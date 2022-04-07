U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.50
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,431.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,566.75
    +61.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.70
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.64
    +1.41 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    +0.71 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8980
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,532.58
    -1,349.07 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.62
    -40.73 (-3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.65
    -2.05 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to higher open following back-to-back sell-off

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^IXIC
  • ^DJI
  • ES=F
  • ^GSPC
  • NQ=F
  • CL=F

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher in pre-market trading Thursday following a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting Wednesday that hinted officials were poised to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation, sending the major indexes tumbling in the previous session.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were mostly flat. Contracts on the Nasdaq Composite also edged higher, up 0.4% ahead of the open. The tech-heavy index, which began the week with a 2% pop, capped its second consecutive session closing 2.2% lower. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to yield 2.6% — the highest level in three years.

Conversations detailed in the March 15-16 Fed meeting minutes released Wednesday suggested policymakers will soon begin to unwind the central bank’s $9 trillion balance sheet, including $4 trillion in asset purchases amassed to calm markets after the pandemic hit in early 2020. The minutes also indicated many participants in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) “would have preferred a 50 basis point increase" in benchmark interest rates in March, when the Fed raised rates for the first time since 2018.

"When those minutes were actually released this afternoon, I think what you really saw was the solidification around the news that the Fed is very intent on combating inflation," U.S. Bank senior vice president Lisa Erickson told Yahoo Finance Live.

Economists at Bank of America, which recently modified its Fed call to include 50 basis point rate hikes in June and July, said in a Wednesday note the newly released minutes show enough evidence to tip the scales towards a double bump increase in May.

“The reality is we are in uncharted waters here and the Fed has a difficult task in unwinding the tremendous monetary support over the past couple years,” Allianz Investment Management senior investment strategist Charlie Ripley said in a note. “Against this backdrop, it is highly conceivable that uncertainty in the path of monetary policy will remain embedded in markets and that is exactly what we have been witnessing with the recent moves in interest rates and risk assets.”

Other headwinds investors have to continue to navigate are developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. The United States imposed another round of sanctions on Wednesday that included a ban on American investments in Russia. The penalties also targeted Russia's Sberbank and Alfabank, two of the country's largest financial institutions, as well as President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and senior members of Russia's security council. Missing from the latest punitive measures, however, were energy transactions.

Meanwhile, testifying before the House Financial Services committee on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine will stoke “enormous economic repercussions around the world,” including disruptions to the flow of food and energy.

Yellen also said that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the U.S. will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" if Russian officials participate.

7:10 a.m. ET: Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq edge higher after sell-off

Here's how U.S. stock futures traded ahead of the open Thursday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +9.25 points (+0.21%) to 4,485.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +15.00 points (+0.04%) to 34,414.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +53.50 points (+0.37%) to 14,558.75

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.49 (+1.55%) to $97.72 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$6.70 (+0.35%) to $1,929.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.00 bps to yield 2.6090%

6:13 p.m. ET Wednesday: Futures muted after two-day losing streak

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the overnight session on Wednesday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -3.00 points (-0.07%) to 4,472.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -29.00 points (-0.08%) to 34,370.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -1.00 points (-0.01%) to 14,504.25

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.52 (+1.58%) to $97.75 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$5.00 (+0.26%) to $1,928.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +5.3 bps to yield 2.6090%

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Stocks open lower as investors look for details of Fed's balance-sheet plans

    U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, losing ground as investors awaited the afternoon release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting, which are expected to reveal details of the central bank's plans to begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Stocks stumbled Tuesday after Fed Gov. Lael Brainard indicated the Fed was prepared to begin an aggressive unwind as early as next month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 295 points, or 0.8%, to 34,347, while the S&P 500

  • Dow Jones Falls 300 Points After Fed Minutes; Nasdaq Sell-Off Hits Nvidia, Tesla Hard

    The Dow Jones fell to session lows Wednesday along with the other major stock indexes after the release of the Fed minutes.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

    U.S. first-time unemployment claims are expected to come in around 200,000 in the latest weekly data, with the rate of layoffs and firings staying relatively low compared to pre-pandemic averages.

  • E-mini Dow Trend Change Puts 33684 – 33306 on Radar

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at 34397.

  • Minutes of Fed's March meeting seen detailing a speedy balance sheet rundown

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday will release more details on what's evolving as a three-year plan to trim several trillion dollars from the stash of assets purchased to stabilize financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic, its next step in the move to tighten credit and lower inflation. The reductions, which officials say could begin as soon as next month, were debated at the Fed's March meeting, and minutes of that session released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) may indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in getting rid of the $4.6 trillion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities accumulated since March 2020. Rising interest rates on home mortgages, bonds and other longer-term debt are already accounting for the Fed getting rid of perhaps $80 billion to $100 billion of assets per month, economists say, so the immediate market response may be muted.

  • These income strategies can help protect your stock investments from inflation and a recession

    Rising dividend income and downside protection help you meet your investment goals as interest rates rise.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Russia Nears Default, Buffet Buys Into HP, Samsung Sees Record Sales- Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge higher as markets digest Fed minutes impact; Russia nears bond default as dollar payments frozen; HP shares surge after Warren Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake; Samsung sees record Q1 sales as chip demand offsets handset uncertainty and Levi's shares surge after q1 earnings beat

  • Consumers may be wary but they're still spending: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall following remarks from Fed governor signaling tougher action on inflation

    U.S. stocks faltered on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in tech, as investors weighed remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard that indicated policymakers were ready to act more aggressively to rein in inflation. Investors also monitored reports indicating the U.S. and European Union are expected to unveil more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday.

  • Deutsche Bank Sees Recession on the Horizon

    Deutsche Bank says the end result won't be pretty. "Two shocks in recent months, the war in Ukraine and the build-up of momentum in elevated U.S. and European inflation, have caused us to revise down our forecast for global growth significantly," Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a commentary. "We are now projecting a recession in the U.S. and a growth recession in the euro area within the next two years."

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    They say you pay a high price for a cheery consensus. The following financial and fintech stocks have priced in a recession already, making them bargains at today's prices.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Fed Forges Boldly Ahead Into the Fog of Quantitative Tightening

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway takes 11% stake in HP, FDA’s vaccine advisors discuss future variants and outbreaks, oil executives and lawmakers point fingers over high gas prices, and other news to start your day.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Commodities Could Soar 40% as Investors Pivot, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.