Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors look past disappointing GDP, jobless claims

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors looked beyond a weak set of economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings results. Traders also considered a Federal Reserve decision that signaled the central bank was still looking for the U.S. economy to recover further before adjusting its monetary policies.

The S&P 500 gained, closing in on a record level. The Dow added more than 200 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq was flat to slightly higher. The moves followed a weaker-than-expected print on second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), and a report that showed weekly unemployment claims came in higher than expected.

Shares of Facebook (FB) dipped after the company said it saw a sales deceleration in the second half of the year and suggested an Apple iOS app-tracking update would negatively impact its core advertising business. The comments overshadowed what was otherwise an estimates-topping second-quarter report, with revenue growing far more than expected as the broader internet advertising industry recovered further. Peer tech company PayPal (PYPL) also saw shares drop after delivering a current-quarter forecast that missed consensus estimates.

Investors continue to digest a Federal Reserve decision that signaled the central bank was moving closer to, but not yet quite at the point of, announcing and beginning a roll-back of its crisis-era policies. Specifically, the Federal Open Market Committee's latest statement said that the "economy has made progress toward" the central bank's goals of achieving substantial further progress in the recovery, but that "the Committee will continue to assess progress in coming meetings."

"We have progress, but not substantial further progress," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Wednesday. "It's hard to say definitively whether this is hawkish or not since, maddeningly, what qualifies as substantial further progress has not been quantified and seems to mean something slightly different to each FOMC participant."

"Overall, we're a little closer to working out when the taper might start — but there are plenty of other big questions like how quickly will the taper proceed and what happens to the balance sheet after that," Ashworth added.

The discussion around when the Fed will announce and begin the tapering of its pandemic-era asset purchase program has become a key concern for market participants, given that this quantitative easing has been central in underpinning asset prices over the past year. The Federal Reserve has continued to carry out purchases totaling $120 billion per month in U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities, though Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled in his Wednesday press conference that the time to taper these could come "in the coming meetings."

The Fed "nudged the tapering question a bit further along, noting that 'progress' has been made towards its goals, but not yet the 'sufficient further progress' required to trigger tapering," Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist, wrote in a note. "Chair Powell noted that the spread of the Delta variant has induced greater uncertainty, but policymakers still currently are pressing ahead with their tapering discussions."

"Both the FOMC statement and Chair Powell repeated the Fed's view that the increase in inflation is due to 'transitory' or 'temporary' factors," he added. "The Fed therefore is under no pressure to make any immediate decisions."

9:25 a.m. ET: Q2 GDP misses estimates, rising 6.5% annualized versus the 8.4% gain expected

The U.S. economy expanded by a smaller-than-expected margin in the second quarter, disappointing economists hoping for a bigger boost from fiscal and monetary stimulus and an early burst of reopening-fueled demand.

U.S. GDP rose at a 6.5% quarterly rate on a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. Consensus economists were looking for an 8.4% rise, according to Bloomberg data.

Personal consumption, the biggest component of U.S. economic activity, topped estimates, rising 11.8% versus the 10.5% gain expected. This accelerated from the first quarter's 11.4% pace.

Other areas of the economy offset some of these gains, however. Private inventories subtracted more than 1.1 percentage points from headline GDP, reflecting ongoing supply chain issues in the recovering economy. Net exports shaved off 0.44 percentage points from headline GDP, and government consumption expenditures swung from contributing to growth in the first quarter to subtracting nearly 0.3 percentage points in the second. Residential fixed investment shaved off nearly 0.5 percentage points from GDP, tracking some recent weakening data in the housing market.

7:11 a.m. ET Thursday: S&P 500, Dow futures gain

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +6 points (+0.14%) to 4,399.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +136 points (+0.39%) to 34,970.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): -32.75 points (-0.22%) to 14,987.75

Crude ( CL=F ) : unchanged at $72.53 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$22.30 (+1.24%) to $1,826.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.8 bps yielding 1.271%

6:02 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures mixed

Here were the main moves in markets as the overnight session kicked off on Wednesday:

