U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,185.25
    -7.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,288.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,648.25
    -52.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    -0.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    27.67
    -0.21 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    -1.03 (-5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4175
    +0.0057 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1500
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,577.38
    -248.31 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.78
    +13.17 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.04
    -16.89 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower ahead of economic data

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open Thursday morning, giving back some gains as traders awaited another batch of economic data including new weekly jobless claims.

Contracts on the S&P 500 ticked below the flat line, while those the Nasdaq were also slightly lower. A day earlier, technology stocks were the leaders, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a gain of 0.6%. Dow futures fluctuated between small gains and losses.

Shares of work-from-home software stocks Okta (OKTA) and Workday (WDAY) fell in late trading despite posting first-quarter results that beat estimates, with Okta announcing the departure of its chief financial officer. Nvidia (NVDA) shares were also off slightly despite posting estimates-topping first-quarter results, as the semiconductor company signaled chip shortages would likely constrain supply in the second half of the year. 

The broader stock indexes have drifted this week, with volatility subsiding as investors awaited more economic data that might signal whether inflation would lead to a sustained jump in prices for consumers and producers and push rates higher. This could in turn weigh on stock valuations and put the brakes on the stock rally since last year's lows. 

"Inflation has gone from being on no one's radar screen maybe five years ago as a lead concern, to now being at the absolute forefront as you see the economy rebound off of COVID lows," Todd Jablonski, chief investment officer at Principal Global Asset Allocation, told Yahoo Finance. "[There's been] a tremendous acceleration in earnings, coupled with massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. It's enough to really cause lift-off on a variable that's been stuck at below 2% growth for some time."

"We'd actually welcome a bit of inflation coming to the U.S. economic picture," he added, noting that core inflation could exceed 3.5% to 4% in the short-run. "We think the real question is ... where do we settle post the surge? Is it more around that 2.75% or 3%? We're going to be watching the data to see just how permanent some of these inflation forces are and how they affect the capital market outlook."

One of the closely watched economic data reports on Thursday will be on new weekly jobless claims, which are expected to have fallen for a fourth straight week and to yet another pandemic-era low. The second print on first-quarter gross domestic product from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will likely show first-quarter U.S. GDP rose by 6.5%, or a tick above the 6.4% previously reported, and with core personal consumption expenditures rising 2.3% over the final three months of 2020.

With the economic recovery still under way, some strategists suggested that cyclical and value stocks remain an area of opportunity for investors, even as tech stocks outperformed this week. 

"I think you still have more room to run if you're a value investor at this point," David Ragland, IRC Wealth CEO, told Yahoo Finance. "Because if you look at certain selected groups such as financials, energy, cyclicals, they still have a lot of room to run with low PEs [price-to-earnings ratios], as well as historically coming off of major market bottoms, they can be up 150%, 175%, 200%, top to bottom."

Others offered a similar take.

"On value versus growth, that tipping point really happened in November of last year," said Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton chief market strategist. "We see more opportunity as the economic expands in value stocks in the United States, but also outside of the United States." 

7:17 a.m. ET: Thursday: Stock futures edge lower 

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,185.50, +7.5 points (-0.18%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,281.00, +1.00 point (+0.00%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,651.00, -49.25 points (-0.36%)

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.57 (-0.86%) to $65.64 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$5.40 (-0.28%) to $1,895.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2 bps to yield 1.594%

6:21 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures advance

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,195.75, +2.75 points (+0.07%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,311.00, +31.00 points (+0.09%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,709.00, +8.75 points (+0.06%)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange after global stocks fell as concerns mount that rising inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy on May 11, 2021 in New York City. By mid afternoon the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% at its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Airline recovery 'not a foregone conclusion': ratings firm CEO

    Improving passenger traffic is helping U.S. airlines regain financial stability but the CEO of risk assessment firm RapidRatings warns they carriers are still suffering dramatically from the pandemic slowdown in their business.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Williams-Sonoma Headline Earnings Movers, Econ Data Looms; Ford Leading As Tesla Lags

    Ford and meme stocks AMC and GME soared Wednesday while Tesla "lagged." Nvidia and Williams-Sonoma led key earnings late.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In May 2021: Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of April, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in May 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Bruce Greenwald

    Columbia Business School Professor Bruce Greenwald joins 'Influencers' to discuss the economy, his philosophy around value investing, and coming up on the ‘right side’ of the stock market.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • How crypto coin scams use celebrity imposters, other tricks to steal cash

    A Michigan woman was targeted by scammers who pretended to be from a crypto coin website and attempted to drain $50,000 from her bank account.

  • Robert Woods not at all worried about his role amid Rams’ WR additions

    Robert Woods says the Rams are "loaded at the receiver position," but he's not worried about his role shrinking.

  • Woman who 'racially abused' pub bouncer barred from Wetherspoons for life

    Police said a 24-year-old woman from Worcester has been arrested after doorman Tristan Price, 26, appeared to receive a torrent of racist abuse.

