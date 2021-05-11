Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as tech rout deepens, Nasdaq extends losses

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.05
    -45.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,403.79
    -339.03 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,238.27
    -163.58 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.60
    -46.09 (-2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.30
    -0.62 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -14.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    27.32
    -0.18 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6270
    +0.0250 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4134
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5500
    -0.2910 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,339.77
    -2,404.04 (-4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,568.13
    +1,325.45 (+546.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.64
    -187.04 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.59
    -909.71 (-3.08%)
     
Stocks fell Tuesday morning, with the Nasdaq adding to Monday's losses as technology stocks came under increasing selling pressure as inflation concerns rose. 

The S&P 500 and Dow also dropped. A day earlier, the Dow briefly topped 35,000 for the first time ever before erasing gains to end in the red. The Nasdaq dropped 2.6% to post its worst day since March. The S&P 500 also dropped more than 1%, with technology stocks sliding as traders rotated away from high growth stocks that could be impacted by rising inflation during the recovery out of the pandemic. 

With a strong quarterly earnings season winding down – aside from a couple notable names including Disney (DIS) reporting later this week – investors are taking stock of the next catalysts for markets, with rising prices a key focal point. 

According to data from Bank of America, mentions of inflation have increased nearly 800% year-over-year in quarterly earnings calls and reports. Bank of America equity strategist Savita Subramanian said that strong earnings, rising inflation and improving corporate sentiment "all point to a continued rotation into Value."  

“We have an accelerating growth environment with the prospects for some inflation. And for investors, when they think about inflation, they tend to move away from tech stocks, because they think of tech stocks as longer-duration assets in which you're not going to be paid well into the future, and they'd instead rather own parts of the market that are more highly correlated with nominal GDP, " Brian Levitt, global market strategist for Invesco, told Yahoo Finance. "What we're going through right now is a reversion back to where we likely otherwise would have been had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak. In that reversion, you'll see more economic sensitive names outperform."

"But it doesn't change the long-term structural story," he added. "The long-term structural stories, all the shifts that are taking place in society, they don't change. And those tech stocks are on the cutting edge of it, so they were bound for some type of volatility or some type of correction, particularly if inflation concerns increased.”

This week, investors are set to also receive the latest monthly consumer price index and producer price index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which are each expected to reflect a strong jump in prices over last year's pandemic-depressed levels. The sustainability of these inflationary trends will ultimately guide the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions, determining whether they will maintain their current accommodative policies that have boosted both the economy and underpinned asset prices, or pull back some of their support. 

“One of the big questions of course is, how does the Fed respond to all this inflationary pressure out there, and how long can they hold onto this concept of being transient before they have to start saying, we’re going to either pull back on quantitative easing asset purchases, or we’re going to have to start raising the Fed funds rate," Robert Dye, Comerica Bank chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. "They’re going to telegraph that well in advance, but I don’t know if they’re going to be able to hold out until the end of this year like some in the Fed have implied.” 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower 

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): -48.07 points (-1.15%) to 4,150.36

  • Dow (^DJI): -269.09 points (-0.77%) to 34,473.73

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -254.37 points (-1.86%) to 13,152.42

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.02 (-1.57%) to $63.90 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$15.90 (-0.87%) to $1,821.70 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.5 bps to yield 1.627%

8:29 a.m. ET: Small business optimism reaches a five-month high in April, but labor shortages hit record level 

Small business optimism rose to a five-month high in April, according to the National Federation of Independent Business' monthly survey, as consumer demand picked back up and stoked spending at some of the firms hardest hit by the pandemic. However, business owners flagged labor shortages as an exigent issue, and average selling prices were hiked. 

The headline index rose to 99.8 in April from 98.2 in March, bringing the Optimism Index up by a total of 4.8 points over the last three months. However, a record 44% of owners reported that they had job openings that could not be filled, and the net percent of owners increasing average selling prices rose by 10 percentage points to 36%, or the highest reading since 1981. 

