U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,784.51
    +18.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,446.48
    +108.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,767.93
    +122.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.64
    +33.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.27
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    -26.80 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.53 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0076 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0930 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    -0.0091 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3430
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,938.38
    -314.34 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.28
    +3.46 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise to kick off new year of trading

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. stocks opened near record highs on Monday, as investors built on momentum from last week into at least the first session of the new year. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each advanced. 

U.S. equities posted another year of solid gains in 2021, rising by 27% and delivering a rare third consecutive double-digit annual percentage increase. Within the S&P 500, the energy and real estate sectors outperformed, gaining more than 42% each during the year for these sectors' best annual gains on record.  

Still, the blue-chip index's robust overall rise was powered on a stock-by-stock basis by just a handful of mega-cap names. According to Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin, the five largest components of the S&P 500 (or Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google) together returned 37% last year – and now constitute about 23% of the entire index. 

"In 2022, variables associated with earnings and valuation will determine the performance of the S&P 500 index and its underlying constituents," Kostin wrote in a note Monday. He expects the index to rise another about 7% to end 2022 at 5,100, with his outlook one among several Wall Street predictions calling for a gain to more than 5,000 for the S&P 500 this year. 

"From an earnings perspective, decelerating economic growth will limit sales gains for many companies. Consequently, stock return dispersion will be most evident when viewed through the margin channel," Kostin added. "Stocks with high labor cost ratios and exposure to wage inflation will likely underperform."

But for the S&P 500 as a whole, a 27% rise and 29% total return this past year bodes favorably for the coming period. In the 71 years spanning back to 1950, when the S&P 500 posted a total return of 25% or more in a year, stocks rose 82% of the time the next year, according to data from Truist Advisory Services co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. However, the magnitude of returns could moderate. 

"I think that 2022 is going to be a good year that tends to follow a great year," Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live late last week. "We certainly have a high wall of worry that we're going to have to scale ... in terms of inflation concerns, what the Fed will be doing with interest rates, et cetera." 

And indeed, this week investors will be eyeing new economic data including the Labor Department's December jobs report to help show the relative strength of U.S. economic growth in the final weeks of the year, as inflation concerns and labor shortages continued to ripple across the country. Risks around the latest surge of the coronavirus are also weighing, with impacts to the labor market from the Omicron variant potentially set to show in the final monthly jobs report for 2021. 

10:01 a.m. ET: Final December Markit U.S. manufacturing PMI revised down as shortages weigh on growth 

IHS Markit's final December U.S. purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector came in slightly lower than previously reported the final monthly print, reflecting supply-side shortages still weighing on goods-producing industries. 

The headline PMI ticked down to 57.7 for December from the 57.8 previously reported. This marked the lowest print in a year. Readings above the neutral level of 50.0 indicate expansion in a sector. 

“December saw another subdued increase in U.S. manufacturing output as material shortages and supplier delays dragged on," Sian Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said in a press statement. "Although some reprieve was seen as supply chains deteriorated to the smallest extent since May, the impact of substantially longer lead times for inputs thwarted firms’ ability to produce finished goods yet again." 

9:58 a.m. ET: When looking at year-end price targets, 'you shouldn't be looking for the exact number': Strategist

With Wall Street strategists having cast their expectations about where the stock market is likely to end the year, investors should consider not so much firms' exact price targets, but their commentary around current market conditions, according to at least one strategist. 

"When it comes to outlooks, there's something that I tend to think and that is, obviously everybody is putting these out for just a general thought," Michael Antonelli, Robert W. Baird & Co. strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. "And honestly when you read an outlook, you shouldn't be looking for the exact number because obviously that is a tough number to pick. What you want to be looking for is how that person thinks about the market and how they think about the economy."

"When I think about the market and economy right now, I think about momentum," he added. "Momentum is one of the most durable factors when it comes to the stock market ... we have a lot going for us right now." 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher

Here's where markets were trading just after the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +19.45 (+0.41%) to 4,785.63

  • Dow (^DJI): +81.85 (+0.23%) to 36,420.15

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +114.00 (+0.75%) to 15,761.93

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.74 (+0.98%) to $74.47 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$19.70 (-1.08%) to $1,808.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +9.3 bps to yield 1.591%

7:45 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures look to open near records

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Monday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +27 point (+0.57%), to 4,785.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +166.00 points (+0.46%), to 36,392.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +110.75 points (+0.68%) to 16,431.50

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.32 (+0.43%) to $75.53 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$6.20 (-0.34%) to $1,822.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +3.5 bps to yield 1.463%

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 12/28/21 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on December 28, 2021 in New York.
Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 12/28/21 People walk past the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on December 28, 2021 in New York.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022: Morning Brief

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions! Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • December jobs report, Federal Reserve meeting minutes, CES: What to know this week

    Investors can expect a busy first week of 2022, laden with key economic releases out of Washington that include the highly-anticipated December jobs report and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest policy-setting meeting.

  • Coronavirus, inflation, elections: The top themes for the 2022 stock market

    Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins the Live show to discuss market expectations for 2022 and the likelihood of a black swan event.

  • Stock market: ‘We have momentum on our side’ at the start of 2022, strategist says

    Michael Antonelli, Baird PWM Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine what today's market strengths may mean for the rest of 2022, in addition to talking about how the Fed's policies may impact that outlook.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

    OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans to increase output in February when it meets on Tuesday, seeing a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the oil producer group told Reuters on Monday. OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, has been gradually unwinding record oil production cuts of 10 million barrels per day (bpd), about 10% of global oil output, agreed in March 2020 to counter the hit to demand from the pandemic. OPEC met on Monday and agreed to appoint Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, as its new secretary general, to succeed Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, according to an OPEC statement.

  • Spot Gold Extends Losses as Dollar and Treasury Yields Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses, heading for the biggest decline in six weeks as Treasury yields pushed higher.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 CarsRisk sentiment on the first trading day of the year lifted

  • Stocks see choppy price action in 2022’s 1st session, with Tesla’s stock rallying after record deliveries

    U.S. stock benchmarks flip between small gains and losses Monday, kicking off the first day of trading in 2022 on a choppy note.

  • Tesla stock pops after fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries smash estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss Tesla stock's momentum as the electric vehicle producer's deliveries rose 87% in 2021.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

    The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the Nasdaq in a calendar year. Here's what the data shows about gains in the following year that that happens.

  • Tesla Surges After Vehicle-Delivery Record Stuns Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Rec

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Crush Views, Stock Eyes Breakout; Bring On The 2022 Market Rally

    Tesla deliveries blew out Q4 forecasts after strong sales from Xpeng and Nio. How to start off the 2022 market rally right.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) have fallen into this category, both down 43% and 21% year to date, respectively. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Disney (NYSE: DIS), which mainly offer movies and binge-worthy shows, fuboTV primarily focuses on live TV streaming. One of the few reasons that consumers are still holding on to cable is that many streaming services do not offer live news or sports, and fuboTV has recognized this.

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • These Tech Stocks Had a Terrible 2021: Here's Why They Could Soar in 2022

    Mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) went public through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2020, riding a wave of enthusiasm for new SPACs coming into the year. While Skillz probably got ahead of itself amid the speculative SPAC frenzy, its valuation seems downright prudent today, at just 7.9 times sales. While Skillz is currently not profitable, it did grow revenue 70% last quarter.