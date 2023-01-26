U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

1

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise ahead of more earnings, data

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·4 min read

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of the open Thursday as investors brace for another round of corporate earnings and the release of gross domestic product data.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.3%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were flat. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly 0.8%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.478% from 3.461% on Wednesday. The dollar index was little changed.

Stocks climbed back from session lows Wednesday, ended the session nearly flat, as 12 of the 24 industry groups hit positive territory for the day.

Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday afternoon reported earnings after the bell. Its results showed the electric vehicle maker had better-than-expected profits in the latest quarter, earning $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. Tesla announced it would deliver about 1.8 million vehicles this year, which would represent a 37% jump in production. Shares rose 7% in pre-market trading.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) joined the wave of company layoffs, saying it will cut about 3,900 workers. The cuts will come from Kyndryl Holdings, the IT services business IBM spun off last year. As a result, the company said it will take a $300 million hit in the first quarter to pay for employee severance costs.

The hybrid cloud and infrastructure company also reported fourth-quarter earnings that came in slightly above analysts expectations with revenue of $16.69 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.60, in line with analyst forecasts. Shares were down 2% before the open.

Facebook parent Meta (META) shares were flat in pre-market trading after the company decided to restore former President Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. The end of the ban stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection comes at the start of the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Elsewhere in stock moves, American Airlines (AAL) shares rallied ahead of the opening bell Thursday after the company said it expects profit for this year to exceed forecasts as the industry remains in recovery mode.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares traded lower after the carrier announced a $220 million loss in the fourth quarter due to its holiday meltdown last month that led to thousands of flight cancellations. Southwest slashed revenue projections for this year to $350 million as the company deals with ongoing cancellations and reduced bookings.

The flight board shows cancelled Southwest Airlines flights at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The flight board shows cancelled Southwest Airlines flights at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) rose after the media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations with revenue of $30.55 billion. Comcast said it lost 26,000 total broadband customers due to Hurricane Ian, which struck the Southeast coast in September. However, the company was able to turn around, in part by increasing its share in ad spending on its networks during the World Cup soccer tournament and the U.S. elections in November.

Investors will continue to digest earnings season, with reports from names including Visa (V), and Intel (INTC) all in the queue for Thursday.

While earnings season is in full swing this week, 173 companies have reported as of Wednesday. Among those, six stocks have reported an earnings triple play, according to Bespoke Investments. A triple play occurs when a company posts earnings that beat the top and bottom line, while also raising guidance forecasts.

Looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s decision next week, investors and economists got a decision from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday. The central bank hiked its benchmark by 25 basis points to 4.5% on Wednesday, the highest level in 15 years. It was an anticipated move that came with a clear signal the bank is prepared to press pause on its aggressive tightening cycle.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem made it clear that “this a conditional pause,” but it does suggest that officials are convinced the current policy rate is restrictive enough to restore price stability.

Meanwhile, back at home, Fed officials are in their blackout period ahead of their next monetary policy meeting, which starts Jan. 31.

However, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is considered as a top candidate to head the National Economic Council at the White House. As it stands, Brainard’s position as both a Governor and Vice Chair currently holds until 2026.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

