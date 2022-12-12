U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

2

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·2 min read

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday morning ahead of a busy week for investors with key inflation data and the Fed's last policy meeting of the year serving as highlights.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.2% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased as much as 0.25%.

All three major indexes ended with losses during Friday's trading session, capping the worst week since September. The S&P 500 dropped 3.4% while the Dow fell 2.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 4% for that week.

Investors were also keeping an eye on oil early Monday, with WTI crude oil futures down about 0.5% to trade just below $70.70 after crude settled at a new low for 2022 on Friday.

Yields on government bonds also slightly dipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note at around 3.54% early Monday, off about 2 basis points from Friday's settlement.

“We may have these higher interest rates go a bit higher than the market's currently predicting,” Thomas H. Lee Partners co-CEO Scott Sperling told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “And they may sustain for longer than the market is currently predicting.”

Consumer-price data out Tuesday is expected to help inform the expected trajectory of interest rates over the coming months.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate headline CPI to increase by 0.3% for the second consecutive month, while the year-over-year CPI will likely fall from 7.7% to 7.3%.

The Fed will make its next interest-rate decision on Wednesday, with investors expected a 0.5% increase in the Fed's benchmark interest rate.

In corporate news, Twitter Blue is due to relaunch Monday with a nearly 30% surcharge for iPhone owners. The service still costs $8 per month, but will be $11 for those who purchase the services through the App Store.

Shares of Amgen are down 2% after the biotechnology company agreed to acquire Horizon Therapeutics PLC in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking it the largest healthcare merge of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

