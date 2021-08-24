Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains, hovering near record highs

Stocks gained on Tuesday, hovering near all-time highs as optimism over earnings and the economic reopening at least temporarily outweighed lingering concerns over the virus and changes to monetary policy.

The S&P 500 edged up. Big Tech stocks including (AMZN) added to gains, and the Nasdaq outperformed to set an intraday record. "Reopening" stocks including the airlines and cruise lines also increased after rising on Monday, with optimism over a broader leisure and travel recovery coming after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of Chinese technology companies rose, shaking off the past several weeks' steep declines amid a regulatory crackdown of the major tech firms in China. The jump came after Ark Investment Management — run by the closely watched investor Cathie Woods — scooped up shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD) following the firm's better-than-expected quarterly results. Peers including Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) also advanced, and the Hang Seng index (^HSI) increased by 2.5%.

Investors are also eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's virtual Jackson Hole Symposium beginning on Thursday. The event is expected to serve as another forum for central bank officials to discuss their assessment of economic conditions, and offer hints as to when the Fed might announce and eventually begin the process of tapering its crisis-era asset purchase program.

New economic data out at the start of the week disappointed relative to Wall Street's estimates, with an index tracking activity in the U.S. services sector cooling to an eight-month low as concerns over the Delta variant started to weigh on demand.

Despite the ongoing risks around the virus, however, three major factors have served to help keep equity markets marching toward fresh all-time highs, according to one strategist.

"The first one, that's extremely low discount rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is barely off the August lows," Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. "So all things equal, if interest rates are low, if discount rates are low, valuations will tend to be higher because of a lack of competition."

"In addition to that, we have a very high liquidity environment ... and earnings have been incredibly strong," he added. "Typically when long-term interest rates are falling, earnings or the economy is faltering. In this case, the earnings have been quite robust, really historic. So we're really going to need to see one of those three pillars disturbed in some fashion for a big decline in equity prices."

Others offered a similarly upbeat take on the trajectory for U.S. equities.

"We think the primary trend is higher," Keith Lerner, Truist Wealth chief market strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "You're only about one year into this economic expansion. Economic expansions last about five years. And the earnings season which we just got out of was phenomenal once again."

"Even if it's peak growth, we still think it's going to be strong growth," he said. "You have earnings moving forward, and then you look at the relative comparison of stocks relative to bonds and they're still attractive ... Overall we think the right position is to be overweight stocks."

10:06 a.m. ET: New home sales rose in July for the first time in four months

New home sales rose in July, Commerce Department data showed on Tuesday, suggesting some firming in housing market activity even amid rising prices and low inventory levels.

New home sales increased 1.0% in July compared to June, bringing sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000. Consensus economists were looking for a rate of 697,000 homes. Sales in June were also upwardly revised to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 701,000, from the 676,000 previously reported.

9:45 a.m. ET: Peloton shares gain after company announces it will restart treadmill sales following recall

Fitness equipment company Peloton (PTON) announced Tuesday that its lower-priced connected treadmill will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada starting on August 30, marking the return of the product following a recall after a series of reported injuries related to the device earlier this year. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had called for the recall of both the Tread and higher-priced Tread+ in May.

The Tread resuming sales at the end of this month will cost $2,495

"We've worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in Members' homes," Peloton CEO and Co-founder John Foley said in a press release. "We'll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to Member safety and to improving the full Member experience."

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher, Nasdaq outperforms

The three major indexes extended gains Tuesday morning, building on record levels from the start of the week. The Nasdaq set a fresh intraday record, and the S&P 500 also hovered near its all-time high.

The risk rally extended to oil, and West Texas intermediate crude oil futures were on track to post a back-to-back session of gains. Treasury yields rose across the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield added more than 2 basis points to hover above 1.27%.

7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures hold onto overnight advances

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +8.5 points (+0.19%) at 4,484.00

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +57.00 points (+0.16%) to 35,338.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): +43.75 points (+0.29%) to 15,348.25

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$1.19 (+1.81%) to $66.83 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$0.70 (+0.04%) to $1,807.00 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1 bps to yield 1.265%

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures extend gains

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +5 points (+0.11%) at 4,480.50

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +43.00 points (+0.12%) to 35,324.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +20 points (+0.13%) to 15,324.50