“Small business owners are seeing a growth in sales but are stunted by not having enough workers,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a press statement. “Finding qualified employees remains the biggest challenge for small businesses and is slowing economic growth. Owners are raising compensation, offering bonuses and benefits to attract the right employees.”

7:23 a.m. ET Tuesday: Nasdaq futures drop 1% 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,151.75, down 31.75 points or 0.76%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,505.00, down 163 points or 0.47%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,182.75, down 174.00 points or 1.3%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.42 (-0.65%) to $64.50 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$4.10 (+0.22%) to $1,841.70 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.6 bps to yield 1.606%

6:14 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open mixed

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,180.75, down 2.75 points or 0.07%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,678.00, up 10 points or 0.03%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,327.00, down 29.75 points or 0.22%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: View of Nasdaq building at Times Square on March 10, 2021, in New York. The Nasdaq Composite continued falling more than half a percent during the day. Also, the move away from Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp, falling during the day, helped small-cap stocks rise more than double the gains of the S&P 500. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: View of Nasdaq building at Times Square on March 10, 2021, in New York. The Nasdaq Composite continued falling more than half a percent during the day. Also, the move away from Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp, falling during the day, helped small-cap stocks rise more than double the gains of the S&P 500. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Marriott CEO: Finding new hotel employees has been tough as demand spikes

    Marriott CEO Tony Capuano weighs in on the challenges of finding labor as demand for travel begins to spike.

  • Exclusive: Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and make it a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said, due to uncertainty created by U.S.-China tensions. With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing levies under former President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit the proportion of China output in its global production, two of the four people said. Tesla had earlier considered expanding exports of its China-made entry-level Model 3 to more markets, including the United States, sources told Reuters, a plan that had not previously been reported.

