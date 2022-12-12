Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday morning ahead of a busy week for investors with key inflation data and the Fed's last policy meeting of the year serving as highlights.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.2% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased as much as 0.25%.

All three major indexes ended with losses during Friday's trading session, capping the worst week since September. The S&P 500 dropped 3.4% while the Dow fell 2.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 4% for that week.

Investors were also keeping an eye on oil early Monday, with WTI crude oil futures down about 0.5% to trade just below $70.70 after crude settled at a new low for 2022 on Friday.

Yields on government bonds also slightly dipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note at around 3.54% early Monday, off about 2 basis points from Friday's settlement.

“We may have these higher interest rates go a bit higher than the market's currently predicting,” Thomas H. Lee Partners co-CEO Scott Sperling told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “And they may sustain for longer than the market is currently predicting.”

Consumer-price data out Tuesday is expected to help inform the expected trajectory of interest rates over the coming months.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate headline CPI to increase by 0.3% for the second consecutive month, while the year-over-year CPI will likely fall from 7.7% to 7.3%.

The Fed will make its next interest-rate decision on Wednesday, with investors expected a 0.5% increase in the Fed's benchmark interest rate.

In corporate news, Twitter Blue is due to relaunch Monday with a nearly 30% surcharge for iPhone owners. The service still costs $8 per month, but will be $11 for those who purchase the services through the App Store.

Shares of Amgen are down 2% after the biotechnology company agreed to acquire Horizon Therapeutics PLC in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking it the largest healthcare merge of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Story continues

—

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube