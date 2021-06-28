U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,279.88
    -0.82 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,313.34
    -120.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,438.66
    +78.27 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,332.74
    -1.66 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.22
    -0.83 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1922
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4920
    -0.0440 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8150
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,273.51
    +1,201.50 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    823.61
    +0.21 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.92
    -40.15 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 and Nasdaq eke out record highs as traders await week of key economic data

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks traded mixed Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ticking up to notch fresh record levels, with traders looking ahead to more key economic data later this week.

The S&P 500 edged up to a record intraday high, adding to gains after the blue-chip index posted its best week since February. The Nasdaq also rose to a record intraday level, while the Dow was off slightly. Treasury yields traded lower across the long end of the curve, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovering below 1.5%. Major cryptocurrencies steadied after sliding last week, and and bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, each advanced.

Investors this week will be focused on a busy economic calendar headlined by the June jobs report on Friday. Consensus economists are looking for payroll gains to accelerate to 700,000 in June with an unemployment rate down slightly to 5.7%, with these metrics improving against May's payroll gains of 559,000 and jobless rate of 5.8%. 

Stocks are coming into this week with the momentum of a record-setting run last week, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh all-time highs. This in turn came as traders considered a new compromise deal reached on infrastructure in the Biden administration, and a Fed outlook that suggested central bank officials would move to stave off possibly longer-lasting inflation with interest hikes in the next two years. 

"We finally have a few catalysts that are pushing this market forward," Jay Jacobs, senior vice president and head of research and strategy at Global X ETFs, told Yahoo Finance. "We had a pretty trend-less May and the beginning of June, but now we have the Fed recognizing inflation and pulling forward its interest rate increases, which should fight it. And now we have the infrastructure bill that Biden has agreed with with bipartisan senators. So that's two really positive catalysts that I think are going to continue to propel the markets into the summer."

And in the coming weeks, investors will also have the backdrop of what is setting up to be another strong batch of quarterly corporate earnings results, with a greater number of companies poised to have benefitted from the broadening vaccinations and economic reopenings taking place in the second quarter. As of Friday, 66 of 103 S&P 500 companies that issued earnings per share guidance for the second quarter offered a positive outlook that exceeded consensus estimates, according to FactSet data. This would mark the highest number of S&P 500 companies offering an estimates-topping outlook ever recorded in data going back to 2006. 

9:36 a.m. ET: Stocks open mostly higher, S&P 500 and Nasdaq set fresh record highs 

The three major indexes were mixed at the open Monday morning, with the Dow trading lower while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved up to reach all-time highs.

The information technology sector led gains in the S&P 500, while the cyclical industrials, financials and energy sectors lagged. The Nasdaq outperformed as tech stocks gained, with the index moving higher by 0.7%. 

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures retreated but still hovered near a two-year high of over $73 per barrel. Gold prices ticked up, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell by 4.4 basis points to yield 1.492%.

7:25 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures trade mixed  

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell on Monday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,272.75, +1.5 points (+0.04%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,301.00, -32 points (-0.09%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 14,372.25, +33.25 points (+0.23%)

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.07 (-0.09%) to $73.98 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$0.20 (-0.01%) to $1,777.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -2.7 bps to yield 1.509%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • The wild card in the Fed’s inflation gambit: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 28, 2021.

  • Michael Jordan hasn't played a game in more than 18 years, but Nike is still raking in billions from his brand

    Nike's Jordan brand remains hotter than ever.

  • Shake Shack gives honey chicken sandwich a limited run

    The fast casual chain unveiled a new entry, but only for a limited time.

  • June jobs report, Consumer confidence: What to know this week

    This week's packed slate of economic data reports will include an update on the labor market and new data on consumer confidence, offering fresh looks at the pace and perception of the COVID-19 recovery for many Americans.

  • Buy these stocks as S&P 500 heads for 11% correction and bitcoin risks fall to $12,000, say strategists.

    Stocks are set for a mixed day ahead while crypto is surging, as even the slow days of summer trading continue to keep the black clouds away from financial markets. It may not last for long.

  • Robert Kiyosaki Backs Bitcoin as ‘Biggest Crash in World History is Coming’

    Robert Kiyosaki has stated that buying bitcoin, gold, and silver are good bets as he expects the biggest crash in world history is upon us.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after walk-back

    A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure appeared to be back on track Sunday after a stark walk-back by President Joe Biden to his earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with an even larger Democrat-backed measure in order to earn his signature. Republican senators who brokered the agreement with the White House and Democrats to fund badly needed investments in roads, bridges, water and broadband internet indicated they were satisfied with Biden's comments that he was dropping the both-or-nothing approach. In a statement issued Saturday after 48 hours of behind-the-scenes maneuvering by the White House to salvage the deal, Biden said it was not his “intent” to suggest he was issuing a veto threat on the bill.

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • SoFi: Load up Shares on Any Lock-Up Expiry Weakness, Says Analyst

    Lock-up expirations are traditionally bad news for investors. This is the moment when the early comers, generally large shareholders, are finally allowed to offload shares on the market. The fear is the market will be saturated with an over overflow of shares which will drive the price down. Considering the case for the lock-up expiration of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares today (Monday 6/28), Rosenblatt Securities’ Sean Horgan has a clear idea what investors should do. “We see a unique buying o

  • Shares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, rise 6%

    Torchlight's stock rose 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer. Torchlight said on Friday that it closed the deal and the new company, Meta Materials Inc, would begin trading under the ticker symbol "MMAT" on Monday.

  • UPDATE - Hut 8 Mining Provides Corporate Update Following Recent Financing and Ongoing New Machine Installation Initiatives

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • GameStop Joined the Russell 1000. The Move Might Hurt the Stock.

    The videogame retailer officially made it into the Russell 1000 index, FTSE Russell announced on Saturday.

  • Fed official says another boom-and-bust housing market is not sustainable

    Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, expressed concern over the housing market in an interview with the Financial Times

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    The environment for dividends continues to improve after a tough stretch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

    A junior oil explorer may have just found indicators of what we think could be the last great onshore oil discovery on Earth, and supermajors could soon take notice

  • It’s Not Easy Being Green, But Plug Power Pushing Forward

    Several EV and alternative fuel stocks saw massive upticks in share price over the last year, particularly around the time of the U.S. presidential election season and subsequent inauguration. One of those stocks was Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), which saw its price hit an all-time high during this period. Its price has come down significantly since, sliding slowly about 56% from its January 26 high. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks). James West of Evercore ISI most recently covered the compan

  • Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]