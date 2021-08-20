Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop amid lingering virus, Fed policy concerns

Stock futures dropped Friday morning as investors considered the latest batch of earnings and economic data and continued to contemplate the path forward for monetary policy.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell and was on track to post a weekly decline for the first time in three weeks. Dow futures were on track to open lower by more than 150 points, or 0.5%.

Traders this week have watched a number of market concerns unfold, with infections related to the Delta variant continuing to climb and the Federal Reserve suggesting in its latest meeting minutes that officials believed the economy might recover enough by the end of the year to warrant a shift in their massive asset purchase program. New weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to a fresh pandemic-era low, signaling a notable step forward in the labor market's recovery.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings results have come in mostly robustly, though many companies have highlighted supply chain constraints and input price increases as potential ongoing headwinds. Manufacturing bellwether Deere (DE) beat estimates for fiscal third-quarter results and raised its full-year profit guidance, but the company noted these results came "while enduring significant supply-chain pressures." FootLocker (FL) also posted results that exceeded estimates Friday morning as more foot traffic returned, though the retailer also highlighted that it continues "to keep a close eye on the business, including temporary store closures and supply chain challenges, and we remain disciplined with expense management."

"There are a lot of risks out there right now. First of all, the market is looking stretched from a valuation perspective. It's continued to make record highs, even amidst some of the volatility that we've seen," Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors, told Yahoo Finance. "But we do have some economic concerns right now, just from the supply chain perspective, the inflation perspective. These things are probably going to be a problem for us longer than we had anticipated."

Story continues

"I think the biggest concern in the equity market would be a taper tantrum," she added. "Interest rates are so stubbornly low. And I think that markets are just waiting there to see if we get some big move higher in interest rates."

Others suggested the ultimate market reaction to the Fed's eventual tapering announcement and commencement will be short-lived.

"Given recent Fedspeak, and the upcoming Jackson Hold Symposium and September FOMC meeting, the timing of the Fed's reduction of asset purchases has been a widely discussed topic with many of our clients we speak to seemingly convinced that the stock market will have a tantrum once the tapering is announced," Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist, said in a note.

"For our part, we do not think tapering will cause any sort of prolonged market havoc," he said. "Even when the Fed begins reducing the pace of its bond purchases, the size of its balance sheet will remain very large for quite some time, which should continue to be supportive of U.S. stocks."

—

7:23 a.m. ET: Stock futures point to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -21.25 points (-0.48%) at 4,380.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -165.00 points (-0.47%) to 35,653.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): -46.00 points (-0.31%) to 14,882.00

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.52 (-0.87%) to $63.17 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$3.90 (+0.22%) to $1,787.00 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.4 bps to yield 1.233%

—

6:15 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open slightly higher

Here's where markets were trading Thursday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -1.75 points (-0.04%) at 4,403.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +22 points (+0.06%) to 35,840.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +7.25 points (+0.05%) to 14,935.25

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit