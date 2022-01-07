U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,681.50
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,098.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.75
    -69.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.50
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.24
    +0.78 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7600
    +0.0270 (+1.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.30
    +0.57 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8430
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,580.49
    -1,572.02 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.58
    -52.76 (-4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.09
    -5.28 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after December jobs report

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock futures edged lower Friday morning as investors digested a key report on the U.S. labor market recovery at the end of a volatile week. Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq declined. 

Investors mulled the Labor Department's December jobs report released Friday morning, providing an update on the extent to which labor supply shortages were still impacting the economy at the end of last year. A disappointing 199,000 jobs came back during December, unexpectedly slowing compared to the previous month. Other metrics, however, were more upbeat, as the unemployment rate improved to a fresh pandemic-era low of 3.9%, and the labor force participation rate steadied after an upward revision in November. Still, many economists cautioned that a more recent hit to the labor market from the surge in Omicron cases may not yet have been. captured in the December report. 

Heading into this print, U.S. stocks have come under pressure over the past couple sessions as investors reassessed the next likely moves by the Federal Reserve. With policymakers closely watching for signs that the economy has reached maximum employment, the jobs report could provide additional fodder for the Fed to double down on its more hawkish tilt, some pundits said. 

"This is a green light for March," Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research, wrote in an email Friday morning, referring to the timing of an initial rate hike from the Fed. "The U3 unemployment rate plunged 0.3ppt [percentage points] to 3.9%, 0.4ppt below the Fed's Q4 2021 estimate and only 0.4ppt above the Fed's estimate for year end 2022. Average hourly earnings are coming in firm as the labor force participation rate remains flat." 

The Fed's December meeting minutes released earlier this week suggested some officials were inclined to speed their asset-purchase tapering and move up the timing of an initial interest rate hike from current near-zero levels. And in a surprise development to many market participants, some officials also suggested they were contemplating the start of reducing the nearly $9 trillion in assets on the central bank's balance sheet. Such a move would quickly shift the markets away from the accommodative monetary policy backdrop that helped underpin risk assets during the pandemic. 

“The way I view it is very simple: The Fed delivered a wonderful year for markets in 2021, at the cost of a much more complicated outlook in 2022," Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College at Cambridge University and Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "And that complicated outlook is for policy, is for the economy, and therefore is a more uncertain outlook for markets." 

“This is still a very robust economy,” he added. “If we avoid a policy mistake — big if. But if we avoid a policy mistake, this economy has all the ingredients to continue growing and grow in a more inclusive manner. But we do need help on labor force participation and productivity. We do need help on the supply side.”

And despite this week's volatility, some pundits struck an upbeat tone about future near-term catalysts for the market. 

"Within the U.S., we're hopeful for fourth-quarter earnings. We think [they] should be fairly good," Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Management senior investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "That said, the market does have to adjust to what is a surprise in terms of how aggressive the Federal Reserve may be in managing the economy around inflation."

7:18 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures extend gains

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Friday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +7.25 points (+0.15%), to 4,694.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +3 points (+0.01%), to 36,126.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +45.50 points (+0.3%) to 15,805.5

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.51 (+0.64%) to $79.97 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$2.80 (+0.16%) to $1,792.00 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.6 bps to yield 1.727%

6:31 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures drift ahead of jobs report

Here were the main moves in markets during the overnight session:  

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +9.5 points (+0.2%), to 4,697.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +57 points (+0.16%), to 36,180.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +45.25 points (+0.29%) to 15,804.25

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 12/30/21 People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on December 30, 2021 in New York.
Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 12/30/21 People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on December 30, 2021 in New York.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Investors need to fear both 'dysfunctional' US, 'uninvestable' China: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 7, 2021.

  • December jobs report: Payrolls rise by 199,000 as unemployment rate falls to 3.9%

    The U.S. Labor Department posted its latest monthly jobs report Friday morning.

  • The Nasdaq is quietly being shredded: new data

    The action in tech stocks continues to be abysmal.

  • GameStop stock up 17% in premarket on report of NFT marketplace

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is up 17% in pre-market after a news report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Looms; GME Stock Spikes On NFT, Crypto Plans

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. The December jobs report looms. GME stock spiked on news.

  • Euro zone inflation hits 5%, marking another record high

    Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly last month, likely making for more uncomfortable reading at the European Central Bank, which has consistently underestimated price pressures and come under fire for this from some of its own policymakers. Energy prices, up 26% compared to a year earlier, remained the main driver but the increases for food, services and imported goods were also all well above the ECB's overall 2% inflation target, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. With the economy roaring back to life from its initial pandemic shock last year, price growth took off, catching the ECB - which predicted just a benign inflation hump a few months ago - off guard.

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • The vaccine mandate mess

    The Supreme Court will soon decide if a government vaccine requirement for businesses is valid. Either way, it won't settle the issue.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Alibaba Stock Is on a Tear. Here Are 5 Reasons Investors Are Buying the Dip.

    Valuation, sentiment on regulation, and big moves by a famous fund manager are helping the case for Alibaba stock. But there remains a case for caution.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)

    Does the January share price for Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    In 2021, the metaverse emerged as the next big thing in the investing world. This project is still in its early stages, but two stocks that can help investors profit from it in the future are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name in October 2021 to signal its desire to focus on building the metaverse.

  • Social Security blows it again

    America’s main pension plan saw its investments badly trail the booming markets, competitors, and even inflation, yet again thanks to a rigid investment policy that hasn’t been changed since 1935. Nearly all U.S. workers are compelled by law to pay 12.4% of every dollar they earn into the Social Security trust fund, yet last year their money earned just a quarter of the returns of a typical global pension plan, and just one-sixth of what they would have earned in a basic Vanguard Balanced Index Fund. The plan is required to invest 100% of its money in U.S. Treasury bonds, under the terms of the 1935 law that created it.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.