U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,195.99
    +7.86 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,323.05
    +10.59 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,738.00
    +80.82 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.27
    +43.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.16
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.28 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4120
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1300
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,616.27
    +869.23 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.38
    -11.23 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     
Stocks traded slightly higher Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation. Technology stocks outperformed and the Nasdaq rose, while the S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly above the flat line.

Investors this week have continued to contemplate prospects that higher inflation during the post-pandemic recovery will ultimately curb the extent of the rebound in economic activity and rally in stock prices. New data Tuesday showed consumer confidence dipped in April even as more social distancing standards were lifted, with the decline coming in part as consumers took note of rising price pressures. 

“I do think we’ve been in this consolidation phase, really since early April. That’s when we started a new phase in this market cycle, the first one [was] that recovery in stay-at-home stocks from March to November last year, the second phase was the reopening phase from November to March,” Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance. “Now we’re moving beyond the recovery and focusing on the expansion up ahead. And we haven’t had a lot of new data on this recently, so it makes sense to see stocks consolidate.”

“What we’ll start to see over the next few months is for growth to peak and then slowly moderate,” she added. “That’s still a constructive backdrop for stocks. It’s just that the actual sector selection, company selection becomes a lot more important. And the focus is increasingly on inflation rather than real growth, and ways to hedge upside risks to inflation in this new cycle.”

But at least as it relates to monetary policy, a short-lived jump in inflation would not spur the Federal Reserve to immediately wind down its crisis-era support, numerous U.S. central bank officials recently reassured market participants. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo Finance that "there will come a time in upcoming meetings" when the central bank would discuss scaling back asset purchases, but that "it is going to depend on the flow of data" – reaffirming the Fed is not on a set timeline when it came to rolling back policies that have supported the economic recovery and asset prices.

Stocks traded choppily as investors weighed these and other Fed comments against a mixed batch of economic data, which has offered unclear signals as to whether investors need be immediately disquieted by inflationary pressures. But as many strategists have said, the rise in inflation and eventually in interest rates will be an inevitable part of the recovery. 

“You’re fighting the Fed actually if you think inflation’s going to get lower than that," Greg Staples, head of fixed income North America at DWS Group, told Yahoo Finance, referring to the Fed's stated goal of letting inflation run moderately above 2%. "[Fed Chair Jerome Powell] is really going to do everything he possibly can to stimulate it. And when the economy is overheating, you’re talking about potentially 6% growth in the first quarter, maybe 10% growth in the second quarter. We’ve got a lot of momentum here."

"He’s continuing to add stimulus on the monetary side, and then with Congress and the infrastructure plan on the fiscal side," he added. "So we think everything’s on a go for continued growth. And ultimately, that’s going to lead to stable more stable and systemic higher inflation, which will ultimately lead to higher rates."

4:06 p.m. ET: Stocks drift higher, technology shares outperform as traders shake off inflation concerns

Here were the main moves in markets as of 4:06 p.m. ET:

2:00 p.m. ET: Bezos says Amazon's Andy Jassy will take over as CEO on July 5

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that Andy Jassy will formally take over as CEO of the e-commerce giant on July 5. The announcement came during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. 

Amazon previously announced in February that Bezos would be stepping down as CEO later this year, and that Jassy, current head of Amazon Web Services cloud computing segment and long-time Amazon employee, would take over. Bezos is set to become executive chairman following the transition. 

1:55 p.m. ET: Stocks mixed, Nasdaq outperforms 

Here's where markets were trading as of 1:55 p.m. ET:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +4.56 (+0.11%) to 4,192.69

  • Dow (^DJI):+3.31 (+0.01%) to 34,315.77

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +60.09 (+0.44%) to 13,717.43

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.04 (+0.06%) to $66.11 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$4.80 (-0.25%) to $1,893.20 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.2 bps to yield 1.576%

12:08 p.m. ET: 'We still remain very positive on Europe': Strategist 

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios outside of U.S. equities may find some opportunities still to be found in European stocks, with prospects of a strong recovery in the euro area increasing alongside a pick-up in vaccinations, some strategists said. 

