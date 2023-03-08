U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,828.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.50
    -11.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +1.34 (+7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2910
    +0.2000 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,017.04
    -395.01 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.65
    -10.37 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.20
    -18.28 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Stock market news today: Stock futures edge higher ahead of more Powell testimony

Here's what's moving markets on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

4
Dani Romero
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. futures edged higher ahead of the open as Wall Street awaits for more testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, this time before the House Financial Services Committee.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up by 0.1%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were flat. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked higher by 0.2%.

Bond yields inched higher alongside a stronger dollar. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.97% Wednesday morning.

U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after Powell said during his Senate Banking Committee testimony that interest rates may rise “higher” than previously expected as the Fed continues a persistent fight against inflation.

Powell’s comments on Capitol Hill triggered a 1.5% selloff in equities, according to JP Morgan’s trading desk. Tuesday’s losses saw every sector lower, with financials and real estate logging the biggest declines for the day.

US Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on
US Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury yields were higher, with the 2-year yield tipping above 5%, while the spread between the 10-year and 2-year US Treasury yields inverted for the first time since September 1981. According to strategists at Deutsche Bank, reaching this level signals a recession could be underway or has occurred within a maximum of eight months.

“Powell’s speech indicates that the Fed will heavily depend on near-term data for upcoming rates decisions,” Michael Feroli, Chief U.S. Economist at JP Morgan, wrote in a note Wednesday morning.

"With January’s macro data mostly printing on the hawkish side, NFP Friday and CPI next Tuesday are the most critical catalysts for Fed’s decision between 25bp and 50bp,” Feroli added.

Still, on the economic data side, investors will be paying attention to ADP’s monthly read on private payroll growth and January’s report on the number of job openings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics out Wednesday morning as a gauge into the conditions of the labor market.

February’s jobs report out on Friday will be closely watched for more clues about the strength of the economy. Economists expect 215,000 new jobs will be added to the economy, a slower pace from the January’s blowout number of 517,000 job additions.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4%. Another key point from the reading will be wage growth, with a 0.3% month-to-month bump in average hourly earnings anticipated and 4.7% over the last year.

In single-stock moves, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) gained 3% Wednesday morning after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly 6 million shares of the oil company in recent days, raising its stake in the company to 200.2 million shares worth $12.2 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares rose 7% in premarket trading after the security software provider reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts expectations and issued stronger guidance for the fiscal first quarter.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

