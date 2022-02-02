U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend gains, Alphabet jumps after earnings

In this article:
Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rose sharply heading into market open. 

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) jumped more than 10% after the tech juggernaut topped quarterly sales and profit estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split. The move may make the stock currently trading at more than $3,000 per share more accessible and attractive to additional investors. Shares of other ad-driven internet technology companies including Meta (FB) and Pinterest (PINS) also gained in late trading following Alphabet's earnings results. 

AMD (AMD) shares also soared after quarterly results beat estimates on nearly every major metric, suggesting it was taking more market share from chip competitors and navigating ongoing components shortages. Starbucks (SBUX) declined as quarterly profits missed estimates, however, and PayPal (PYPL) shares sank after delivering guidance that fell short compared to Wall Street's expectations. 

This week's slate of earnings results has helped provide a fresh catalyst to markets after a weak January performance. Results from other major companies including Meta, Spotify (SPOT) and Qualcomm (QCOMM) are due out on Wednesday. The S&P 500 closed out Tuesday's regular trading day higher for a third straight session, kicking off February on a high note after posting its worst month since March 2020 in January. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.8% on Tuesday, while the Dow had gained 0.8%.

"We had a pretty rough January. I think we're seeing a little bit of short covering and some bouncing here off the bottom. I don't think the market's settled yet," Michael Vogelzang, CAPTRUST chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

"We don't quite know yet what the Fed's going to be doing. We don't have a good sense of the path of inflation for the rest of the year," he added. "We have Russia hovering over the Ukrainian border ... that has the potential to send oil prices up even higher than they already are, which of course could slow the economy down and drive inflation higher. So I think the market's really unsettled, trying to find a bottom." 

7:25 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stocks look to rise for a fourth straight session 

Here were the main moves in markets before the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +37.75 points (+0.83%), to 4,572.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +51 points (+0.14%), to 35,325.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +1246.50 points (+1.64%) to 15,241.25

  • Crude (CL=F): unchanged at $88.20 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$2.60 (+0.14%) to $1,804.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.6 bps to yield 1.784%

6:10 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures fall to close out volatile month of trading

Here's where stocks were trading before the opening bell Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +14 points (+0.31%), to 4,549.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -63 points (-0.18%), to 35,211.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +125 points (+0.83%) to 15,119.75

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Financial District on January 26, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 200 points in morning trading following days of volatility in global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Financial District on January 26, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 200 points in morning trading following days of volatility in global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain for third straight day to claw back from January losses

    Wall Street’s main indexes crawled higher to close in the green for a third straight day following a historically volatile January as investors continue to price in tighter monetary policy amid a backdrop of big-name earnings reports.

  • Strong digital growth powers New York Times revenue jump

    Total revenue rose 16.7% to $594.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $578.9 million, according to Refinitiv data. The company posted an adjusted profit of 43 cents per share, compared with expectations of 35 cents.

  • Alphabet, PayPal, AMD, Meta, Starbucks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Alphabet shares added 11% premarket. The Google parent posted another quarter of strong sales growth and said that it would do a 20-for-1 split of its stock. Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices rose more than 12% after it reported revenue and a sales outlook above analysts’ forecasts, also sending shares of Xilinx a semiconductor firm it is planning to acquire, up 11%.

  • Eleven things you should know about the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals

    Here are 11 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be playing the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

  • The market lesson in the Spotify, Joe Rogan drama: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%

    (Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet Inc reported record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, as its internet advertising business surged on consumers using Google search as they shopped online and advertisers upping their marketing budgets. Alphabet's shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading, also rising on the company's announcement that it would undertake a 20-to-one stock split.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • 1 Unstoppable ETF That Could Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate long-term wealth, but choosing the right investments can be tricky. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart option for many people, as they're low-maintenance investments.

  • Thermo Fisher stock rallies after big earnings beat, boosted by nearly $2.5 billion in COVID-19 response revenue

    Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. rallied 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the analytic and diagnostic instruments company reported big fourth-quarter profit and revenue beats, boosted by nearly $2.5 billion in COVID-19 response revenue. Net income fell to $1.66 billion, or $4.17 a share, from $2.50 billion, or $6.24 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share slipped to $6.54 from $7.09, but was well above the FactSet consensus of $

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Job openings rose to 10.925 million in December

    The number of job openings and quits each held at historically elevated levels in December, with worker leverage remaining high as labor demand persisted.

  • Tech Stock Futures Climb After Strong Earnings From Google Parent

    Nasdaq futures pointed to a jump in tech stocks after Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in profit, sending its shares more than 10% higher in premarket trading.

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding