U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.69
    +11.16 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,389.64
    +53.93 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.15
    +74.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.40
    +5.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.09
    +1.45 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0180 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,534.48
    -1,716.57 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.08
    -27.62 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.51
    -18.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains, hovering near record highs

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks gained on Tuesday, hovering near all-time highs as optimism over earnings and the economic reopening at least temporarily outweighed lingering concerns over the virus and changes to monetary policy. 

The S&P 500 edged up. Big Tech stocks including (AMZN) added to gains, and the Nasdaq outperformed to set an intraday record. "Reopening" stocks including the airlines and cruise lines also increased after rising on Monday, with optimism over a broader leisure and travel recovery coming after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine. 

Shares of Chinese technology companies rose, shaking off the past several weeks' steep declines amid a regulatory crackdown of the major tech firms in China. The jump came after Ark Investment Management — run by the closely watched investor Cathie Woods — scooped up shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD) following the firm's better-than-expected quarterly results. Peers including Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) also advanced, and the Hang Seng index (^HSI) increased by 2.5%. 

Investors are also eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's virtual Jackson Hole Symposium beginning on Thursday. The event is expected to serve as another forum for central bank officials to discuss their assessment of economic conditions, and offer hints as to when the Fed might announce and eventually begin the process of tapering its crisis-era asset purchase program. 

New economic data out at the start of the week disappointed relative to Wall Street's estimates, with an index tracking activity in the U.S. services sector cooling to an eight-month low as concerns over the Delta variant started to weigh on demand. 

Despite the ongoing risks around the virus, however, three major factors have served to help keep equity markets marching toward fresh all-time highs, according to one strategist. 

"The first one, that's extremely low discount rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is barely off the August lows," Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. "So all things equal, if interest rates are low, if discount rates are low, valuations will tend to be higher because of a lack of competition."

"In addition to that, we have a very high liquidity environment ... and earnings have been incredibly strong," he added. "Typically when long-term interest rates are falling, earnings or the economy is faltering. In this case, the earnings have been quite robust, really historic. So we're really going to need to see one of those three pillars disturbed in some fashion for a big decline in equity prices." 

Others offered a similarly upbeat take on the trajectory for U.S. equities.

"We think the primary trend is higher," Keith Lerner, Truist Wealth chief market strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "You're only about one year into this economic expansion. Economic expansions last about five years. And the earnings season which we just got out of was phenomenal once again." 

"Even if it's peak growth, we still think it's going to be strong growth," he said. "You have earnings moving forward, and then you look at the relative comparison of stocks relative to bonds and they're still attractive ... Overall we think the right position is to be overweight stocks." 

10:06 a.m. ET: New home sales rose in July for the first time in four months 

New home sales rose in July, Commerce Department data showed on Tuesday, suggesting some firming in housing market activity even amid rising prices and low inventory levels. 

New home sales increased 1.0% in July compared to June, bringing sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000. Consensus economists were looking for a rate of 697,000 homes. Sales in June were also upwardly revised to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 701,000, from the 676,000 previously reported. 

9:45 a.m. ET: Peloton shares gain after company announces it will restart treadmill sales following recall 

Fitness equipment company Peloton (PTON) announced Tuesday that its lower-priced connected treadmill will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada starting on August 30, marking the return of the product following a recall after a series of reported injuries related to the device earlier this year. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had called for the recall of both the Tread and higher-priced Tread+ in May.

The Tread resuming sales at the end of this month will cost $2,495

"We've worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in Members' homes," Peloton CEO and Co-founder John Foley said in a press release. "We'll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to Member safety and to improving the full Member experience."

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher, Nasdaq outperforms

The three major indexes extended gains Tuesday morning, building on record levels from the start of the week. The Nasdaq set a fresh intraday record, and the S&P 500 also hovered near its all-time high. 

The risk rally extended to oil, and West Texas intermediate crude oil futures were on track to post a back-to-back session of gains. Treasury yields rose across the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield added more than 2 basis points to hover above 1.27%. 