  • Palantir net loss doubles, stock falls after earnings

    Palantir Technologies Inc. topped revenue expectations Tuesday morning while offering a better-than-expected top-line forecast for the current quarter, but shares fell in premarket trading after the company delivered a widening net loss.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Tech Futures Dive As Virgin Galactic Plunges 20% On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the split stock market rally continues. The Dow Jones industrials hit a new high, while tech stocks dived.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 2.6% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks under more pressure as investors weighed the risks that higher inflation during the pandemic recovery might weigh on high-growth names.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    Are we seeing some signs of danger in the markets? At first glance, it wouldn’t seem so. The S&P 500 is sitting just below its record high, as is the Dow Jones average. The big tech giants – Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft – all posted great results in their recent earnings reports. And yet, they are leading the declines in the NASDAQ. According to Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson, we’re in for a volatile ride, at least in the near-term. "With the S&P 500 making new highs every day, few seem worried... rather than getting excited about reopening, we are getting more concerned about execution risk and what’s already priced in,” Wilson noted. “Whatever correction the market experiences this year, we are likely to make higher highs next year. The goal as an investor is to navigate the... transition, avoid the stocks with the biggest drawdowns and be in position to capture the next leg." So, let’s take this advice, and look for ways to protect the portfolio in the short term while staking a position for the longer term. That’s a strategy which will naturally draw investors toward dividend stocks, the classic defensive play. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up two dividend players that combine a Strong Buy sentiment from Wall Street with a yield of at least 7%. Let's take a closer look. New Residential Investment (NRZ) We’ll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), since these companies have a reputation as solid dividend payers. That’s in part an artifact of their position in regard to tax regulation; they are required to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and the dividend is often a convenient vehicle for compliance. New Residential Investment is typical of its sector, holding a $6 billion investment portfolio, of which just over half is mortgage servicing rights. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, New Residential showed a net income of $301 million, up from $101 million at the end of Q4. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share; the payments totaled $82.9 million. At the declared rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents per common share, for a yield of 7.5%. This compares favorably to the ~2% yield found among S&P-listed companies. NRZ shares are up 77% in the past 12 months, gaining as the company switched from net losses at the height of the corona crisis to profitability in the last four quarters. To take advantage of the share appreciation, and to raise additional capital, the company announced a public offering of shares in April. The sale generated gross proceeds of $522.4 million on 51.7 million shares sold. The funds raised were used to acquire Caliber Home Loans, with plans to integrate the acquisition into NRZ’s wholly owned mortgage origination service. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of this year. Covering the stock for BTIG, analyst Eric Hagen writes: “[We] think the company has the capital to be acquisitive in bulk sales transactions as some originators potentially look to offload more thinly capitalized MSRs if origination volume slows more meaningfully. It confirmed the $500 million of capital raised in connection to the Caliber deal was about $0.15 dilutive to NAV, so book is around $11.20. The stock is less than 0.93x book, and about 6.5x forward earnings assuming a 15% ROTCE.” Hagen rates NRZ a Buy, and his $13 price target implies a 25% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Hagen’s track record, click here) Hagen is no outlier in his bullish opinion here. Of the 10 recent analyst commentaries on this stock, 9 recommend it to Buy, against a single Hold. The $12.69 average price target is almost as bullish as Hagen’s, and suggests an upside of ~22% from the current trading price of $10.38. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) We’ll switch gears now, and take a look at an energy company. Specifically, a midstream company. Enterprise Products Partners controls over 50,000 miles of pipelines, along with facilities capable of storing 160 million barrels worth of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. In addition, Enterprise has shipping terminals in the state of Texas, on the Gulf Coast. As the US economy has reopened, demand for fuel has increased – which in turn increased the flow of fuel through Enterprise’s system. The company’s financials have been rebounding since the second half of last year, and the recent 1Q21 report showed $9.1 billion at the top line, the best result in the last two years. EPS came in at 61 cents per share, flat year-over-year, but higher than the last three quarters. Enterprise declared a Q2 dividend of 45 cents per common share, the second quarter in a row at this level. The current payment is backed by the company’s $1.7 billion in distributable cash flow. The annualized payment of $1.80 per common share gives a yield of 7.7%. Among the bulls is Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins, who sets a Strong Buy rating on EPD shares, along with a $26 price target. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here) Backing his stance, Jenkins writes: “While Enterprise (EPD) has not been immune to energy industry challenges, the asset base has continued to show resilience in the difficult environment. Looking forward, EPD's unique combination of integration, balance sheet strength, and ROIC track record remains best in class, in our view. We see EPD as arguably best positioned to withstand the volatile landscape... This is a compelling opportunity for entry into ownership of one of the best positioned MLPs…” Overall, Wall Street’s analysts are sanguine about EPD’s path forward, as evidenced by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, supported by 8 Buy recommendations. The average price target, at $28.75, is more bullish than Jenkins’ and suggests a one-year growth potential of 24% for EPD. (See EPD’s stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Revenue Tops Estimates While Tech Stocks Sell Off

    Palantir stock fell as Q1 adjusted earnings met estimates while revenue topped targets. Palantir's revenue outlook came in above views, though software growth stocks continue to struggle.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points To Extend Win Streak; Nasdaq Drops As Tech Stocks Weigh

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 300 points to a new high, on track for its sixth straight advance. But the Nasdaq fell as tech stocks weighed.

  • Dow Jones Today, Nasdaq Slide As Tesla Leads Tech Stock Retreat; These 5 High RS Leaders In Buy Ranges

    Tesla and Apple fell hard, Nike led the Dow, but stock futures were poised for a sharp pullback at the starting bell on Tuesday.

  • Cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline

    David Nelson, Belpointe Chief Strategist, joined Yahoo Finance discuss cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline.

  • Biden’s plan to fully tax capital gains is good policy

    President Biden has proposed taxing capital gains like ordinary income for those with incomes over $1,000,000. In addition to paying for his agenda, this proposal will make the federal income tax fairer, by ensuring that the wealthy pay their appropriate share of the tax bill, and more efficient, by eliminating the incentive to transform high-taxed ordinary income to low-taxed or untaxed capital gains.

