong growth recently, and for the past 12 months are up an impressive 347%, far outpacing the overall markets. While the anime niche gave Bilibili a solid foundation to start from, the company has been expanding its offerings. It now offers users access to a ‘full-spectrum video community,’ with content in lifestyle, games, entertainment, and tech & knowledge. The platform enables both professional and occupational user-generated content, and Bilibili describes its value proposition as ‘All the Videos You Like.’ The company’s content expansion has fueled financial growth. Total revenues in the last quarterly report – for 4Q20 – reached $588.5 million, for a gain of 104% year-over-year. The user base expanded dramatically, too; the average monthly active user count (MAU) increased by 55%, to 202 million, while on the mobile app MAUs hit 186.5 million, for a 61% yoy gain. The year-over-year increase in average monthly paying users (MPU) was even more impressive, at 103%. MPU at the end of Q4 was 17.9 million. All of this has JPM’s Alex Yao bullish on Bilibili, and he writes, “We believe BILI mgmt’s 2023 MAU guidance of 400m is a positive surprise to the market and it makes our 2025 MAU estimate of 600m more plausible. In addition, ads revenue growth accelerated for seven quarters consecutively to 150% YoY in 4Q20, while mgmt remains optimistic on the ads growth outlook in 2020. As the stock mostly trades on long-term user base expectations, we expect the stronger-than-expected three-year user guidance to propel the share price further in the near term.” Yao puts his money where his mouth is here, with a $200 price target on BILI stock backing his Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, and suggesting 75% share appreciation by year’s end. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here.) As for Wall Street, the analysts are unanimous here, giving Bilibili 9 recent positive reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s average price target of $162.89 implies a one-year upside of 42% from the current trading price of $114.44. (See Bilibili’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Daqo New Energy (DQ) Sticking with China, we’ll shift our focus to the renewable energy sector. China is the world’s largest producer of solar power, with more than 250 gigawatts installed. This is due in large part to a governmental push toward renewable energy in the state-owned energy sector. Daqo energy is a US$6.3 billion producer of monocrystalline silicone and polysilicon (mono-Si and poly-Si), which are used in the production of solar panels. The company’s production is based in Xinjiang province. Daqo, in March of this year, announced a major supply agreement with Gaojing, a newcomer to China’s solar sector that produces advanced solar wafers for power systems. Daqo will supply high-purity polysilicon to be used in Gaojing’s expansion to a 50 gigawatt production capacity. Gaojing will make a partial payment up front, with further payments negotiated according to market conditions. That agreement comes after Daqo announced a gross profit of $109.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 141% from Q3’s $45.3 million. Gross margins also rose, from 36% to 44%. Per share, earnings hit $1.01, compared to 29 cents in both Q3 and the prior year’s Q4. At the top line, revenues grew 107% year-over-year, from $119.5 million to $248.5 million. Production volume expanded from 4Q19 to 4Q20 from 18,406 MT to 21,008 MT. This is the background to DQ’s share appreciation over the past six months. Despite slipping from its February peak, the stock shows a six-month gain of 139%, compared to the S&P 500’s 28% rise over the same period. JPM Analyst Alan Hon anticipates further growth and recently wrote, “We expect strong 1Q21 earnings to trigger upward consensus revisions, a positive catalyst. We lift our earnings estimates by ~18%, factoring in the strong poly px trend observed… We estimate that DQ will register earnings growth of ~170% in its 1Q21 results, due to be released in May. We think the event will trigger upward consensus earnings revisions.” Accordingly, Hon rates Daqo as Overweight (a Buy), with a $133 price target indicating potential for 62% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Hon’s track record, click here.) Daqo has attracted some interest from Wall Street’s stock watchers, with 3 out of 4 recent reviews coming in positive – and giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. Shares are priced at $85.72 and their $117.68 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 41%. (See Daqo’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Peloton Interactive (PTON) For the last stock on our list today, we’ll come back to the US and take a look at a trendsetter. Peloton has brought online interaction to the world of stationary bikes – and other exercise equipment, successfully marketing to upscale customers. The online connectivity is the company’s big sell, offering users the ability to take part in interactive exercise classes online in real time. Looking back at the most recent quarterly report, for 2Q fiscal 2021, Peloton showed revenues of $1.06 billion, the first time the company’s top line breached the $1 billion figure. EPS in 2Q21 was 18 cents per share, up from the 19-cent loss posted in the prior year’s second quarter. Peloton’s overall success has been marred in recent weeks by a serious setback – the Consumer Product Safety Commission has been investigating the company regarding safety issues. Specifically, the CPSC has issued warnings about Peloton’s Tread+ treadmill, which has been involved in 39 reported accidents – involving children, and including one death. Peloton has argued for the safety of its products, but some damage has been done – from the stock’s peak in January of this year, PTON shares are down by 38%. We’ll get an idea on May 6 how the fallout from this may be impacting sales and earnings; that is when the company reports its results for Q3 fiscal 2021. Writing from JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth takes an even keel on the safety concerns. Anmuth notes that the company is taking steps to enhance users’ safety, and goes on to say, “We like PTON shares at current levels & would be buyers of any pullback related to the CPSC warning & related headlines. We continue to believe that consensus estimates for CF Sub net adds are low in 2HFY21 & FY22. In coming months we expect PTON to benefit from: 1) significant ramp in manufacturing capacity, up 6x from a year ago; 2) easing of LA port delays; 3) resumption of normalized marketing & advertising activity; 4) still strong Bike/Bike+ demand, against manageable comps; & 5) launch of the new lower-priced Tread in the US, with initial deliveries in the June qtr/4QFY21 & bigger impact in September/1QFY22 & through FY22.” The analyst rates PTON as Overweight (Buy), and his $200 price target indicates confidence in a 102% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here.) Peloton’s popularity – or at least, its trendiness – can be seen by the sheer number of reviews on record for the stock. No fewer than 24 Wall Street analysts have chimed in here, and the recommendations break down to 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is trading at $99 and has a $158.52 average price target, suggesting an upside of 60% from current levels. (See Peloton’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This Is the One Chart That Illustrates What's Really Going on in the Market

