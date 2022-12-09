Stock market news live updates: Stocks open lower after surprise inflation data

Stocks opened Friday's trading session lower after surprising inflation data hampered investors' efforts to maintain momentum after the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday.

Shortly after the opening bell on Wall Street, the S&P 500 was off 0.3%, the Dow off 0.2%, and the Nasdaq down 0.3%.

Data on producer prices out Friday morning sent markets lower, with this hotter-than-expected inflation data coming ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Earlier Friday morning, stock futures had been pointing to gains at the open.

The November read on producer prices showed prices rising 0.3% over the prior month on a headline basis and 0.4% on a "core" basis, which excludes food and energy. Economists had expected increases of 0.2% for each reading, respectively.

After the October read on consumer prices showed some inflation pressures easing, Friday's data suggests wholesale prices remain on the rise and suggest inflation may remain firmer in the coming months than investors had previously believed. The next read on consumer prices is due out Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere on the economic data calendar, investors will be closely watching the University of Michigan's initial look at consumer sentiment in December, which is set for release at 10 a.m. ET.

Oil prices also continue to be a focus for investors, with the price of gasoline in the U.S. hitting a new low for the year on Thursday as crude oil reverses its modest rally late last week. Near 9:30 a.m. ET, WTI crude oil was trading near $71.80 per barrel

The dollar, seen as the key to the market's rally during the fall, was broadly weaker against most currency pairs early Friday.

Stocks making big moves ahead of Friday's open include lululemon (LULU), with shares of the athletic apparel retailer down as much as 7% after the company offered guidance for the current quarter that came in below estimates. Still, the company said full-year sales would be ahead of its prior forecast.

A Lululemon sign is seen at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, U.S., November, 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shares of Docusign (DOCU) were up over 7% early Friday after the company reported late Thursday results that were better than expected.

DocuSign was one of the biggest winners during the pandemic-induced market rally; shares were down more than 70% so far this year before Thursday's quarterly results.