  • New Zealand Joins Canada In Signaling Rates May Rise Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand’s central bank projected that its official cash rate may start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. The kiwi dollar and bond yields surged.The Reserve Bank on Wednesday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said. It held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($73 billion). “These are highly conditional projections,” Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington. “You’re talking about the second half of next year, who knows where we’ll be by then.”The New Zealand dollar nevertheless surged as investors ramped up bets on higher rates, with two quarter-point hikes now priced in next year. The kiwi bought 73.08 U.S. cents at 4:35 p.m. in Wellington, up from 72.31 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also jumped, with the 10-year yield gaining more than 10 basis points.Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening. But New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for 2022.“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.Forward TrackThe RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2022 and to 0.67% by the end of the year. That implies at least one quarter-point increase in the second half. The track shows the rate climbing to 1.78% by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25% cash rate lying.”The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic. Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.In the U.S., Federal Reserve officials say they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policy makers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.The RBNZ today said its quantitative easing program may not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June 2022, reflecting latest projections for government bond issuance. That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it noted.New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming. The jobless rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter and the central bank today forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.6% this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1-3% target range.It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5% by mid-2022 before gradually climbing back to 2% in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.Double-Dip Recession?Gross domestic product declined in the final quarter of last year and the RBNZ today projected GDP fell 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, indicating the economy may have experienced a double-dip recession. However, annual growth will accelerate to 3.4% by March next year, according to today’s projections. In February, the bank forecast growth of just 1.4% in that period.“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment.”(Updates with governor’s comment in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Erases 2021 Loss With Fed Policy Steady, Bond Yields Ebbing

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased 2021 losses as signs of inflationary pressures stoked growth concerns and Federal Reserve officials assured investors on the outlook for monetary policy.Central bank officials reiterated that they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound, damping speculation around any push to tighten policy. Declines in Treasury yields also underpinned gains in precious metals. Bullion has risen in eight of the past nine sessions.After slumping through the first quarter of 2021, gold is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July, with a weakening dollar and lower bond rates helping boost demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Investors are also returning to bullion as a store of value as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Gold got an extra boost Tuesday as a drop in U.S. home sales added to its appeal as a haven.“You have that slight miss on the U.S. data, and bond yields are creeping lower,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “That’s helping gold. Gold is just acting as a safe haven today.”Spot gold rose 1% to $1,899.25 an ounce on Tuesday, the highest since early January. The metal is now up slightly for the year after touching a nine-month low in March. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.7% to settle at $1,900.50 an ounce on the Comex in New York, erasing declines for 2021.Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced on Tuesday.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell following the home-sales report. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence dropped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment.“Gold rallying through $1,900 to its best levels since early January behind a strong bond rally and a teetering dollar has opened the door wide to a re-test of key resistance at $1,960,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Mauritius Plans CBDC Pilot in 2021

    “CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam said.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • Indonesia’s Outperforming Bonds Are Near End of Winning Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s sovereign bonds have been the best performers in emerging Asia this quarter but their golden run looks set to end.Negatives are starting to pile up, including a diminishing spread over U.S. Treasuries, rising fund outflows, concern about potentially higher hedging costs, and a willingness at Bank Indonesia to let yields rise.Rupiah debt has returned 3.9% this quarter, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes, the best performer among eight of the largest emerging-Asian nations. Gains have been driven by the highest yields in the region, muted local inflation and relative success in controlling Covid-19, especially versus its Southeast Asian peers. Thailand reported the highest one-day Covid deaths on Thursday.Still, some of the very factors that have led to the success of Indonesian bonds are now working against them.The rally has driven down the extra yield that rupiah 10-year notes offer over U.S. Treasuries to about 480 basis points, from as much as 669 basis points a year ago. The spread is now about 0.5 standard deviations beneath the five-year average, putting it at the lower end of the historical range.A second negative is fund outflows. Overseas investors cut holdings of rupiah debt by $4.68 billion last year, and have trimmed another $638 million in 2021, according to finance ministry data. This compares with inflows this year of $2.94 billion in Malaysia and $1.04 billion for Thailand.There’s also the threat that the start of Federal Reserve tapering will lead to increased volatility in emerging Asian currencies -- and especially the high-beta rupiah -- leading to higher hedging costs.Investors should pro-actively manage exposure to Asian currencies given their gyrations, and this is particularly critical for currencies such as the rupiah for which “hedging costs are typically high and volatile,” Irene Cheung, a senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a note last week.Rupiah non-deliverable forwards -- a proxy for hedging costs -- have been relatively subdued in recent months, with the spread between one- and 12-month forwards hovering around 600 basis points, after being above 1,000 basis points in the second quarter of last year. Still, the contracts have the potential to move rapidly following any market shock, and typically drag rupiah bond yields higher too.Lastly, Bank Indonesia has shown a willingness to let yields rise in order to prop up its fragile currency.“As long as Indonesian yields do not overshoot compared to U.S. Treasury yields, a moderate level of higher Indonesian yields could be acceptable to Bank Indonesia,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.Indonesian bonds have generated a juicy return this quarter, but investors would be wrong to get complacent. All of the above factors suggest that the months ahead may be quite a bit rockier.(Adds Thailand’s record high Covid deaths in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kering Sells Puma Stake for $1 Billion in Shift to Luxury

    (Bloomberg) -- Gucci owner Kering SA completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in Puma SE paring an investment in the sports-shoe maker to focus on higher-end luxury.The French company sold 8.9 million shares in the German brand for 90.3 euros apiece, or a total of about 805 million euros ($982 million), according to a statement on Thursday. Following the accelerated bookbuilding process, Kering will own 4% of Puma.The transaction comes after a previous sale in October of the same size.Kering began reducing its holding in the sneaker and sportswear brand in 2018, more than a decade after investing in it. The Pinault family, which controls Kering, has gradually pushed its portfolio upmarket since taking a controlling stake in Gucci.Kering said the sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and will further boost its financial structure. It could also give the company additional ammunition for acquisitions. Last month, Chief Executive Officer Francois-Henri Pinault said Kering had the financial means to look at deals.“This is an excellent move,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, in an email. “It brings Kering closer to making more relevant luxury-focused M&A deals.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.