"Coming into the year, we had a tilt toward value segments of global equity markets, and that meant that we’ve had a relatively high allocation to European equities as well as in areas like Japan," Supriya Menon, Pictet Asset Management senior multi-asset strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "We’ve pared back Japan since then, but we still remain very positive on Europe and the euro area in particular."

"A few reasons for that: One is still there’s a valuation argument for Europe against the U.S., even if that gap has converged a bit as Europe has been the best-performing region among major reasons this year," she added. "But what we’re seeing now is increasing confidence in the recovery in Europe as the pace of vaccinations has ticked up markedly. We’re increasingly confident that the Europeans should be able to vaccinate say 70% of their population by the summer, at least with one dose. And that means that we’re more and more confident about the pace of the reopening.”

Menon added that less pressure has been seen in input prices for services in Europe, suggesting the region may not be experiencing as widespread inflationary concerns as has been the case in the U.S.

11:01 a.m. ET: Ford shares leap after company says it will increase EV investment to $30 billion by 2025

Ford (F) announced on Wednesday that it is upping its investment in electric vehicles, sending shares soaring as the automaker boosts its spending in the burgeoning EV space. 

Ford said it will spend more than $30 billion by 2025 on "accelerating investments and increasing planned total spending on electrification, including battery development," the company said in a statement Wednesday. This marks a 36% increase from the $22 billion the company planned on EV spending previously. 

Ford also expects 40% of its global vehicle volume will be fully electric by 2030. The F-150 Lightning, the company's all-electric version of its lucrative pick-up, has already amassed 70,000 customer reservations since it was unveiled last week, the company added. 

Shares of Ford jumped more than 8.5% in New York trading, adding to a year-to-date gain of 46% through Tuesday's close. 

9:40 a.m. ET: Dick's Sporting Goods shares jump 11% after company posts record quarterly earnings, raises guidance

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) jumped more than 11% after the company posted record first-quarter profit, with a surge in consumer spending and demand for in-person, outdoor activities driving strong results at the retailer. 

First-quarter net sales rose 119% over last year and 52% over the same period in 2019 to reach $2.92 billion. These sales results drove first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to $3.41, far exceeding estimates for $1.15. The company also raised its full-year earnings per share outlook to between $7.05 and $7.68 on an unadjusted basis, sharply increasing this guidance from the $3.81 to $4.55 per share seen previously. 

"The strength of our diverse category portfolio, supply chain, technology capabilities and omni-channel execution helped us continue to capitalize on strong consumer demand across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle. We also saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled," Lauren Hobart, Dick's Sporting Goods president and CEO, said in a press statement. "Looking ahead, we remain very enthusiastic about our business and are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook."

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher

Here's where markets were trading as of 9:31 a.m. ET: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +6.86 (+0.16%) to 4,194.99

  • Dow (^DJI):+64.42 (+0.19%) to 34,376.88

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +47.97 (+0.38%) to 13,708.75

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.67 (-1%) to $65.40 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$5.50 (+0.29%) to $1,903.50 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.5 bps to yield 1.569%

8:41 a.m. ET: Amazon agrees to purchase MGM in $8.45 billion deal

Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday that it has agreed to purchase the Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for $8.45 billion, confirming days of media reports over the potential deal. The purchase is set to help bolster Amazon's streaming business as a competitor to other major players in the space like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). MGM's library includes films such as the "James Bond" series, "Silence of the Lambs," and "The Pink Panther," as well as shows including "The Handmaid's Tale."

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. "It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Shares of Amazon were up 0.7% in early trading following the announcement. 

8:32 a.m. ET: Mortgage applications declined 4.2% last week, with homebuyers held back by 'lack of homes for sale and rapidly increasing home prices': MBA 

Mortgage applications slid by the most since early April last week, with a decline in refinances dragging down overall loan volumes even as purchases ticked up for another week.

The Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) weekly market composite index for mortgage applications fell 4.2% during the week ended May 21. This followed a 1.2% rise during the prior week. The drop came as refinances fell by 7% week-on-week, bringing refinance volume down 9% from the same week last year. Purchases, however, were up 1% week-on-week on an unadjusted basis, though purchase applications were down 4% from the same week last year. 

“Mortgage applications decreased last week as mortgage rates increased to 3.18%," Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a press statement. “While purchase activity was around 4% lower than a year ago, the comparison is to last spring’s large upswing in activity as pandemic-related lockdowns lifted. Demand is robust throughout the country, but homebuyers continue to be held back by the lack of homes for sale and rapidly increasing home prices.”

7:21 a.m. ET: Wednesday: Stock futures extend overnight gains, look to reverse Tuesday's losses

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,199.00, +13.5 points (+0.32%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,358.00, +87 points (+0.25%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,706.50, +50.25 points (+0.37%)

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.13 (-0.2%) to $65.94 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$10.30 (+0.54%) to $1,908.30 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.5 bps to yield 1.569%

6:17 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures advance

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,189.00, +3.5 points (+0.08%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,301.00, +30.00 points (+0.09%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,668.50, +12.25 points (+0.09%)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • ‘The setup for the stock market is strong’: Portfolio Manager

    John Petrides, Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss moves in the bond market and interest rates concerns.

  • Wall Street impatiently waits for inflation to pass: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

  • George Floyd aftermath: Here's what to do if you're Black and stopped by police, says civil rights attorney

