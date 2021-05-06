Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Dow hits all-time high
Stock futures traded higher Thursday morning, with the Nasdaq looking to end a losing streak as investors mulled concerns over inflation and higher rates that might drag on growth stocks.
Contracts on the Dow extended gains after the index hit record intraday and closing highs during the regular session Wednesday. Contracts on the Nasdaq rose, after the index fell 0.4% for its fourth straight day of losses – its longest losing streak since October.
So far in May, investors renewed a rotation away from technology and growth stocks, with valuations viewed as stretched especially as prospects for rising rates increase. And given the strong stock market rally over the past year, some have worried that easy positive catalysts for equities may be running out, with the economic recovery already well under way and a strong earnings season almost in the rearview mirror. Recent Bank of America data showed that institutional clients sold equities for a third week in a row last week, and hedge fund clients posted their largest outflows in over a month as equity sentiment nears euphoria.
Many market participants are now considering whether the strength of the economic rebound and surge in consumer and business demand will lead to persistently high levels of inflation, prompting officials to ease up on the ultra-accommodative policies that had supported both the economy and asset prices. Private payrolls accelerated to rise by 742,000 in April, ADP reported Thursday, and Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department is expected to show a staggering nearly 1 million non-farm payrolls returned last month.
"The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation," Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan global markets strategist, wrote in a note. "We think that this shift in allocation will happen (regardless of how temporary inflation is), and new data points related to inflation will on margin cause investors to shorten duration, move from low volatility to value, and increase allocations to direct inflation hedges such as commodities."
"We expect this trend to persist during the reopening of global economies in the second half of this year," he added. "Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary. Portfolio managers likely will not take chances and will reposition portfolios."
—
7:30 a.m. ET: Bank of England upgrades economic forecast, says UK economy will likely expand by 7.25% in 2021
The Bank of England upgraded its growth forecast for the UK on Thursday and said in its monetary policy decision that it would maintain its main lending rate at its current all-time low of 0.1%.
This year, the Bank of England anticipates GDP will grow 7.25% in the country, up from its forecast for 5% growth in February.
"Activity has been stronger over the recent past than was expected and the slightly earlier easing of restrictions also contributes to higher GDP in the very near term," the BOE said. "Over the forecast period, activity is boosted by an expectation that households will run down their savings by somewhat more than previously assumed."
The BOE also now sees inflation averaging 2.5% in 2021, up from its prior forecast for 2%, but said the rise in price pressures will likely be "temporary."
—
7:17 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures point to a higher open
Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,163.00, up 3 points or 0.07%
Dow futures (YM=F): 34,148.00, up 30 points or 0.09%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,511.75, up 20.75 points or 0.15%
Crude (CL=F): -$0.36 (-0.55%) to $64.27 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): +$6.00 (+0.34%) to $1,790.30 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.3 bps to yield 1.571%
—
6:13 p.m. ET: ET Wednesday: Stock futures open flat
Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,159.5, down 0.5 points or 0.01%
Dow futures (YM=F): 34,113.00, down 5 points or 0.01%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,491.00, unchanged
—
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck
Read more from Emily:
