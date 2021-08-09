U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,997.00
    -94.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.00
    +22.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    -9.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.80
    -2.48 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.28 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -0.08 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0920
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,904.34
    +1,371.51 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.31
    +133.66 (+13.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.14
    -20.81 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow futures fall to track drop in oil prices

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, losing some steam after a record-setting session on Friday. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.2% as shares of oil companies including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache Corporation (APA) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) dropped in early trading. Dow futures dropped more than 100 points as shares of Chevron (CVX) lagged.

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) dropped more than 4% Monday morning to hover around $65 per barrel, extending a more than 7.5% weekly decline last week. Brent crude (BZ=F), the international standard, also declined by 4%. Other commodities also dipped Monday morning, including with copper, silver and gold futures each moving lower by at least 1%. 

The moves came amid mounting concerns over coronavirus infection rates and new restrictions in China, a major demand center for global commodities.

The world's second-largest economy has implemented new measures including flight cancellations and other curbs on travel in some of the country's hardest-hit areas to try and limit the spread of the virus. China's National Health Commission last confirmed 125 new infections as of Sunday, up from 96 from a day prior. 

"Virus numbers are still very low compared to other countries. But the spread of the Delta variant calls into question China’s ‘zero-COVID’ approach. Whereas most governments are now starting to acknowledge that we are likely to have to live with the coronavirus for the long term, China’s ambition remains to keep it out of the country altogether," Neil Shearing, group chief economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Monday morning. 

"Without a shift in approach, this suggests that China will have to continue with occasional local lockdowns and restrictions on movement," he added. "This in turn will prevent a full return to pre-pandemic norms of consumer and business behavior, and is likely to mean that restrictions on foreign travel remain in place for some time to come."

Concern over the Delta variant has also been evident in the quarterly earnings calls for a host of major corporations, raising the specter of another deceleration in consumer spending on services. Booking Holdings (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel said last week that rising COVID case counts and newly imposed travel restrictions "have led to a modest pullback" in travel booking trends in July compared to June. Likewise, Lumber Liquidator Holdings (LL) suggested investors "plan for slowing comparable sales" as the home renovation retailer works through potential consumer demand shifts and the potential impact of the COVID-19 delta variant," Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh said during the company's earnings call last week. 

Still, however, a number of economists have underscored the ongoing strength in the U.S. economic recovery, even as new risks around the virus emerge. The U.S. economy added back more than 900,000 jobs in both July and June, last Friday's jobs report showed, and separate surveys on manufacturing and services sector activity have pointed to continued expansion. 

U.S. corporate earnings results, on the whole, have also been strong. As of Friday, 89% of companies in the S&P 500 had reported second-quarter earnings results, with 87% of these having topped Wall Street's estimates for earnings per share, according to FactSet data. If this proportion holds, it would be the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies topping earnings estimates since at least 2008. 

Quarterly earnings season continues this week with companies from Coinbase (COIN) to Disney (DIS) reporting results.

7:11 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures trade mixed 

Here's where markets were trading Monday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -6.25 points (-0.14%) at 4,423.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -104.00 points (-0.3%) to 34,987.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +25.25 points (+0.17%) to 15,120.75

  • Crude (CL=F): -$2.75 (-4.03%) to $65.53 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$12.90 (-0.73%) to $1,750.20 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.6 bps to yield 1.282%

NEW YORK , NY - JUNE 02: Exterior view of the New York Stock Exchange and Wall St. as new company Organon start trading next thursday in New York on June 02 2021. Organon look to expand to provide treatments for other conditions unique to women, about 80% of the new company&#39;s revenues will come from outside the U.S (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