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, attorney for Floyd’s family, says Black parents must give their children a different set of guidelines.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    You don’t have to pay three-digit sums to find compelling investing opportunities. It’s time to look outside the box at some cheap stocks top analysts are cheering right now. Among the stocks that are getting the thumbs up are three that show a strongly attractive profile for retail investors: an initial price below $10 per share, a Strong Buy rating from the Street, and a triple digit upside potential. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up these stocks and find out what else makes them so compelling. Let's take a closer look. RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) The first stock we’re looking at, RedHill Biopharma, is a biopharmaceutical firm that focuses its research efforts on gastrointestinal illnesses. The company has an active product line – 6 drug candidates at the clinical stage of research and development, and three products with approval in the US or globally and now in the commercialization process. The three drugs with approval are Movantik, a treatment for opioid-induced constipation (a common side effect) which is approved for use globally but excluding Europe, Canada, and Israel; Talicia, a treatment for H. pylori infection (a common cause of stomach ulcers) which received FDA approval in November of 2019; and Aemcolo, a treatment for ‘traveler’ diarrhea, which has a license for exclusive use in the US. These three drugs saw growth in prescriptions and market share during 2020, and in the full-year results RedHill reported top line revenues of $64 million with a gross profit of $27.5 million. In March of this year, the company reported having $100 million in cash on hand. Having plenty of cash and a profitable product line puts RedHill in a solid position to continue its development activities. The company has several novel therapeutics in the pipeline as potential treatments for COVID-19. These include Opaganib, which is in an ongoing Phase 2/3 study on hospitalized patients; RHB-107, which is also in an ongoing Phase 2/3 study, but for non-hospitalized patients. The clinical pipeline also includes RHB-204, which is in a Phase 3 trial as a treatment for pulmonary NTM disease. All of this caught the attention of analyst Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright, who titled his initiation of coverage report on this stock, ‘A Trifecta of Products With a Pipeline Punch.’ "From our vantage point, RedHill is building the next leading gastroenterology-focused specialty pharmaceuticals franchise in the U.S. market, while also advancing an extensive pipeline of rapidly-maturing drug candidates in an array of fields including oncology, respiratory conditions and infectious disease," Selvaraju noted. The analyst continued, "In our view, Movantik, Talicia and Aemcolo alone could generate peak annual sales of $1.1B by 2028. Opaganib, upamostat and RHB-204—the only components of RedHill's extensive pipeline that we currently model—could contribute over $400M in revenue in the early 2030s, with RHB-204 potentially providing a durable long-term revenue stream beyond 2040 if pending patent claims are issued. We believe, therefore, that total sales of the products that we forecast could enable RedHill to sustain a >$1B revenue base for a lengthy period of time." In line with his optimistic take, Selvaraju rates RDHL a Buy, along with a $23 price target. This target suggests the stock will be changing hands for a 231% premium a year from now. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, based on all the above factors, Wall Street analysts are thoroughly impressed with RDHL. It boasts 100% Street support, or 4 Buy ratings in the last three months, making the consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are selling for $6.94 each, and the average target of $20.50 indicates a possible upside of 195% by next year. (See RDHL stock analysis on TipRanks) Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) The next stock, Freeline Therapeutics, is working on gene therapies for debilitating, chronic diseases, including bleeding disorders. The company has four drugs in the development pipeline, two as treatments for hemophilia, one for Fabry disease, and one for Gaucher disease. Freeline follows a proprietary liver-based investigational gene therapy approach in its research. Three of the company’s drug candidates are in clinical trials. FLT190, under investigation as a treatment for Fabry disease, is in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding study, with data expected to be presented before the end of this year. FLT201 is also in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding study, for Gaucher disease. This study is expected to be in the clinic before the end of this year. Finally, FLT180a, a drug candidate under investigation as a treatment for hemophilia B, is in a Phase 1/2 dose-confirmation study, and is on track to initiate trial sites by year’s end. Among the bulls is H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio who is upbeat about the prospects for the company's Gaucher program. "With limited competition, we believe the Gaucher program is Freeline's most valuable program... Freeline presented positive data at the WORLD Symposium... We believe that these data suggest FLT201 may be able to deliver sustained GCase expression in difficult-to-reach tissues. Furthermore, we believe learnings from data generated in humans to-date in the FLT180a and FLT190 programs, particularly around dosing and immune suppression, could help accelerate the FLT201 program... We estimate FLT201 could generate aggregate revenues of more than $8B; risk-adjusted, we estimate this program is worth $12/share," Trucchio explained. The analyst summed up, "We believe a recent sell-off in FRLN shares... has created a compelling buying opportunity ahead of data updates on FLT180a, FLT190, and FLT201." To this end, Driscoll rates FRLN a Buy along with a $30 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential upside of ~257% could be in the cards. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Trucchio is not alone in taking a bullish view here; there are 6 recent reviews of this stock and all are positive, making for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $8.41 with an average price target of $24.50 implying an upside of 191%. (See FRLN stock analysis on TipRanks) Clene (CLNN) Last but not least is Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing a unique track in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, and underlying factor in many neurological conditions. The company is developing bioenergetic nanocatalysts, a new class of drugs, to ‘jump start’ neurorepair through an energy-enhancing bioenergetic catalysis. In short, the company’s approach is to improve bio functions at the cellular level, so that the body can repair itself. Clene has four drug candidates it its pipeline. The leading one, CNN-Au8, is described as a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the central nervous system. CNN-Au8 is undergoing several concurrent clinical trials, including a Phase 3 trial for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease. All of these are progressive, chronic, degenerative conditions of the neuromuscular system. The Phase 3 trial of CNN-Au8 reached the 50% enrollment milestone during Q1. Full enrollment is expected before the end of this year, and topline data is expected to become available during 1H22. Further updates on the company’s various other clinical trial programs are scheduled for later this year. This company went public in December of last year through a SPAC merger transaction. The merger, with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited brought proceeds of $31.9 million, and saw CLNN shares debut on the NASDAQ on December 31 at $9.01 per share. Covering CLNN for Cantor Fitzgerald, analyst Charles Duncan set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $22 price target that indicates room for ~129% share appreciation from the current $9.63 share price. (To watch Duncan’s track record, click here) “We see the non-specificity of ‘Au8 as a positive for broad applicability to a range of diseases in which oxidative stress and metabolic dysfunction is a key driver of pathophysiology. In addition, although crystalline gold has long been thought to have metabolic activity, it is not until we’ve seen the convergence of deeply scientific knowledge of nanocrystal technology with management capabilities in neurobiology and drug development, that we’ve been compelled to consider the therapeutic potential of gold in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases," Duncan opined. The analyst added, "Clene owns patented technology which enables gold nanocrystals to form into specific shapes that are particularly conducive to facilitating nanocatalytic activity and filtering toxic particles from the gold surface to drive differentiated clinical profile, potentially opening the door to broad deployment within medicine.” In its short time on the public markets, CLNN has attracted 4 analyst reviews – and all are positive, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. The stock has an average price target of $22.25, suggesting a 131% one-year upside from current levels. (See CLNN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The 5 craziest moments in Dow's 125-year history

