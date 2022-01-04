U.S. markets closed

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech shares pull back

Emily McCormick
In this article:
U.S. stock futures kicked off the overnight session near the flat line Tuesday evening, following a drop in technology shares during the regular trading day. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed. Nasdaq futures also drifted after the index dropped more than 1% during the regular trading day. Apple (AAPL) shares steadied following a decline earlier, which pulled the stock back after reaching a $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever at the start of the week. 

In the first two trading days of the new year, investors have piled into cyclical areas of the market, with shares of companies seen as the biggest beneficiaries of a firming economic recovery and rising interest rates outperforming. The energy, financials and industrials sectors outperformed in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average composed heavily of cyclical stocks rose by more than 200 points to set an all-time closing high.  

Treasury yields especially on the long end of the yield curve moved higher for another session on Tuesday, adding pressure to technology and growth stocks valued heavily on future earnings potential. The benchmark 10-year yield jumped further above 1.6% to reach its highest level since November, albeit while remaining low on a historical basis.

"[Yields are] moving sharply higher today or in the very recent past, but they've been stubbornly lower when you compare them to what the inflationary talk has been," Scott Kimball, Co-Head of U.S. Fixed Income for BMO Global Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. "There's been lots of discussion about runaway inflation, the Fed being behind the curve. All of that would translate into a long-end — the 10, 20, 30-year portion of the yield curve — that's a lot steeper, or materially higher even in absolute terms than it is right now." 

Meanwhile Eddie Ghabour, Eddie Ghabour, founder of KeyAdvisors Group and author of "Common Sense Bull," told Yahoo Finance he expected the move higher in rates so far this week would ultimately prove to be a "head fake." 

"This increase in rates doesn't concern me at all. I think it's going to be short-lived," he said. "The bigger concern I have right now is the fact that a lot of investors are still carrying a tremendous amount of risk heading into a year that's going to be unprecedented when the Fed is tightening during a slowdown. It usually is not a good recipe for high-risk assets.

On Wednesday, investors are set to receive more data on the labor market, with ADP releasing a fresh monthly print on private payroll gains for December. This report is expected to show 410,000 private payrolls returned in December, slowing slightly from November's rise of 534,000. The report comes, as usual, two days before the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which is also expected to show non-farm payroll gains of more than 400,000 for the final month of 2021 as the labor market recovery extended further. 

6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures little changed 

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -0.75 points (-0.02%), to 4,783.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -12 points (-0.03%), to 36,663.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -9.5 points (-0.06%) to 16,266.25

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow notches another record close as S&P 500, Nasdaq lose steam

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average set another closing record on Tuesday after upbeat economic data powered the index forward as investors bet on a strong recovery. Tech stocks faltered to drag the Nasdaq down 1.3%, and the S&P 500 was mostly unchanged.

  • Beyond cars: Hyundai says 'metamobility' will link real and virtual worlds in the future

    Hyundai Motor Co envisions an interactive and partly virtual future it calls "metamobility," where a variety of robotic devices interact with humans to provide a broad range of mobility services, from automated individual transportation to remote control of robots in "smart" factories. Buzzwords aside, Hyundai expects to leverage its growing expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence to build out a future mobility network that links human beings in the real world with objects and tasks in the virtual world. The concept is related to the so-called metaverse, a term coined 30 years ago by author Neal Stephenson, but which gained attention recently when social media company Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc. It refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet, and which can make use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed in intraday trading, Pinterest shares plummet

    The Dow is extending gains while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 is edging lower in intraday trading. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest market moves.&nbsp;

  • Big Money Buys Up MaxLinear

    MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) stock rocketed in 2021, gaining +97.4%. And the maker of semiconductors for connected devices and logistics equipment could rise even more due to strong earnings. But another likely reason is Big Money lifting the stock.

  • 10-year Treasury yield spike ‘actually is a head fake’: Strategist

    Eddie Ghabour, founder of KeyAdvisors Group and author of "Common Sense Bull", joins Yahoo Finance Live to share his insight on the market's momentum, the increase in rates, and the Fed.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trend Turns Down; 16075.75 – 15938.00 Next Target

    The direction of the March E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index into the close on Tuesday will likely be determined by trader reaction to 16280.50.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Passes Buy Point; GM, Ford Stock Charge As Toyota Snatches Crown

    The Dow Jones rose as tech tumbled. Tesla stock passed a buy point. GM and Ford stock surged as Toyota became America's top-selling automaker.

  • Omicron surge poses political peril for Democrats

    The latest surge in coronavirus cases is putting Democrats in a difficult position ahead of November’s midterm elections as Americans voice frustrations over President Biden’s response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Tesla and Moderna Stock Started 2022 Very Differently. What History Says Happens Next.

    The winners on the first trading day of 2021 mostly went on to outperform the S&P 500. The losers did not.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Return-to-office could spell risk for airlines, says analyst

    Burkett Huey, Morningstar Equity Analyst, says delays in return-to-office plans could have the greatest impact on network carriers, especially compared to leisure-focused airlines.

  • This Car Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Does Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • Intel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia

    Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it has started shipping new graphics chips aimed at PC gamers, a growing segment that has long eluded the chipmaker and is dominated by larger rival Nvidia Corp. Intel's Arc graphics chips help video games and other content look more realistic. The chips are Intel's first effort in many years in the market and will take on leader Nvidia, which had graphics chips sales of $9.8 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 29% increase.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.