  • Gas Stations Run Dry as Pipeline Races to Recover From Hacking

    (Bloomberg) -- Gas stations along the U.S. East Coast are beginning to run out of fuel as North America’s biggest petroleum pipeline races to recover from a paralyzing cyberattack that has kept it shut for days.From Virginia to Florida and Alabama, stations are reporting that they’ve sold out of gasoline as supplies in the region dwindle and panic buying sets in. An estimated 7% of gas stations in Virginia were out of fuel as of late Monday, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan.The White House said in a statement it is monitoring the situation and directing government agencies to help alleviate any shortages. Colonial Pipeline Co. said it’s manually operating a segment of the pipeline running from North Carolina to Maryland and expects to substantially restore all service by the weekend.The Colonial pipeline has been shut down since late Friday. On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation pointed the finger at a ransomware gang known as DarkSide. While President Joe Biden stopped short of blaming the Kremlin for the attack, he said “there is evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.”Colonial Chief Executive Officer Joe Blount and a top lieutenant assured Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk and state-level officials that the company has complete operational control of the pipeline and won’t restart shipments until the ransomware has been neutralized.The dwindling supplies come just as the nation’s energy industry was preparing to meet stronger fuel demand from summer travel. Americans are once again commuting to the office and booking flights after a year of restrictions. Depending on the duration of the disruption, retail prices could spike, further stoking fears of inflation as commodity prices rally worldwide.The U.S. East Coast is losing around 1.2 million barrels a day of gasoline supply due to the disruption, according to a note from industry consultant FGE.In Asheville, North Carolina, Aubrey Clements, a clerk at an Exxon Mobil station answered the phone with “Hello, I’m currently out of gas.” The Marathon gas station in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, had roughly two dozen cars waiting to fuel up, said an employee there. Drivers pulling into a station with a sign offering unleaded gasoline for $2.649 per gallon in Manning, South Carolina, were met with pumps covered in yellow and red “out of service” bags.Shortages are also hitting the aviation industry, forcing American Airlines Group Inc. to add additional stops to two long-haul flights originating from Charlotte, North Carolina. Airlines flying out of Philadelphia International Airport are burning through jet-fuel reserves and the airport has enough to last “a couple of weeks,’ a spokeswoman said.In an 18-minute virtual meeting, Blount said Colonial is working with refiners, marketers and retailers to prevent shortages, according to a person involved with the meeting who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the discussion. The pipeline serves 90 U.S. military installations and 26 oil refineries, the person said.The shutdown has prompted frenzied moves by traders and retailers to secure alternative supplies. Oil tanker charter rates skyrocketed in the U.S. with refiners scrambling for ships to store fuel that has nowhere to go.Emergency shipments of gasoline and diesel from Texas are already on the way to Atlanta and other southeastern cities via trucks, and at least two Gulf Coast refineries began trimming output amid expectations that supplies will begin backing up in the nation’s oil-refining nexus.The national average retail gasoline price rose to $2.967 a gallon on Monday, a 2.4% increase from Friday, according to AAA. The premium for wholesale gasoline in the New York area expanded to its widest in three months.Gasoline futures that initially surged as much as 4.2% earlier this week have since declined. Futures prices had gained more than 50% this year, helped by the recovery from the pandemic.The event is just the latest example of critical infrastructure being targeted by ransomware. Hackers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate essential services such as electric grids and hospitals. The escalating threats prompted the White House to respond last month with a plan to increase security at utilities and their suppliers. Pipelines are a specific concern because of the central role they play in the U.S. economy.Ransomware cases involve hackers seeding networks with malicious software that encrypts the data and leaves the machines locked until the victims pay the extortion fee. This would be the biggest attack of its kind on a U.S. fuel pipeline.DarkSide said in a post on the dark web that it wasn’t to blame and hinted that an affiliate group may have been behind the attack. The group promised to do a better job of screening customers that buy its malware.Government officials haven’t advised Colonial on whether it ought to pay the ransom, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said during a briefing.Learn more about how emergency powers can counter fuel-supply disruptions.“It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort right now,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “We are working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren’t disruptions in supply.”The White House pulled together an inter-agency task force to address the breach, including exploring options for lessening its impact, according to an official. Biden can invoke an array of emergency powers to ensure supplies keep flowing to big cities and airports along the East Coast.Some rules curbing domestic transportation of fuel have been eased to help deal with any shortages. That doesn’t extend to waiving the Jones Act, a measure that would allow foreign tankers to help shuffle more petroleum products between U.S. ports.The Northeast can secure gasoline shipments from Europe but it will come at an increasing cost the longer the pipeline stays shut. In the meantime, fuel producers including Marathon Petroleum Corp. are weighing alternatives for how to ship their products to the Northeast.Landlocked cities face the greatest danger of fuel shortages compared with those with access to water-borne deliveries, said Steve Boyd, senior managing director at Houston-based distributor Sun Coast Resources Inc. If the pipeline remains down for many more days, he’s anticipating a “massive surge” in orders.(Adds Virginia situation in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood deserves 'close look' from SEC: Elizabeth Warren

    Progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she supports new SEC rules that would apply to Robinhood. Such regulations should impose disclosure requirements regarding its use of customer data and trades, as well as address the heart of "what business models ought to be permissible" to ensure stabile and transparent markets, Warren said.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower as inflation fears prompt tech sell-off

    Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. Industrial and healthcare shares limited the Dow's decline but the blue-chip average reversed course late in the session to snap a three-day streak of record closing highs. "The market leadership is not doing all that well this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

  • The U.K. Deficit That Risks Cutting the Pound’s Rally Short

    (Bloomberg) -- A hole in Britain’s finances is starting to worry economists and stoke concerns about the pound. This time, the vast budget deficit created by the pandemic is not the issue.The focus is gradually shifting to the current-account shortfall, the difference between money coming into the U.K. and money going out. The gap is forecast to reach its widest since World War II this year as Britain grapples with post-Brexit ties with the European Union and an imports-fueled rebound from the pandemic.That will test the willingness of foreign investors to keep on funding the spending habits of the nation by buying British assets. Data on Wednesday will likely show that the U.K. had one of its biggest trade deficits on record in the first full quarter since completing the withdrawal deal with the EU.“A big jump in the trade deficit can put into question whether it can be sustained by capital flows,” said Sonali Punhani, European Economist at Credit Suisse. “This can increase the premium investors demand to invest in U.K. assets.”The deficit is adding to the longer-term risks gathering over the pound, which also include the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. While the currency has rallied this year amid a brightening economic outlook, strategists say further significant gains are unlikely.The current-account gap, which also includes flows of investment income, may almost double to 6.4% of economic output this year, according to the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog. The forecast reflects an export performance hobbled by Brexit and strong demand for foreign-made goods as the economy rebounds at pace from the pandemic.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s well known that the U.K. is a serial borrower from the rest of the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering earlier and more quickly than the rest of the world is the U.K.’s current account deficit widens even further as export growth lags imports. That’s likely to catch the eye of investors if the U.K.’s recovery proceeds as expected.”-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.The Bank of England, which upgraded the U.K.’s economic outlook significantly last week, predicts an 8.5% surge in imports and almost no growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says Britain will have the biggest shortfall among major industrial nations.In recent years, Britain has had no problems funding the gap. Foreigners attracted by a robust legal and financial systems and the prospect of decent investment returns have proved eager buyers of British firms and high-end London properties. They also bought U.K. equities and debt.While they may continue to regard the U.K. as a good bet -- the economy is forecast to outgrow its major peers this year -- Brexit has raised some awkward questions.The U.K. is no longer part of the EU single market, access to which was a key reason for many firms choosing to invest in Britain.The government also appears to have jettisoned the idea of trying to lure investors by turning Britain into a “Singapore of Europe” with low taxes and light-touch regulation. In his March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen in half a century, with businesses bearing the brunt, in an effort to rein in the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said Britain can no longer count on being a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment, with neither the pound nor U.K. equities currently trading at cheap levels.“There is no strong reason to think there will be a flood of foreign capital inflows looking to pick up bargains,” said RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.Cole sees the pound falling to $1.25 and 91 pence per euro by the end of this year and weakening further in 2022. Sterling is currently at $1.41 and 86 pence per euro.To be sure, large current-account deficits do not hold the fear they did in past decades, when crises were precipitated by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by exhausting gold and currency reserves. The 1967 devaluation of the pound that humiliated Harold Wilson’s Labour government followed years of balance of payments problems.Now the pound floats freely, meaning that the exchange rate can fall to a level where foreign investors once again find British assets attractive, sparing Britain an abrupt funding crisis.With British assets owned by foreigners now worth around six times the size of the economy, an adjustment may not be without pain, however. Cole at RBC points out that recent inflows have shifted toward loans and deposits -- “hot money” that could quickly leave the country if sentiment on Britain soured.“Seemingly unsustainable deficits can be sustained for a very long period and they don’t seem to matter until they do matter,” he said on Monday. “When they do, nothing else seems to matter.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's now-defunct 1MDB state fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Coutts & Co to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed. 1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from a Swiss-based Coutts unit, and interest payments from all of them, according to the lawsuit. Malaysia's finance ministry said on Monday that 1MDB and a former unit had filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding the fund and its ex-subsidiary.