    The Dow is now 125 years old. Here are the biggest five days ever in its history.

  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining, Echoing China, After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury’s Batchelder Aims to Bolster IRS, Opposes Digital Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Treasury Department’s tax policy efforts pledged to work with lawmakers on a bipartisan basis and be a strong advocate for the Internal Revenue Service.Lily Batchelder, Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary for tax policy, appeared before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday, where she promised to address concerns from both Republicans and Democrats.Batchelder told Senator Mike Crapo, the committee’s top Republican that she shares his concern about the proliferation of digital services taxes targeting American companies, adding that she has “a bias against taxes that target a specific industry.”She also told Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, that she would work to draft legislation on Biden’s proposal to tax asset transfers at death that would include exemptions for family farms, as the president as proposed.Batchelder at the confirmation hearing also pledged to help bolster the Internal Revenue Service, which has struggled in recent years with budget cuts. She said she is committed to implementing the expanded child tax credit and improving taxpayer services -- both key priorities for Democrats including Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senator Sherrod Brown.She said the IRS should update estimates of the tax gap -- the difference between the amount of taxes owed and what the IRS actually collects -- more frequently and perhaps annually. The IRS’s last official estimate covered the years 2011 to 2013 and unofficial projections have shown that tax evasion has increased greatly since then. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday introduced legislation that would require annual tax gap estimates.At the same hearing, Nellie Liang, Biden’s pick to oversee the $21 trillion market for Treasury securities, signaled that one of her top priorities will be to scrutinize the market following last year’s brief investor panic and consider changes that will help it better withstand turmoil.“It is critical that we ensure that the Treasury market operates well in periods of stress,” Liang, the nominee for Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, said in prepared testimony she delivered Tuesday for the confirmation hearing.“If confirmed, I will endeavor to provide an assessment of changes in this market that have arisen from technological advances and shifts in market participants’ behavior, and recommend policies, as needed, to ensure a resilient Treasury securities market,” she said.The Treasuries market was shaken in March 2020 as parts of the economy shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stoking fears of a depression and a global rush for dollar cash. While Treasuries are normally a safe haven in times of crisis, many institutional investors rushed to sell even those holdings to obtain cash, causing a liquidity crunch in what is typically the world’s most liquid market.Before joining the Treasury Department early this year as an adviser to Secretary Janet Yellen, Liang co-authored a paper that proposed “serious consideration” be given to mandating a wider role for central clearing in the Treasuries market as a partial solution.A former director of the Federal Reserve’s division of financial stability, Liang is also expected to lead other financial regulatory efforts, though she offered only vague hints at her other priorities in her testimony.“While our dynamic financial system spurs growth, it can also lead to significant regulatory gaps over time,” she said in the prepared remarks. “I will work to ensure that we are adopting policies that recognize these changes, to ensure consumers and investors are informed and protected, and risks to financial stability are mitigated.”Batchelder and Liang appeared alongside two other nominees to fill top posts at the Treasury: Benjamin Harris for economic policy and Jonathan Davidson for legislative affairs.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc will offer a 51% funding contribution ratio, while the wealth management unit of ICBC will offer 49%, the Chinese bank said in a exchange filing. The joint venture is "to create a world-class asset management business," said Goldman Sachs in an emailed statement to Reuters, as it "will combine Goldman Sachs Asset Management's expertise in investment and risk management with ICBC's strong brand recognition and unparalleled access to retail and institutional clients across China."

