Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, tech shares renew declines as investors eye more earnings

Stocks fell Tuesday morning after a mixed session a day earlier, with investors awaiting the next set of corporate earnings results.

The S&P 500 dropped about 0.5%, with the index hovering below its all-time highs. The Dow dipped, while the Nasdaq underperformed with a drop of nearly 1% as technology and growth shares added to recent losses. 

Investors on Tuesday will receive quarterly reports from companies including Lyft (LYFT) and Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE). Overall, corporate results so far have handily exceeded estimates, with 85% of the S&P 500 companies that reported having topped expectations by more than 22.1% in aggregate, according to an analysis from Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub. 

These strong results, however, have been met with just a shrug by Wall Street, with many companies not seeing their stocks pop even after posting estimates-topping results. Many pundit chalked this up to the already-elevated expectations heading into earnings season, with investors primed to see a rebound in corporate profits during the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"The numbers were good but Wall Street response was neutral at best. When the best earnings growth since 2010 spawns a yawn it's pretty clear that perfection is priced in," Hilary Kramer, chief investment officer for Kramer Capital Research, wrote in an email Monday. "While there's no seasonal sell signal flashing, there's no immediate reason to buy either. This is a great opportunity to review your positions, make any adjustments and then retreat to the sidelines for the next few months."

Stocks are also entering a seasonally more stagnant period for gains. And with earnings reports winding down, investors over the next couple months will be left to react to developments around monetary policy and possible tax changes rather than on specific company fundamentals, Joe Fahmy, managing director of Zor Capital, noted Monday.

"I'm still bullish longer term but just cautious over the short term," Fahmy told Yahoo Finance. "I'm thinking one of two things happens from here: Either growth stocks stabilize and lift the markets higher, or the weakness beneath the surface brings the market lower. And I'm leaning toward the latter for several reasons, the main one is ... what happened over the last couple of weeks. So many mega cap tech stocks reported remarkable earnings. But as I like to say it's not the news, it's the market's reaction to the news. And they were sold off, which was telling me that the big institutions are selling into strength right now."

Others also suggested markets might be set to churn in the near-term. 

"I think what we're looking for is potentially something more like March where we chopped around a bit and digested February's moves. We're going to chop around a bit and digest April's moves," Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures president, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. "4,186 is a big level for me in the S&P 500, and it's been rather sticky. Yes we've been above it, we've also been a little bit below it since achieving it, and I think it's a very sticky level and we're going to see it play back and forth." 

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower as technology stocks add to losses

Growth and technology stocks weighed on markets Tuesday morning, with the Nasdaq sharply underperforming against the S&P 500 and Dow. The move lower in growth names came even as Treasury yields declined, with the benchmark 10-year yield dipping back below 1.59%. 

The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% after market open, while the Dow shed fewer than 100 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq dropped by 0.9%. 

7:15 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures trade mixed, Nasdaq futures extend losses 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,182.50, down 3.25 points or 0.08%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,028.00, up 20 point or 0.06%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,746.00, down 44 points or 0.32%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.22 (+1.89%) to $65.71 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$8.40 (-0.47%) to $1,783.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.1 bps to yield 1.617%

6:15 p.m. ET: ET Monday Stock futures trade flat

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,184.00, down 1.75 points or 0.04%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,009.00, up 1 point or unchanged

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,781.5, down 8.5 points or 0.06%

View of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks rose early following upbeat news on a coronavirus vaccine and merger announcements in the banking and retail industries. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
View of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks rose early following upbeat news on a coronavirus vaccine and merger announcements in the banking and retail industries. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