7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures hold onto overnight advances

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +8.5 points (+0.19%) at 4,484.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +57.00 points (+0.16%) to 35,338.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +43.75 points (+0.29%) to 15,348.25

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.19 (+1.81%) to $66.83 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$0.70 (+0.04%) to $1,807.00 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1 bps to yield 1.265%

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures extend gains

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +5 points (+0.11%) at 4,480.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +43.00 points (+0.12%) to 35,324.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +20 points (+0.13%) to 15,324.50

Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,405.80 points, up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,894.12 points, down 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,541.79 points, up 15.88 points, or 0.11 percent. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,405.80 points, up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,894.12 points, down 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,541.79 points, up 15.88 points, or 0.11 percent. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton to launch new treadmill with safety features in U.S.

    The U.S. launch of the treadmill, called Tread, was initially scheduled for May 27, but was delayed as the company said it was working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to build an extra layer of safety features. Peloton had stopped sales of its treadmills in all markets and announced a costly recall in May following reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. The company said it would start selling the treadmill after the completion of CPSC review.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound from last week's losses, Nasdaq posts fresh record closing high

    Stocks gained on Monday, steadying after last week's volatility as investors looked ahead to a key event from the Federal Reserve later this week.

  • Bitcoin's revival shows cryptocurrency 'is not a fad': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

  • Afghanistan is a mess, but battling terrorists has become more affordable

    The 20-year "war on terror" has cost trillions, but the price tag has plunged in recent years.

  • These 2 stocks could be huge winners from a once-in-a-decade fashion shift

    There is a big trend change happening in jeans.

  • Market Recap: Monday Aug. 23

    James Bruderman, 1879 Advisors Vice Chairman, and Michael Antonelli, a market strategist at Baird PWM, help Yahoo Finance break down the day of trading.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Rallies While S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Highs; Chip Stocks Surge

    Stocks extended their gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new highs.

  • Economist previews the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting

    MKM Partners Chief Economist Michael Darda joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what impact this week's Fed meeting could have on the markets.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Stocks Top Record High Amid China Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose to record highs as investors awaited insights on the Federal Reserve’s policy path amid lingering concerns about the threat of Covid-19 to the global economy. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained following a rebound in Chinese technology stocks after strong results drew in investors including Cathie Wood. U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. up about 6% and 12%, respectively. The lift, however, didn’t last for European

  • China Tech Stocks Rally as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively. In New York, Th

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Investors ignore Afghanistan, but risk levels are on the rise

    There's no direct link between Afghanistan and recent moves across major financial markets, but the chaotic U.S. exit is heightening underlying geopolitical risks and potentially clouding the outlook for President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, analysts say.

  • Who is Cathie Wood? What you need to know about Ark Invest's ace stock picker

    You’ll be hearing a lot about Wood. Here’s some background on the ETF mastermind.

  • Iron Ore Spikes With Commodities Markets Set for Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures surged in Singapore as concerns over the economic fallout from the delta variant recede and prospects for additional stimulus in China sparked a recovery in industrial-metals markets.Futures in Singapore rebounded as much as 11% on Tuesday as a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive lifted sentiment across financial markets. China’s success in stamping out its Covid-19 outbreak bolstered the outlook for commodities from copper to oil.Iron ore’s revival came

  • U.S. existing home sales rise for second straight month

    SitusAMC Director Tim Rood joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest housing outlook amid COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • SEC fines Healthcare Services Group for concealing legal settlements, inflating earnings

    (Reuters) -Healthcare Services Group Inc will pay a $6 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges that its failure to account for legal settlements with its employees enabled it to inflate quarterly results, the regulator said on Tuesday. The SEC said the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based provider of housekeeping and dining services to healthcare facilities did not set aside enough money in 2014 and 2015 for expected settlements of class-action litigation claiming it violated federal and state wage-and-hour laws. Had the company properly recorded its settlement costs, it would have missed Wall Street earnings forecasts at least four times and been unable to report multiple quarters of increased earnings per share, thereby misleading investors, the SEC said.

  • Didi suspends UK launch plans amid China crackdown on tech firms - Telegraph

    Staff working on the planned launches have been told that they face possible redundancy and Didi has stopped hiring in Britain, pulling the launch plans for at least a year, according to the report. "We continue to explore additional new markets, liaising with relevant stakeholders in each and being thoughtful about when to introduce our services," a Didi spokesperson said, without mentioning the UK launch plans. The move has rattled tech giants in the country and Didi is under a cybersecurity review, as China revamps its policy towards privacy and data security to ensure secure storage of user data.