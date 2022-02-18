U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.40
    -18.69 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.68
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0720
    +0.1430 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,036.42
    -583.23 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.39
    -18.40 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions build

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YM=F
  • CL=F
  • NQ=F
  • SPY
  • ^DJI
  • QQQ
  • ^GSPC

Stocks extended declines Friday to close a second straight week in negative territory with geopolitical tensions intensifying to contribute to a further risk-off tone in markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.71% to 4,348.97, building on a 2% loss in the previous session, while the Dow Jones index closed down 0.68% to 34,079.12 after erasing 1.8% Thursday for its worst day in nearly three months. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23% to 13,548.07. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), or "fear gauge," spiked back to hover near 28 Friday.

The souring in sentiment came after U.S. officials said they estimated Russia had built up around 190,000 military personnel near Ukraine, raising the specter of a near-term attack. And this came a day after President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" in the coming days. Crude oil prices fell Friday morning to pause a recent run-up even as Russia-Ukraine tensions resurged.

"The two things we're most concerned about right now in terms of headwinds for the market and causes for volatility, are clearly tensions with Russia-Ukraine ... and then clearly, our concern over not just inflation but what the monetary policy response to that inflation is going to be," Art Hogan, National chief market strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "And those headlines have changed quite a bit too."

"We've gone from thinking the Fed would be very, very deliberate in their actions starting in March and telegraph everything ... to having some outliers on the committee talking about being very aggressive, a lot more aggressive than what's priced into the market," he added. "Every day the story changes a bit."

Treasury yields fell further after dropping across the curve on Thursday, with the 10-year yield holding back below 2%. This came as markets priced in a lower probability of a front-loaded 50 basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in March, with investors looking past hawkish commentary from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard calling for a more aggressive path on interest rates.

Other strategists also underscored the dual concerns around Russia and Ukraine and on the Fed for markets in the near-term.

"Really, it's about Russia and Ukraine, and it's about the Fed. And on the geopolitical side, I think the challenge for investors is that geopolitical risk is just really hard to weigh," James Liu, Clearnomics founder and CEO, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "Our view is that we're not yet in a situation where it makes sense to make any real portfolio moves based on this. I mean, first of all, diplomatic channels are still open, so the situation is still evolving on a regular basis."

"The challenge is that even if the worst case scenario were to happen, it's hard to gauge exactly what the impact long-term would be on the markets," he added.

4:00 p.m. ET: US stocks mark second straight losing week amid Russia-Ukraine turmoil

Here were the main moves in markets at the end of Friday's session:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): -31.29 (-0.71%) to 4,348.97

  • Dow (^DJI): -232.91 (-0.68%) to 34,079.12

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -168.65 (-1.23%) to 13,548.07

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.18 (-0.20%) to $91.58 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$4.70 (-0.25%) to $1,897.30 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -4 bps to yield 1.9320%

10:52 a.m. ET: 'Underlying inflation appears to be well-anchored': Evans

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested on Friday that absent pandemic and supply chain disruptions, underlying price pressures were still consistent with the Federal Reserve's targets and did not warrant an extreme policy response.

"By my reading underlying inflation appears to still be well anchored at levels consistent with the Fed’s average 2% objective," Evans said during a University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference on Friday.

"I see our current policy situation as likely requiring less ultimate financial restrictiveness compared with past episodes and posing a smaller risk" to economic activity, he added.

10:02 a.m. ET: Existing home sales post surprise jump in January, inventory sinks to record low

Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. posted an unexpected jump at the beginning of 2022, reversing declines from the prior month.

Existing home sales rose at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.5 million in January, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This represented a 6.7% month-on-month increase, following a 3.8% drop in December. Still, sales were down 2.3% from the same month last year, when low interest rates stoked demand for purchases.

Housing inventory slid by 16.5% over last year to 860,000, marking a record low since NAR began tracking the data in 1999. Tight supplies pushed prices higher, and the median existing-home price rose 15.4% over last year to $350,300.

