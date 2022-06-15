Stock market news lives updates: Stocks pare gains as traders digest Fed decision

U.S. stocks cut earlier gains Wednesday as investors considered the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, which saw the central bank hike rates by the most since 1994.

The S&P 500 rose by 0.4% just following the 2 p.m. ET decision. The index had been higher by more than 1% at session highs, but still remained on track to end a five-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Composite increased by nearly 0.9% after adding more than 2% at session highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned slightly negative.

Treasury yields held lower and the benchmark 10-year yield pulled back from a more than decade-high to hold just above 3.4%. The monetary policy-sensitive two-year yield also pulled back from a 15-year high. Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) remained in the red after sinking to a fresh Dec. 2020 low of just over $20,000 earlier in the day.

The Federal Reserve opted to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in June, following a 50 basis point rate hike in May.

Investors had begun to price in an increased probability of a supersized rate hike over the past several days, after fresh economic data suggested the Fed's more measured moves on rates had so far done little to address inflation. Consumer prices unexpectedly rose to set a fresh 40-year high in May. And other recent data showed consumers' inflation near-term expectations have crept to near or all-time highs.

Others, however, have been less supportive of a 75 basis point hike and cast doubt about whether it would ultimately be a net positive for the economy. The risk of the Fed over-tightening, or raising interest rates more swiftly than markets and the economy can adjust to, could ultimately do more damage than good, some pundits argued. Plus, the economy has already shown signs of softening, and a new report Wednesday morning showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly declined in May, as rising gas prices prompted consumers to pull back spending in other areas.

"Our objection to this more aggressive action is that it is unnecessary, because the forces which have driven the recent inflation numbers are already fading," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note Wednesday ahead of the release of the Fed decision."Slower wage gains, along with the rollover in the housing market, will depress rent growth, while airline fares are likely to fall over the summer in the wake of falling jet fuel prices, and vehicle prices will drop as inventories rise."

"The inflation fix will not be more effective if the Fed hikes by 75bp [basis points] today or next month, rather than 25bp, and the damage done to private sector wealth could inadvertently trigger a downturn which otherwise would be averted," Shepherdson added. "Less is not always more, but sometimes it is enough."

Boeing ( BA ) shares added to Tuesday's gains after the company said it delivered a total of 35 aircraft in May, more than doubling last year's tally of 17. The majority of these were for its lucrative 737 Max jet. Separately, The Seattle Times, citing a Federal Aviation Administration official, reported Boeing may be able to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries in the coming weeks.

Revlon ( REV ) shares rose for a second straight day, gaining 14% just after market open to build on Tuesday's nearly 60% gain. The stock posted its biggest one-day decline on record last week, falling more than 50% in a single day, after the cosmetics company was reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Baidu (BIDU) shares rose after Reuters reported the Chinese internet giant has been in talks to sell its majority stake in streaming business iQiyi. The deal could reportedly value the firm around $7 billion.

