U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.12
    +2.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.37
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    28.34
    +0.07 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4137
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1900
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,860.70
    -2,198.36 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.01
    -2.91 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     
Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as tech shares steady

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
Stock futures traded slightly higher Monday evening after falling during the regular session, with technology stocks underperforming and dragging the Nasdaq lower as inflation concerns persisted. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 were a tick above the flat line, after the index posted its first decline in three days during Monday's regular trading day. Dow and Nasdaq futures also opened in the green. 

Technology stocks renewed a run of underperformance after a brief rebound late last week, with concerns over rising prices and inflation threatening to weigh on valuations of high-growth stocks. The information technology sector has increased just 3.4% for the year-to-date through Monday's close, far underperforming the broader index's 10.8% gain over that time period and coming in as the worst performer of the index's 11 sectors. Last year, the information technology sector was the biggest outperformer. 

"Markets have basically made inflation the battleground issue for determining whether or not it's really this rotation trade that'll win out the rest of this year, or whether it's the tech and growth stocks that won out last year," James Liu, Clearnomics founder and CEO, told Yahoo Finance on Friday. "You've seen this bounce back and forth throughout the course of this year." 

"Right now what you're seeing with inflation are those base effects. Everyone is calling those transitory. You're seeing supply and demand issues in certain sectors," he added. "But what we're really not seeing is what we would usually call monetary inflation, which is what you saw in the 1970s and 1980s, and that's really where really big inflation protection in your portfolio really comes into play. So for us, right now we think it pays for investors to stay invested and to basically look out for the second half of this rotation trade for this rest of this year." 

Other strategists said technology shares may get some respite in the near-term after a difficult start to 2021. 

"We actually think tech is going to recover a little bit now that we're past that strong inflation data and past the early part of the month where you've got a lot of economic data in the U.S.," Stuart Kaiser, UBS head of equity derivatives research, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. 

"Sequencing-wise, tech was under pressure, it stabilized a bit during earnings and then it came under renewed pressure once that inflation data came out," he added. "What we're thinking [and] hoping is that now that that inflation data's been digested a bit last week, that will give tech a little bit of room to recover over the next four to six weeks." 

On Tuesday, investors are set to receive new data on the housing market in the form of the Commerce Department's April housing starts and building permits report. New home-building is expected to have pulled back in April after surging in March, with materials shortages starting to weigh on construction activity. Consensus economists are looking to see that housing starts dipped 2.1% month-on-month in April, following a 19.4% jump in March. 

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open higher 

Here were the main moves in markets ahead of the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,161.25, up 3.5 points or 0.08%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,306.00, up 50 points or 0.15%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,317.00, up 13.5 points or 0.1%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