  • Dollar Back to Where It Began the Year as Rally Burns Out

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s back to square one for the dollar.Friday’s worse-than-expected U.S. employment data saw the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index drop decisively below its 2021 uptrend, putting it back to little changed for the year. The biggest one-day slide in five months has also put the greenback at risk of a further decline toward the lowest since February 2018.The data miss is the latest blow to the world’s reserve currency after its first-quarter revival was snuffed out by retreating Treasury yields, improving sentiment toward economies outside the U.S., and a dovish Federal Reserve. The dollar gauge has fallen almost 14% from a record high set last March, and the likes of JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price are predicting more losses ahead as the global economy recovers.“We continue to see the ‘peaking U.S. exceptionalism’ narrative playing out through a weaker dollar over time,” Citigroup Inc. strategists including Ebrahim Rahbari in New York wrote in a note. That’s thanks to “views on a dovish Fed, benign risk appetite and a global recovery,” they said.The Swedish krone, Swiss franc and New Zealand dollar are leading gains in Group-of-10 currencies versus the dollar this quarter. In emerging markets, the Brazilian real, Czech koruna and Polish zloty have advanced the most against the greenback.Short BetsThe dollar’s reversal gives some vindication to Wall Street bears who predicted a weaker currency in January, but were left scrambling to cover short positions when better-than-expected U.S. data pushed up Treasury yields. That move has also faded with benchmark yields down about 18 basis points from their 1.77% high in March, denting one of the biggest appeals of the greenback.Betting against the U.S. currency is now back in vogue, with aggregate net short positions versus major peers climbing back to about $10 billion last week from $4 billion in mid-April, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bearish bets totaled almost $31 billion in January.“We expect the dollar to weaken further, given its diminishing appeal as a safe-haven currency as long as the global economic picture and risk appetite improve further,” UniCredit S.p.A. strategist Roberto Mialich in Milan wrote in a note Friday.(Adds FX performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investor Legal & General backs activist in Exxon proxy battle

    Britain's biggest asset manager, Legal & General, on Tuesday said it will vote for an activist hedge fund's board slate at Exxon Mobil's shareholder meeting later this month, fueling a pitched fight over the oil major's future. Top U.S. oil producer Exxon is battling hedge fund Engine No. 1 over four seats on its 12-member board and the direction of the company. The fund has criticized Exxon's poor returns, spending on fossil fuels and lack of clear plans for the energy transition.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month looked set to continue on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund slipped in pre-market trading and assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 4% as of 7:35 a.m. New York time. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a decline that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 6.7% in the premarket. Roku Inc. and Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, each dropped around 5%.The stock rotation out of speculative tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s ETFs, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the firm favors in companies with often unproven technologies.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record.Meanwhile, short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My boyfriend’s brother gave me $6K to buy a house 12 years ago. It rose 128% in value. How much extra should I give him back?

    ‘I bought the house for $125,000 and it is now worth approximately $285,000, with a total owed of $185,000.’