10:46 a.m. ET: 'Underlying inflation appears to still be well-anchored: Evans

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans suggested Friday that the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy setting was "wrong-footed against the current, sharp increases in inflation," and suggested price pressures would subside without extreme moves by the Fed.

"I see our current policy situation as likely requiring less ultimate financial restrictiveness compared with past episodes and posing a smaller risk" to economic growth, Evans said during a University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference. He noted that in absence of pandemic and supply chain impacts, "underlying inflation appears to still be well-anchored at levels consistent with the Fed's average 2% objective."

Evans'. —

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks mixed amid mounting Russia-Ukraine concerns

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +4.64 (+0.11%) to 4,384.90

  • Dow (^DJI): -43.35 (-0.16%) to 34,258.30

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +23.65 (+0.17%) to 13,740.37

  • Crude (CL=F): -$2.53 (-2.76%) to $89.23 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$3.20 (-0.17%) to $1,898.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -3.2 bps to yield 1.942%

8:50 a.m. ET: Stocks turn negative as officials signal Russian military build near Ukraine

Stock futures erased earlier gains to trade in negative territory with just over 30 minutes until the opening bell.

Contracts on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq turned lower. Investors turned into safe haven assets, and Treasury yields fell as prices were bid higher. The Vix spiked back above 28 after falling below 27 earlier Friday morning.

News that Russia had amassed some 190,000 military personnel near Ukraine contributed to the decline, erasing earlier optimism that diplomatic talks would lead to a deescalation of the tensions in the region. Earlier, the U.S. State Department had said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet next week.

7:24 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures point to a higher open

Here's where markets were trading Friday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +21 points (+0.48%), to 4,395.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +124.00 points (+0.36%), to 34,355.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +91 points (+0.64%) to 14,255.75

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.92 (-2.09%) to $89.84 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$9.10 (-0.48%) to $1,892.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.2 bps to yield 1.972%

6:10 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures extend declines after rout

Here were the main moves in markets Thursday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -5.25 points (-0.12%), to 4,369.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -24 points (-0.07%), to 34,207.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -24.75 points (-0.17%) to 14,140.00

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 2/11/22 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on February 11, 2022 in New York.
Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 2/11/22 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on February 11, 2022 in New York.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Fed officials debate whether it let the economy run too hot post-COVID

    Current and former Fed officials debated the costs of hiking rates in the face of high inflation but an unusual recovery in the jobs market.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Tesla: SEC is violating its own rules by holding up $40M shareholder payout

    Tesla’s (TSLA) accusations this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission reneged on a 2018 settlement requiring it to return $40 million to shareholders could be backed up by its own rules.

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • Why there is a nearly 50% sale on this doughnut stock: analyst

    Why one Wall Street analyst is singing the praises of this donut stock into earnings.

  • Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market

    Tensions on the border of Russia and Ukraine are forcing Wall Street investors to sell everything (except bonds, gold and the dollar).

  • If Putin Pursues ‘Grey Zone’ Tactics in Ukraine, He’ll Be Tough to Stop

    WANG ZHAO/AFP via GettyNow comes the hard part.The Biden administration and Western allies have done exemplary work, thus far, in their response to the unprecedented threat to Ukrainian and European security posed by Russia.It has required multiple levels of diplomacy, from the leader-to-leader exchanges like the one between President Joe Biden and key allies on Friday, to the active roles played by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior State Department official

  • Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, ending a three-week streak of improvements.

  • Why DraftKings stock is down after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details sports betting platform DraftKings stock slip despite its Q4 earnings report showing a revenue beat and the outlook of the market as more states opt to legalize forms of gambling.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as tensions at Russia-Ukraine border intensify

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks fell sharply Thursday as investors grappled with renewed anxiety over geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine following a warning from President Joe Biden that military action by the Kremlin appeared imminent.

  • Dow plunges as Biden warns of ‘very high’ threat of Russia further invading Ukraine

    Clearnomics Founder & CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the stock market plunge as President Biden warns Russia may further invade Ukraine and the outlook for economic growth amid Fed rate hikes and inflation.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price. Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.