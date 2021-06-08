Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mostly higher, S&P 500 closes in on record high

Stocks ticked up Tuesday to regain footing after a meandering session a day earlier, with traders weighing a stronger economic backdrop against prospects of higher inflation.

The S&P 500 came within striking distance of its all-time high shortly after market open. The Dow fluctuated between small gains and losses, while the Nasdaq traded about 0.5% higher.

Investors this week have been digesting more signals from officials over the path forward for monetary and fiscal policies as the economy rebounds from the pandemic, and what these might suggest for interest rates and corporate earnings. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that higher interest rates "would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view," according to an interview with Bloomberg.

Traders, however, have been less convinced. Higher interest rates could weigh on stock valuations, and additional corporate tax reforms could additionally cut into profits for major companies. Amazon (AMZN) shares fell on Monday following a report that Group of Seven finance ministers were looking to include the e-commerce giant in new global tax proposal. And investors continue to eye negotiations between President Joe Biden and members of Congress for his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal, which would likely be funded in part by increased corporate taxes and may come in the form of a raised corporate tax floor.

Still, some strategists suggested investors' concerns around the headline issues of inflation and tax reform may be overblown. A solid economic growth backdrop may help outweigh some of these rate or policy headwinds.

“We think investors are getting a bit too pessimistic as far as the outlook given inflation concerns and the increasing tax environment,” Jon Adams, BMO Global Asset Management strategist, told Yahoo Finance. “The backdrop of very supportive policy environment, strengthening economy, and very strong earnings momentum really portend gains for equities as we head toward the second half of the year.”

“We really prefer to position investors toward value with a tilt there, a tilt toward small caps. We think those areas of the equity spectrum perform well in rising inflationary periods,” he added. “We think equities are a pretty good hedge against potentially higher inflation, and we’re not as worried about the corporate tax environment given the headlines over the last week or so.”

On Tuesday, investors are set to receive new economic data in the form of the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for April. Job openings are expected to have hit a new record high during the month, rising to 8.2 million from March's 8.123 million, as employers look to bring back an increasing number of workers to keep up with demand during the recovery.

9:32 a.m. ET: Stocks open mostly higher, tech stocks lead

The Nasdaq outperformed just after market open Tuesday morning as technology stocks outperformed. The index rose about 0.5%, versus the S&P 500's gain of just about 0.1%. The blue-chip index came within two points of its all-time high of 4,238.04.

The Dow edged slightly lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 index advanced 1.4%, while U.S. crude oil and gold prices ticked down.

8:15 a.m. ET: Tesla shares rise after China-made vehicle sales resurge in May

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) jumped 3% during the early session Tuesday morning after China Passenger Car Association data showed the company's sales of vehicles produced in China rebounded in May.

Tesla's deliveries to Chinese customers totaled 21,936 in May, which nearly doubled its sum from April but came in below its 36,000 in March.

The company also sold a total of 33,463 of its electric vehicles produced in China in May when including exports. This marked a 29% increase compared to April.

"Importantly the domestic cars sold in country were north of 20k as Tesla appears to have handled the shaky China PR issues (safety, big brother is watching-Beijing) and turbulence well as demand rebounded well ahead of expectations," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note Tuesday morning.

"We believe starting in the month of June Tesla will be on a 300k run-rate for deliveries in China as the growth story appears back on track in this linchpin region despite the skeptics and haters piling on from the month of April, which we continue to view as an anomaly rather than the norm," he added.

7:33 a.m. ET: Small business optimism unexpectedly falls in May as unfilled jobs hit record high, labor costs rise

Optimism among small business owners ticked down in May after three straight months of increases, with challenges in finding qualified workers for open roles weighing on sentiment despite easing social distancing standards.

The headline small business optimism index from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) fell to 99.6 in May from 99.8 a month earlier. Consensus economists were looking for a rise to 101.0, according to Bloomberg data.

The drip came as a record high 48% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings last month. This marked a fourth straight month of record high readings for job openings.

“Small business owners are struggling at record levels trying to get workers back in open positions,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement. “Owners are offering higher wages to try to remedy the labor shortage problem. Ultimately, higher labor costs are being passed on to customers in higher selling prices.”

7:24 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures struggle for direction

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,231.25, +5.75 points (+0.14%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 34,600.00, -16 points (-0.05%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 13,861.25, +57 points (+0.41%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.65 (-0.94%) to $68.58 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$0.20 (-0.01%) to $1,898.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.5 bps to yield 1.555%

6:10 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures drift as S&P 500 closes in on record

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,226.5, +1 point (+0.02%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 34,610.00, -6 points (-0.02%)

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,820.5, +16.25 points (+0.12%)

FILE - In this March 23, 2021 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, getting June off to a strong start as traders returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

