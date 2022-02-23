U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read
Stock futures rose on Wednesday to recover some losses after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced. The blue-chip index had closed lower by just over 1% on Tuesday, bringing it more than 10% from its record closing high from Jan. 3 — or below the threshold to enter a correction. Contracts on the Nasdaq and Dow also rose following declines a day earlier.

Hopes of a diplomatic resolution for tensions between Russia and Ukraine appeared to deteriorate this week, as President Joe Biden publicly called Russia's move to deploy troops to separatist regions of Ukraine "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of the region. The U.S. unleashed a first tranche of sanctions on Russian financial institutions, sovereign debt and several key individuals in the country. Late Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he called off a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, that was supposed to take place this week.

Risk assets slid on Tuesday as investors considered the financial market implications of an escalating threat of military attack and greater sanctions on Russia. As European allies also coordinated their response to Russia's increased military presence in and around Ukraine, Germany halted approval of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that would have deepened western Europe's energy link to Russia, the world's largest natural gas exporter. Crude oil prices spiked to a seven-year high, and Brent crude neared $100 per barrel as investors contemplated the potential for further energy-linked sanctions on Russia, the third-largest oil producer in the world.

For U.S. investors, the mounting geopolitical concerns also further complicate the next move by the Federal Reserve, which has so far signaled it is prioritizing bringing down inflationary pressures. Though investors are already pricing in an at least 25 basis point interest rate hike from the Fed at its mid-March meeting, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine — and potential further price increases that an escalating conflict could stoke — create a further communication and policy complexity for the central bank.

"If the status quo holds, all we're going to see is a very limited impact on growth and inflation. Should we see a full-fledged invasion followed by much tougher sanctions, then we're going to be in a very different world," Joe Brusuelas, RSM chief economist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. "Our baseline is now expecting a 20% increase in the price of oil. Now that's from two weeks ago — we're about 7% of the way there. If that occurs, you'll see 1% shaved off growth this year .. and you'll see an addition 2.8% or thereabouts increase in inflation."

"The Federal Reserve and their global central banking brethren are in a very difficult position now," he added. "They're going to have to hike into what could be an energy shock and a slowing global economy. My sense is the Federal Reserve ought to hike by 25 basis points at the March meeting, but they ought to use the opportunity in both the communique and the Summary of Economic Projections, to note the risks around the evolving global environment."

7:34 a.m. ET: Lowe's shares rise after Q4 results top expectations

Shares of the second-largest home improvement giant in the U.S. gained Wednesday morning after the company posted fourth quarter results that exceeded estimates and raised its guidance for the full year.

Lowe's (LOW) adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.78, exceeding expectations by 8 cents. Net wales were $21.34 billion, also ahead of the $20.90 billion anticipated. For the full year, closely watched comparable sales will likely come in in a range of -1% to 1% this year, the company added, with this range improving from the -3% to 0% sales growth outlook seen previously. In the fourth quarter, comparable sales grew 5%, or more than double the consensus estimate.

"In 2021, we increased comparable sales by 6.9% while generating over 170 basis points of operating margin improvement, with our relentless focus on productivity and enhanced pricing strategies," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's CEO and chairman, said in a press statement. "We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market, and our ability to expand operating margin."

7:26 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures hold onto overnight gains

Here's where stocks were trading before the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +26.75 points (+0.62%), to 4,326.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +177 points (+0.53%), to 33,702.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +135.00 points (+0.97%) to 13,997.75

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.36 (-0.39%) to $91.55 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$10.80 (-0.57%) to $1,896.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.2 bps to yield 1.97%

6:13 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures recover some losses

Here were the main moves in markets Tuesday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +16.75 points (+0.39%), to 4,316.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +99 points (+0.3%), to 33,624.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +75.5 points (+0.54%) to 13,938.25

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 2/17/22 Atmosphere at the NY Stock Exchange in New York City.
Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 2/17/22 Atmosphere at the NY Stock Exchange in New York City.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement demand holds steady

    Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following the profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot, rose 2.6% in premarket trading. In comparison, Home Depot reported an 8.1% rise in same-store sales on Tuesday. Lowe's also said it expects its annual gross profit margins to be up slightly from last year, a more optimistic forecast than its outlook in December when it forecast 2022 margins to be roughly flat.

  • The S&P 500 Just Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow close at lowest level in 2022 as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates

    U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday to start the holiday-shortened week lower as investors monitored heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Stellantis beats profit target in first year after merger

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis made a fast start in its first year after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, with the world's No.4 carmaker reporting profitability and benefits from the combination both ahead of target. The group said on Wednesday the margin on its adjusted operating profit was 11.8% in 2021, above its target of around 10%, thanks to strong progress on synergies, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits. "Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

  • Why this technical analyst sees a nearly 20% S&P 500 nosedive

    And the stock charts say here comes the sell-off.

  • Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai to meet export demand -document

    Tesla Inc plans to expand parts production at its Shanghai factory to meet growing demand for exports, according to a document it filed with the city government. The automaker will add production workshops, increase the number of workers and lengthen the time equipment is operational, the document. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Gold eases off 9-month peak as investors eye Ukraine developments

    Gold prices hit its highest in nearly nine months on Tuesday before pulling back as investors waiting for more developments in the Ukraine crisis repositioned near the pivotal $1,900 an ounce mark. Wall Street's main indexes slumped as the prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine kept investors on edge, while oil prices hit their highest level since 2014. "It's not surprising to see gold well supported in this environment given its traditional safe-haven play," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • Stock Markets Recover After Initial Selloff

    The stock markets fell rather hard during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the 4250 handle, only to bounce rather significantly later in the future session.

  • Markets: Stocks accelerate losses, volatility spikes, commodity prices climb, yield curve tightens

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down heightened volatility levels as markets continue to show losses heading into the closing bell, in addition to looking at the surge commodity futures for crude oil, natural gas, and gold.

  • 5 Health Habits You Didn't Know Were Deadly

    Too much of a good thing can actually be very bad for your health—and it's not always obvious which habits are dangerous. Here are five seemingly healthy habits which are good for you in moderation, but can cause serious harm when taken too far. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Drinking Too Much Water Staying hydrated is obviously important for health, but with conflicting advice on the correct amount of water to

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

  • Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

    Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjuste

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Prop

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health fourth-quarter '21 earnings call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.