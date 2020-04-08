Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as investors eye coronavirus developments

Stocks rallied on Wednesday, with major benchmarks closing at their highest levels in about a month as investors continued to price in an eventual leveling off of new coronavirus infections.

Amid early reports that the government was beginning to consider exit plans to restart businesses closed due to the outbreak, the S&P 500 jumped more than 20% above its recent closing low on March 23, with the Dow and Nasdaq following suit.

[Click here to read what’s moving markets heading into Thursday, April 9]

Market participants this week have been downplaying a deadly surge in diagnoses and deaths, opting instead to focus on more positive developments in the coronavirus pandemic, with hotspots like New York and Italy showing improving trends in new cases and hospitalizations. However, the Empire State reported on Wednesday that new deaths rose by 779, the largest number since the outbreak began.

And officials in other virus-stricken regions were less upbeat: France’s health minister warned on Tuesday the country had not yet hit its peak in the outbreak. Many market analysts maintain that it would be premature to assume volatility will calm in the markets in the very near-term.

“It is way too soon to signal an all-clear for the markets,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research, said in an email Tuesday. “First, as the news on the health front gets better, the news on the economic front will likely get much worse.”

Coronavirus around the world, as of Wednesday morning. More

Eight out of 10 U.S. counties are under some form of lockdown order amid the pandemic, according to a recent Wall Street Journal/Moody’s Analytics study, with the bulk of those seeing billions of dollars in lost output daily as businesses stay shuttered. And the impact of these shutdowns will soon be reflected in economic reports released in the coming weeks.

“April’s economic data will be a tough pill to swallow with monthly GDP [gross domestic product] likely contracting 50% at an annual rate,” Dutta said. “Next week, we get March retail sales and a couple of regional PMIs for April.”

He added that when social distancing measures do eventually ease, ultimately, “‘opening up’ the economy sounds much easier in theory than it will be in practice.”

“It is not a switch, but a process,” Dutta said.

Still, other prominent investors noted that the time of extreme panic may be in the past at this point, creating an opportunity for less drastically defensive positioning for market participants.

—

4:01 p.m. ET: Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P close at 4-week highs, with S&P more than 20% above March low

Here were the main moves in markets as of 4:04 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +90.57 (+3.41%) to 2,749.98

Dow ( ^DJI ) : +779.71 (+3.44%) to 23,433.57

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +203.64 (+2.58%) to 8,090.90

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$2.64 (+11.17%) to $26.27 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$2.20 (-0.13%) to $1,681.50 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.8 bps to yield 0.7640%

—

2:36 p.m. ET: U.S. crude oil prices rise as investors await OPEC+ meeting and hope for supply cuts

West Texas intermediate crude oil futures settled 6.2% higher to $25.09 per barrel Wednesday, snapping a previous two straight days of declines.

Members of OPEC and allied nations are set to meet Thursday to discuss potential output cuts, which could total some 10 million barrels per day and ease the supply glut weighing on prices this year.

—

2:00 p.m. ET: Fed releases minutes from emergency March meetings, highlighting ‘profoundly uncertain’ outlook amid coronavirus

The Federal Reserve released the combined minutes from its two emergency meetings in March Wednesday afternoon, capturing the central bank’s deliberations that ultimately resulted in members slashing benchmark interest rates to a lower band of 0%.

“With regard to monetary policy beyond this meeting, these participants judged that it would be appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent until policymakers were confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track to achieve the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals,” according to the minutes.