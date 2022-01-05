U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.65 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    -14.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.35 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1150
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.28
    -68.31 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after Fed minutes prompt sell-off

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock futures slipped Wednesday evening heading into overnight trading after equities did an about-face in the earlier session, plummeting from record highs as investors mulled the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes as soon as March.

Contracts on all three major indexes were down to extend a bearish day, spurred by the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting December 15 that flagged concerns from policymakers about worsening inflation and signaled more aggressive intervention by the central bank.

Renewed pressures in tech amid interest rate worries sent the Nasdaq spiraling 3.1% in its biggest drop since March, and the S&P 500 shed 1.9%, dragged down by losses in real estate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 1%, falling for the first time this year.

“We actually like tech for all of 2022 in our outlook, but there’s no doubt that tech is going to take it on the chin when the yield curve does what it does,” Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Darrell Cronk told Yahoo Finance Live. “[The response to] Fed meeting minutes suggests that long-duration assets like tech or REITs that are interest-rate sensitive will really come under pressure in moments when you believe the Fed is going to take a more hawkish stance.”

The minutes, underscoring this hawkishness, helped the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield top 1.7%, its highest level since April.

“The primary piece of the puzzle is the Fed,” Zephyr market strategist Ryan Nauman told Yahoo Finance Live. “Markets don’t really react too greatly to when the Fed starts hiking rates — it’s the pace — and if the Fed increases the pace of interest rate hikes and there are a couple of surprise hikes in there to tame inflation, that’s when we can really get an impact on equity markets and see a steep pullback.”

Traders also weighed fresh economic data on Wednesday that showed private payroll gains last month surpassed economist estimates. ADP, whose report sets expectations for the "official" government jobs numbers set for release by the Labor Department on Friday, reported private sector employers added back 807,000 jobs during the final month of November, nearly doubling consensus forecasts and suggesting job growth picked up to help relieve some labor shortages.

​​Employment figures will remain in the spotlight for the rest of this week.

Investors will tune in on Thursday for a fresh read on initial weekly jobless claims, likely to come in near record lows again, and for the monthly jobs report due for release on Friday for a more meaningful look at the strength of hiring and labor force participation — key measures of the U.S. economy.

6:02 p.m. Monday ET: Stock futures open sideways after equities deepen losses

Here were the main moves in markets heading into the overnight session:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -92.25 points (-1.93%), to 4,692.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +33.00 points (+0.09%), to 36,324.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -1.50 points (-0.01%) to 15,765.00

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.75 (-0.96%) to $77.10 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$14.30 (-0.78%) to $1,810.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.2 bps to yield 1.705%

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

    The release of the Fed minutes today caused a broad sell-off in "risk" assets, including these meme stocks.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Hawkish Fed signals it may have to raise rates sooner to fight inflation

    A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022. Those concerns, at least as of mid-December, even appeared to outweigh the risks potentially posed by the fast-surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, seen by some Fed officials as likely adding further to inflation pressures but not "fundamentally altering the path of economic recovery in the United States."

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Stocks Tumble as Fed Minutes Confirm Rate Hikes Are Coming

    Stocks fell Wednesday after the minutes from the last FOMC meeting confirmed that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates as its own concerns about inflation grow. The declined 393 points, or 1.1%, after being in the green before the Fed released the minutes from its December meeting. The release of the Fed minutes is usually a dull affair, as they usually do nothing more than confirm what the Fed had already said at its most recent meeting.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.