  • Quant Pioneer Dimensional Buys Bonds That Ray Dalio Hates

    (Bloomberg) -- A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk.Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning adviser Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.Fama-inspired research spanning decades of market history over thousands of securities shows longer-dated bonds have plenty to offer now that forward rates are on the march. Thank the combination of a steepening U.S. yield curve and the rising compensation for holding long-term Treasuries, or the term premium.All that is spurring the allocation models that guide David Booth-founded Dimensional to flash buy signals across the asset class.The Austin, Texas-based manager’s conviction adds to the Wall Street divide over the world’s biggest bond market as inflation breaks out and debt burdens swell.“Rising interest rates do not automatically imply a negative return for a bond,” said Dave Plecha, the global head of fixed income at Dimensional, which has some $650 billion in assets overall. “We develop portfolios with higher expected returns than the benchmark and over the years we’ve delivered on that.”Treasuries have taken big hit this year thanks to a sharper-than-expected economic rebound spurred by the rollout of vaccines for Covid 19. While Federal Reserve officials insist inflation will prove transitory, data this month showed U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009. The market-derived outlook for consumer price growth over the next decade, or the breakeven rate, is around 2.4%. In last year’s pandemic crash, it hit as low as 0.47%.That’s prompted the likes of Bridgewater Associates founder Dalio to lambaste the safety of Treasuries and tout the hedging potential of Bitcoin as an alternative, with onetime debt king Bill Gross also among naysayers.But finance legend and Dimensional consultant Fama isn’t buying it.“Companies and governments are issuing tons of debt and they’re all getting snapped up,” said the professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in an interview. “Investors are still buying a lot of bonds.”While the selloff in U.S. government debt has retreated this quarter, the yield curve, as measured by the gap between two- and 10-year yields, remains near the steepest in over five years. The 10-year term premium -- the compensation for the risk of holding longer-dated U.S. debt over rolling shorter-maturity securities -- turned positive in February for the first time since 2018.These moves have increased forward rates, or the expected returns derived from current yields and the interest-rate curve. To Dimensional, that’s a sure-fire signal that longer-dated bonds today offer richer rewards.As a result the firm is running higher interest-rate risk, or duration, than the benchmarks in its core strategy allocations.This includes the some $13 billion DFA Investment Grade Portfolio, which has beaten 80% of its peers over the past three years with an annual return of 6.19%, though it’s underperformed over the past year, according to Bloomberg data. The $6.6 billion DFA Inflation-Protected Securities Portfolio has surpassed 90% of peers with an annual return of 7.08% over the past three.Dimensional’s approach differs from discretionary investors who like to dissect an issuer’s business and model the monetary cycle, and also other fixed-income quants that fixate on factors like quality. It’s all part and parcel of the firm’s old-school philosophy that efficient markets reward investors for risk.In stocks, Dimensional has never wavered from its faith in the value strategy, which the firm helped bring to the masses through its network of financial advisors. After the factor underperformed for almost a decade, that faith is finally being rewarded once again.Pretty PremiumsLooking at past prices as an allocation guide may be beside the point if Wall Street bears are right that Treasuries are in uncharted territory. A surge in inflation could dramatically erode the value of future bond payments, severely undermining potential future returns.But to Plecha in Santa Monica, California, sticking to tried-and-tested rules over the long haul is preferable to trading on unknowable existential bets.“Fama’s work shows that, on average, when yield curves are upwardly sloped, you can expect larger premiums for moving out the curve,” he said. “That tells us to go out and extend duration and collect them.”(Adds market-derived inflation expectations in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.