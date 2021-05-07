U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq jumps as Treasury yields slide, Dow dips after jobs report miss

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read
Stocks traded mixed Friday as investors digested a disappointing April jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy added back far fewer jobs than expected last month despite easing stay-in-place restrictions.

The Dow sank, giving back some gains after the index hit yet another all-time high during the regular session Thursday. The Nasdaq advanced, after the disappointing economic data appeared to make a case for monetary policy to stay on hold and interest rates to stay low, supporting tech and growth stocks. The S&P 500 ticked higher. Treasury yields sank, with the 10-year yield tumbling to below 1.55%. 

Shares of payments company Square (SQ) jumped more than 2% in early trading after reporting first-quarter results that blew past estimates, aided by stimulus-fueled consumer spending and bitcoin revenues. Beyond Meat (BYND), on the other hand, sank after posting quarterly sales that missed estimates and a wider than expected loss. 

The Labor Department's April jobs report showed that U.S. employers brought back just 266,000 jobs in April, whereas a gain of at least 1 million had been expected. Payroll gains for March were also revised lower. The unemployment rate unexpectedly increased to 6.1%, widening further from its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. 

The disappointing data served to bolster some economists' and central bankers' claims that risks to the downside still persist for the U.S. economic recovery, even as more social distancing standards get lifted. Altogether, the U.S. economy remained 8.2 million payrolls short of pre-pandemic levels, and both the unemployment rate and labor force participation are still off from their February 2020 levels. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has suggested he would want to see a "string" of strong payroll gains totaling more than 1 million before the central bank considers adjusting its ultra-accommodative monetary policy posturing. With the April jobs report such a stark disappointment, it appeared the economy still did remain far from the central bank's targets of reaching maximum employment, and would keep the Federal Reserve on hold with its current policies. 

Heading into the report, investors had been contemplating improvements in other economic data with both optimism about the post-pandemic rebound and trepidation over the implications for monetary policy, with persistently strong data likely to bolster the case for the Fed to ease up on policies that had supported the recovery as well as asset prices. Prospects of higher interest rates have especially weighed on growth and technology stocks, which would see valuations come under pressure once rates lift from their current near-zero levels. 

Valuation also remains a concern for the broader market, many strategists said. Stocks are trading near record highs even as additional catalysts for growth start to dwindle, with the economic rebound from the pandemic already well-known. And even given that most companies blew past estimates with first-quarter earnings, profits still remain below levels from before the pandemic for many corporations.

“We’re 25-30% more expensive on stocks than we were going into 2020, and we don’t have earnings yet that are at that level. So the big challenge is how fast earnings can catch up and whether or not investors get spooked along the way,” ” Sean O’Hara, president at Pacer ETFs Distributors, told Yahoo Finance, citing inflation, rising rates and supply chain constraints as possible risks. “We’re sort of in this perilous, teeter-totter zone if you will, rooting for stocks to go higher and hoping that earnings catch up.”

“I think where we are in the market is we’ve sort of gotten a free ride on the broad indexes, and now it’s time to start thinking about what smaller subparts of the market are there greater opportunities,” he added.

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks trade mixed after jobs report miss, Nasdaq surges as Treasury yields slide

Here's where markets were trading after the opening bell Friday morning: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +0.68 points (+0.02%) to 4,202.3

  • Dow (^DJI): -69.94 points (-0.2%) to 34,471.45

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +67.08 points (+0.48%) to 13,697.93

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.36 (-0.56%) to $64.35 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$14.50 (+0.8%) to $1,830.20 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.4 bps to yield 1.545%

8:57 a.m. ET: U.S. economy adds back far fewer jobs than expected and unemployment rate unexpectedly climbs 

U.S. employers brought back just 266,000 jobs in April, sharply missing consensus economists' expectations for a rise of 1 million, according to Bloomberg data. The unemployment rate rose to 6.1% from 6.0% in March, whereas a drop to 5.8% was expected. March's non-farm payroll gain was also revised sharply lower, showing a rise of 770,000 versus the 916,000 previously reported. February's payrolls were revised up by 68,000 to 536,000.

A handful of industries in the service sector generated outsized drags on the headline payrolls figure. Temporary help services lost 111,400 payrolls in April, with jobs in this industry dropping for a back-to-back month. Transportation and warehousing jobs fell by more than 74,000, and retail trade jobs declined by 15,300. In the goods-producing sector, manufacturing jobs unexpectedly dropped by 18,000 whereas a rise of 54,000 had been expected, marking the first net decline in these payrolls since January.

Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 331,000, adding to a gain of 206,000 payrolls in March and 413,000 in February. This industry group, however, remains 3 million payrolls short of its pre-pandemic levels, and has been the hardest hit due to social distancing restrictions.

7:18 a.m. ET: Stock futures point to a higher open

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,203.75, up 9.5 points or 0.23%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,534.00, up 92 points or 0.27%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,633.25, up 35.5 points or 0.26%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.03 (+0.05%) to $64.74 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$3.90 (+0.21%) to $1,819.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): up 1.1% to yield 1.572% 

6:13 p.m. ET: ET Thursday: Stock futures drift ahead of jobs report 

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,195.25, up 1 point or 0.02%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 34,430.00, down 12 points or 0.03%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,611.5, up 13.75 points or 0.1%

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