    What will happen to ARKK and the stocks that it reflects if there is a major correction in the senior indices?

  • Futures Slump Amid Earnings, April Profit Taking; Amazon Powers Up; Dow Jones Stock Apple Hit By EU Antitrust Charge

    Amazon climbed on earnings, while Apple slumped on EU antitrust charges, as stock futures pointed sharply lower Friday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Amazon Flashes Buy Sign But Apple Suppliers, Nio, Twitter Lead Earnings Losers

    After a whipsaw Thursday, Amazon popped on blowout earnings. But Apple chipmaker Skyworks sold off. Nio fell.

  • Biden to tout $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan at Amtrak's 50th birthday

    President Biden, who will travel to Philadelphia Friday, will use the occasion to tout his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which earmarks $80 billion for Amtrak.

  • Amazon Q1 earnings top estimates, revenue up 44% year-over-year

    Amazon posted another quarter topping $100 billion in revenue.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade below all-time highs, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton. The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday.

  • China's Ant-backed MYBank plans to expand rural reach

    BEIJING (Reuters) -MYBank, the online bank backed by China's Ant Group [688688.SS], said on Friday it aimed to serve 2,000 rural Chinese counties by 2025, more than doubling the current number of rural districts covered. MYBank also said it had served more than 35 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the end of 2020, a 70% increase year on year. Hangzhou-based MYBank, which was founded in 2015, said it kept a non-performing loan ratio at 1.52%, compared to the average of 2.99% ratio in China for SME loans as of last June.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the Secretive Family Behind Chanel Is Reshaping a Big Investment Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mousse Partners, the family office for one of the world’s largest fortunes, is reshaping one of its biggest bets.The investment firm for the family behind luxury brand Chanel has sold most of its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc., an investment held for at least 14 years that’s returned more than 1,700%.Since late March, the firm that manages the wealth of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer sold shares in the cosmetics retailer worth about $480 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from regulatory filings. The New York-based family office meanwhile this month increased its stake in rival Beautycounter and was part of a funding round for fast casual restaurant chain Cava.Mousse Partners is one of the world’s largest and most discrete family offices. It has been run for more than two decades by Charles Heilbronn, half-brother of Alain and Gerard, who are credited with owning equal shares of the London-based luxury empire built on No. 5 perfume, the little black dress and the genius of designer Karl Lagerfeld.Venture CapitalThe share sales are a rare glimpse into an investment firm that manages part of an almost $90 billion fortune. Mousse invests in private equity, real estate and credit, often in the form of venture capital. Since the start of 2020, it has backed communication platform MessageBird, catering company Butler Hospitality and fitness firm Tonal. It also bought a stake in Nature’s Fynd, a food startup producing a protein developed from a volcanic microbe found in Yellowstone National Park.The latest Beautycounter investment was made as Carlyle Group Inc. took a majority stake in the skin-care and cosmetics brand. It valued the company, which sells primarily through the Internet rather than physical locations, at $1 billion.Mousse still controls a stake in Ulta Beauty worth about $150 million. It cut the holding as the shares traded near a record. The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company’s stock has surged more than 150% since mid-March of 2020.A spokeswoman for Ulta Beauty declined to comment, while Heilbronn didn’t respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn.Mousse employs more than three dozen people in Manhattan, Hong Kong and Beijing. The firm’s recent hires include former investment banking analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Lazard. Suzi Kwon Cohen joined as chief investment officer in 2016 after leading North America private equity for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.Winning BetsHeilbronn has helped run things since the start, placing winning bets on other skin-care and cosmetics companies such as Coty Inc., while also taking stakes in hospitality, furniture and pharmaceutical companies.The family office doesn’t disclose how much money is at its disposal, but Chanel distributed more than $2 billion in dividends in the past five years, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Heilbronn has been an Ulta Beauty director for more than two decades, with the family investing in the beauty retailer ahead of its 2007 initial public offering.(Adds chart of investments after sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have a bonus for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.